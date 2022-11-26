First Lady’s health campaign gets international recognition

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa receives a consignment of Sinopharm doses from the Ambassador of China to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun (centre) while his wife, Wang Wei, looks on during the handover ceremony at State House in Harare yesterday

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

FIRST Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is the Health and Child Care Ambassador, has charmed the world through beneficial health campaigns with her Chinese counterpart donating Covid-19 vaccines to Angel of Hope Foundation.

The Chinese government also donated vaccines to the Government as strong relations between the two nations continue to scale up.

The country’s health ambassador yesterday received a consignment of three million Sinopharm doses on behalf of the Government.

Among these were one million doses for Angel of Hope Foundation to be used in inoculating women, children and teenagers.

Dr Mnangagwa, through her compassionate work among vulnerable groups, has been engaging in various health campaigns nationwide including cancer screening covering the remotest parts of the country.

Speaking at State House while receiving the vaccines at an auspicious occasion yesterday, Dr Mnangagwa said it was an honour to receive the generous donation from the government of China of three million Covid-19 vaccines.

The First Lady said she was pleased that Zimbabwe was among the first countries that benefited from Chinese vaccines and continued to do so.

“We humbly appreciate this noble gesture by our comprehensive strategic partner. The donation symbolises the close cordial relations between the two countries and vividly reflects the strong bonds of solidarity that exist between our two nations,” she said.

“Allow me to also say a special thank you to the First Lady of the People’s Republic of China, Her Excellency Professor Peng Liyuan, for proposing that among these vaccines, one million be given to women and children.”

Dr Mnangagwa said the Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted the social and economic development of all countries and several millions of lives were lost.

“In the face of Covid-19, the Chinese government played a vanguard role in the development of Covid-19 vaccines and extended donations of these vaccines to other developing countries, including Zimbabwe.

“The donations were not limited to vaccines but also included personal protective equipment, medical supplies, medical equipment and deployment of medical experts to help capacitate local health institutions in combating this scourge.

“This assistance has helped the Government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said the donation was ample proof that China remained committed to assisting Zimbabwe to achieve herd immunity, thereby reducing the severity of Covid-19 cases and its associated adverse impacts.

“It safeguards the welfare of the society and helps to avoid similar disruption of our daily lives as witnessed during the early days of Covid-19. The Covid-19 vaccine has proved to be the most powerful weapon against the coronavirus and has brought renewed hope to many,” she said.

The First Lady also hailed China for assisting on development projects with many having been successfully completed in a number of fields, including mining, agriculture, infrastructure development, energy and environment. Dr Mnangagwa said this reflected the effectiveness of the comprehensive strategic partnership existing between the two countries.

“This has been strengthened by the regular exchanges of high-level visits,” she said.

“The excellent bilateral and economic relations between our two countries have birthed important national priority projects, which include construction of the new parliament building which is the jewel in the crown of our long standing cooperation.”

Others include construction of the national pharmaceutical warehouse in Harare, rehabilitation and upgrading of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, rehabilitation of the Victoria Falls International Airport, expansion of Hwange Thermal Station through addition of Units 7 and 8.

Each of the two units will generate 300MW.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun said it was a great honour to be handing over 3 million doses of vaccines, as part of China’s 10 million pledge, to the Government of Zimbabwe.

“One million among them will be provided, through the office of the First Lady of Zimbabwe, for Zimbabwe’s women, children and teenagers as proposed by His Excellency Professor Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, which manifests her care and concern for the vulnerable in Zimbabwe.

“The Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Community in Zimbabwe have been facilitating assistance to Zimbabwean vulnerable populations, responding to the call made by H.E. Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa and the Angel of Hope Foundation, earnestly improving the livelihood of the local community,” he said.

Ambassador Guo said the consignment demonstrated the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation between China and Zimbabwe, and also the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

“Over the years, China and Zimbabwe have delivered fruitful results in the field of women and children empowerment under the concerted efforts of Professor Peng Liyuan and Her Excellency Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa,” he said.

Ambassador Guo said the Chinese government announced to donate a further 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Zimbabwe this year, in addition to the previous 2 million donation.

The Chinese ambassador said they remain committed to further support Zimbabwe in stepping up its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by promoting its National Vaccination Programme, better protecting the lives and health of the people.

“We are glad to witness that under the outstanding leadership of His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwean Government has made extraordinary achievements in fighting against the pandemic and fully advancing work and daily life back to normal.

“We are also glad to see Chinese vaccines with its proven safety and efficacy have played an active role in Zimbabwe’s fight against the pandemic. The pandemic is still not over, while the World Health Organisation and the international science community have substantiated that Covid-19 vaccines can effectively protect people from severe disease and death,” he said.

Ambassador Guo said rapid and complete vaccination is still the most effective measure to protect people’s life, maintain normal function of society and achieve persistent economic recovery.

“This is why the Government of China sustains the provision of vaccines to Zimbabwe and the Government of Zimbabwe continues to boost vaccination.

“China has remained Zimbabwe’s most reliable supporter since the outbreak of the pandemic, and donated a good deal of anti-pandemic supplies to Zimbabwe. Recently, the China-aid National Pharmaceutical Warehouse has been handed over to Zimbabwe with modernised and strong storage facilities,” he said.

Chief director Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Maxwell Hove said without doubt Dr Mnangagwa would assist the nation in the vaccination programme through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

“We know in your hands Amai Mnangagwa this donation is going to be used very fast and the donation is also timely in that we are launching a vaccination campaign starting next week.

“To the ambassador, we thank you very much for the support that you have personally shown to our vaccination programme. We were one of the first countries to receive the vaccine,” he said.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, who is the chairperson of the mobilisation of resources, said the donation was a special one from China as it was not only coming from the President of the Republic of China, but coming from the Chinese First Lady.

“So we feel honoured Your Excellency (Amai Mnangagwa) that you have come to receive what you are going to be given and we know that People’s Republic of China has joined you in many other bargains,” he said.

“I think the recognition by the People’s Republic of China’s First Lady, to give you support is a recognition of what you have been doing on your own with support from your partners. But this big donation is one of the first we have seen coming from a First Lady to another First Lady.”

Minister Moyo said as the Government is leaving no one and no place behind and Amai Mnangagwa has been the pillar having visited the remotest areas in the country.

Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, who is also Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, said the donation was a clear testimony of engagement and reengagement policy paying off.

“This continued support by the People’s Republic of China demonstrates the strongest relationship that exists between our two countries.

“These vaccines will contribute immensely to Zimbabwe’s fight against Covid-19 which so far has largely been curtailed to a manageable level,” she said.