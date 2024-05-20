First Lady’s inaugural Farm to Market and Arts Festival a success

Emmanuel Kafe and Talent Chimutambgi

THE inaugural Farm to Market and Arts Festival 2024, a brainchild of First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, was a success as it drew thousands of people to Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare on Saturday and yesterday.

The festival was a first-of-its-kind initiative to celebrate Zimbabwe’s vibrant agriculture, art, crafts and cultural heritage.

There were displays of fresh produce, artisanal crafts and mouth-watering cuisines, while musicians and dancers entertained the crowd.

For entrepreneur, Mr Tatenda Moyo, the festival was a game-changer.

“This event has been a fantastic platform for me to connect with other businesses and potential customers.

“I have already received several orders for my homemade jams and preservatives,” he said.

Ms Margret Maponza, from Cultures Resort, beamed with pride as she displayed her traditional dishes. “This event has been a fantastic opportunity for us to share our culture through food.”

“People have been raving about our traditional meals, and we have received so many inquiries,” she said.

Farmer, Mr John Nakaro, chipped in saying: “This festival has opened my eyes to the vast opportunities available in the market.

“I am excited to explore new partnerships and grow my business.”

As the crowd wandered through the stalls, they were treated to a sensory feast of sights, sounds, and flavours.

From traditional dishes like sadza and stew to fresh fruit smoothies and artisanal chocolates, there was something for everyone.

“I love that I can buy fresh produce directly from the farmers. The initiative is fantastic, and I hope it becomes an annual event,” said an attendee, Ms Nyasha Chikwanya.

People who attended the festival were treated to scintillating music from high-profile musicians.

Feli Nandi, Diana Samkange and traditional dancing groups got the crowd moving with their energetic performances.

But it was Killer T who stole the show with his trending song “Kana Ndanyura”.

The crowd sang along and danced to the rhythm, begging for more.

“Thank you, Your Excellency, Mhamha, for this opportunity. This festival is a testament to your commitment to promoting local talent and entrepreneurship,” said Killer T.

Yesterday, which was the second day of the festival, saw people flocking into the venue and touring exhibition stands while musicians took turns to entertain people.

Andy Muridzo performed his sing-along songs including the hit song, “Nhekwe”.

The song appeared to dominate the event, and Muridzo was happy with that, and applauded Dr Mnangagwa for creating an enabling environment for artistes to expand their support base through interacting with fans of all age groups.

“Our mother, Dr Mnangagwa’s love for artistes is amazing. We are now able to interact with fans from across the age groups.

“I would like to thank her for that. She’s a loving mother who loves us all,” said Muridzo.

The Festival united all provinces as they were all represented by music and dance groups, which is in line with the mantra of “leaving no one and no place behind”.

Charurwa Muchongoyo Dance group from Chipinge represented Manicaland Province while Chinhoyi Technical High School represented Mashonaland West.

Matabeleland South was represented by Umkhathi Theatre Works and various other dance groups accredited to add flavour to the event.

Leader of Charurwa Muchongoyo Dance Group Joseph Bhasera said it was an honour to be invited all the way from Chipinge to participate at such an auspicious event.

“It’s a blessing to all of us as a group. It’s an honour to come all the way from Manicaland’s Chipinge district to participate in such a great event.

“I would also like to appreciate our mother, Dr Mnangagwa for her desire to conserve and maintain our cultural practices which had lost its original pattern due to Westernisation. She is taking us back to our original Zimbabwean culture. The African voice has been restored,” said Bhasera.

He said he had documented all dance types in Manicaland, which include Muchongoyo, Jakarta, Chidzimba, Chokoto, Jekunje and Mangoni dance.

Chinhoyi Technical High School performed the first day with a mixed flavour of marimba, mbira and traditional music dance, an indication that Dr Mnangagwa is making efforts to cultivate and nurture the indigenous practices among the youth to guarantee a well-defined Zimbabwean culture.

Umthakhati Theatre Works leader Joseph Ngube said being invited to perform was part of Dr Mnangagwa’s amazing love.

“We’re based in Bulawayo, being invited to participate at such great national events is out of the love that our mother reflects to us. It means a lot in terms of recognition,” said Ngube.

Popular Zimdancehall chanter, Freeman and his HKD band’s performances, became the lunch for the fans in the afternoon. He left the fans yearning for more.

Not to be outdone was DJ Fantan and DJ Levels on the decks, who kept the crowd on their feet.

Selmor Mtukudzi belted her hit songs, mixing them with her father’s popular songs.

Amai Mnangagwa and several other dignitaries joined the crowd on the dance floor much to their delight.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Barbara Rwodzi, appreciated the First Lady for playing a critical role in the restoration of Zimbabwean culture, a development that has captured the imagination of the world.

“The value chain of the food industry is the brainchild of Dr Mnangagwa which she commenced five years ago, advocating for the restoration of our cultural practices as part of our identity.

“She won recognition from the United Nations, which came with numerous accolades owing to her good works. In July, states will be gathered in Victoria Falls in recognition of the First Lady’s success in restoring the African identity,” said Minister Rwodzi.

Minister Rwodzi said Dr Mnangagwa had brought sustainability to the tourism industry, and thanked her for being present for the entire festival, mixing and mingling with delegates.

Speaking on behalf of Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tawengwa, permanent secretary Mr Cosmas Chiringa said the province was grateful to have hosted the inaugural event.

“I am extremely honoured and privileged to extend my warm welcome to our esteemed guest of honour, Her Excellency, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, at this inaugural Farm to Market and Arts Festival 2024 here in Harare Metropolitan Province.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude, Your Excellency, for sparing your valuable time from your busy schedule to grace the 2024 inaugural Farm to Market and Arts Festival.

“On behalf of the province, we are humbled by the opportunity to host you and we are truly grateful,” he said.

The First Lady’s presence at the event, said Mr Chiringa, demonstrated and signified the importance she attaches to fresh produce, traditional food, agro-processed foods, arts and crafts, as well as Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage.

“Your unwavering support is evidenced by the various programmes and projects you have initiated and implemented is commendable,” he added.

The festival presented prospects for collaboration and mutual benefits for both farmers and the business, said Mr Chiringa.

“Let me also extend my sincere warm welcome to the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality and your entire staff for the steering work that you are doing in promoting the tourism and gastronomy industry.

“Harare Metropolitan Province presents an array of investment opportunities that are ripe for exploration and exploitation. Let’s take this opportunity today as we mingle and interact to share knowledge and best practices,” he said.

Harare Province has huge potential in agro-processing, horticulture, floriculture and poetry products due to its proximity to Mashonaland provinces.

“Tourism is an emerging sector in the province, providing opportunities for investment in luxury accommodation, restaurants and activities that promote sustainable ecotourism.

“Your Excellency, through your wisdom, gastronomy tourism in Zimbabwe is an important protector of our cultural heritage, creating jobs and driving the economic empowerment of local communities,” said Mr Chiringa.