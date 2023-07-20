First Lady’s AOH Foundation secures UK scholarships for girls. . . college honours outstanding charity work

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa gives an acceptance speech after her Angel of Hope Foundation secured UK scholarships for girls awarded by Cornerstone College Cambridge

Tendai Rupapa in ENGLAND

CORNERSTONE College Cambridge yesterday awarded First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation scholarships for the benefit of girls in an unprecedented development which honours her hard work and dedication in transforming the lives of vulnerable members of society.

Dr Mnangagwa, who was described as an exemplary and dynamic figure, was also granted the honour to present certificates to students who completed their studies at the college.

Director of the college, Mr David Ogunbode, paid glowing tribute to the First Lady.

“The Zimbabwe scholarship is in honour of Her Excellency, passionately known as Amai. Everywhere you speak about the First Lady, people are excited. She is the mother of the nation. She is an exemplary figure in social spheres, a philanthropist and an advocate for women’s empowerment. Her commitment to the well-being of women and children is evident through her stewardship of Angel of Hope Foundation.

“The foundation is a charitable organisation that provides support to disadvantaged women and children and amplifies their voices at both national and international levels.

“Her dedication to this cause has led to significant advancement in the areas of education, health and economic empowerment which in turn contributes to sustainable development of Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole,” he said.

Mr Ogunbode said he fully subscribed to hard work and zeal to transform people’s lives, especially the girl child and women.

“This is something we have worked extremely hard to correct because we believe that where you are born is not what determines your intellectual capacity.

“Often, it is the opportunities you have been given in life as well as role models and mentors who put us in the right direction,” he said.

The college director also pointed out that he believed in Zimbabwean’s hard work and at one point his best Chemistry teacher was from Zimbabwe.

“For some time around 2016, the best chemistry teacher in the whole of Cambridge was from Zimbabwe.

“The goal of this morning’s visit is two-fold. One is that we are launching the Zimbabwe scholarship in honour of her Excellency Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. I think for those of us have seen her great works, particularly her commitment to the girl child, women, education and even matters such as the environment.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision for us to make based on that track record. As Cornerstone College Cambridge, it is a commitment to honour her where a girl child from the nation of Zimbabwe will be a beneficiary,” he said.

Cornerstone College Cambridge, he said, was also committed to making Africa proud.

“Our aim is doing Africa proud and making sure Africa has got great representation and African voices will not be left behind as well,” he said.

Mr Ralan Scott, a senior official at the college, underscored the need for dedication in whatever one does saying Dr Mnangagwa’s hard work should be emulated.

“The aim of this college is to provide a perfect learning experience for everyone we can reach. We are concerned and have always wanted to do things for Africa,” he said.

Dr Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the university for awarding her the scholarships and gave words of advice to the students at the college.

“Education is very important my children and you have to use it to develop yourself and your country at the same time. We want to thank Cornerstone College for all they did for you and honouring me as well. I thank you very much for recognising and following up on the work that I am doing in my home country, Zimbabwe through my Angel of Hope Foundation looking at the disadvantaged, the aged, the sick and the weak.

“The recognition that you have just extended to me is very important. On behalf of Zimbabwe, I want to thank you Cornerstone for such recognition, it encourages me and gives me more energy,” she said with a broad smile.

Cornerstone College is a pre-university institution founded on Christian framework to provide world-class education to both national and international students.