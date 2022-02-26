First Lady’s Condolence Message

First Lady’s Condolence Message First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa

The Herald

Condolence message by the First Lady of Zimbabwe Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa following the death of four staff members in a road accident in Nyanga on 24 February 2022

The tragic accident which claimed the lives of my four staff members is a big loss to my office and the nation as a whole. 

The staff members, whose commitment to duty was exceptional, were part of a dedicated team which played a pivotal role in assisting my office to realise its goals. 

 As a mother, I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of my children. 

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that they will find comfort in the knowledge that their loved ones passed away while serving the nation. 

May their souls rest in eternal peace.

