First Lady’s agric venture for the disadvantaged thriving

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa (right) and Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi (second from right) join disadvantaged women in weeding a maize field sourced by the First Lady in Mashonaland East yesterday. — Picture: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa in SEKE

THE farm that was recently acquired by the First Lady for the benefit of former ladies of the night, widows, youths and other disadvantaged groups was a hive of activity yesterday as the mother of the nation joined the beneficiaries in weeding crops that are at various stages of development.

It was marvellous watching the men and women, who were joined by Mashonaland East chiefs and their spouses, as busy as bees clearing the vast fields of weeds that affect plant growth.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development availed the land after it partnered the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation after hearing the plight of the former ladies of the night and in support of the First Lady’s initiatives.

Agritex officers are always on the ground to assist with best farming practices while at the same time training the beneficiaries.

This is the first empowerment programme of its kind countrywide.

Yesterday, the people, who had divided themselves into groups and led by Amai Mnangagwa could be seen weeding maize, groundnuts, roundnuts, sorghum, millet, cowpeas, beans, sweet potatoes among other crops that are showing encouraging signs of growth.

The First Lady showed great skill in farming and determination to complete the task, encouraging the beneficiaries that hardwork pays.

Mashonaland East Province was the pilot project and already the First Lady has introduced similar project in other provinces and she is taking it to all the country’s 10 provinces.

At the Seke farm, she intends to introduce other projects besides farming so that it becomes a centre for income generating projects.

Houses are already under construction at the farm which will house the beneficiaries as they guard their projects.

Plans are in place to ensure that an irrigation system is set up for maximum productivity as they will be doing horticulture.

Amai Mnangagwa implored the beneficiaries to come up with a committee which will oversee the projects.

The mother of the nation later gave the beneficiaries words of encouragement and later spoke about the need to observe protocols of masking up, washing hands and maintaining social distance to keep Covid-19 at bay.

She gave a brief background of how the farm was acquired.

“After meeting former ladies of the night and listening to their stories, I saw that kind of life as unsuitable and decided to come up with solutions to their problems.

I sorted out the paperwork in a legal way through the Ministry of Lands. We then got allocated this land.

“Today I saw it fit that I come to weed the field with you that we planted last month. You are the first beneficiaries of this programme of farming and therefore other provinces will seek to learn from you and find out what came out of it. I introduced this programme in all the provinces, but they will look where we came from and this will make them work hard and not be ashamed because this place is not embarrassing.

“You have managed to work hard collectively and ability to come up with the many crops I have seen here today. A mother will get into her field and come out with maize, sorghum, roundnuts, groundnuts which she will feed her children because her basket will be full.

“All these crops are in this field. Mambo Nechombo vataura tiri mumunda vakati this is where everything is and if people harvest, families will be transformed. Health will improve,” she said.

The First Lady said it was her wish to ensure everyone had something to live on so that families do not lack food.

She said during this period there is a variety of indigenous vegetables that are common during rainy seasons like black jack, okra, nyevhe and mowa which people should harvest and preserve for future use.

“I want everyone to get something to live on and I hope come harvest time we shall come and assess the number of sacks we would have produced. God will not leave us alone and what we started, God will walk with us until we realise our dream,” she said.

Speaking about Covid-19, she said; “Now we have the Omicron variant which has killed many people so please observe the WHO protocols. Let us get vaccinated. We still have this Covid-19 around us, so let us remain alert and not move about aimlessly.

“Some lie that if you get a jab you are dead, these are lies. I am alive but I was vaccinated,” she said.

Among the beneficiaries was Ms Violet Nyamande (62) a former lady of the night who said she was slowly regaining her lost pride and earning society’s respect, thanks to Amai Mnangagwa’s intervention.

Together with other beneficiaries, Nyamande was given a new lease of life where she can now earn clean money and raise her children and grandchildren the proper way.

Amai Mnangagwa’s wish is for the beneficiaries to produce quality crops which fetch high on the market.

“I want to thank the First Lady who felt pity for us. I used to wander about in night clubs but she came in and transformed my life and now I am here safe.

“I discovered that what I was doing in the past ruined my life. Prostitution is not good and I must use my hands. I thank Amai Mnangagwa who taught me to use my hands to achieve. I am now a changed person and no longer ‘chimhamha chemubhawa’.

“I am now being respected in society because I left the world’s oldest profession. She elevated us from being doormats and being ridiculed. I urge others to stop prostitution so that HIV infection rates decline.

“Now, even married women befriend me not like in the past because I used to take their husbands away,” she said.

A widow, Mrs Idah Rungai (64) weighed in saying; “When I found out about Amai’s programme, I saw it prudent to join. I wanted something to live on and look after my family and grandchildren hence my decision to be part of this first of its kind project.

“We have moved on well as the pioneers. Some people would laugh at us saying we would work for nothing but today we are all smiles thanks to our mother. I am so thankful for this programme and urge others to stay on. Some of us are old people and we need to live honest lives,” she said.

The views were shared by Mr Josiah Masimba, who said what he had witnessed at the farm was hard to believe.

“Here we have an interesting story to tell because the First Lady helped the poor, youths, former ladies of the night, widows and did a great job to turn them away from bad things and give them something to do.

“We wish this programme to go ahead and hope our mother continues with her good heart of giving the elderly, orphans and youths who are the leaders of tomorrow. Youths were living in the streets doing useless things like drug abuse and prostitution,” he said.

Youthful Ms Leniency Mazhindo expressed delight at the chance she got to learn new skills and transform her life.

“I thank the First Lady for teaching us to farm. We were backward and did not know farming, but now we now know how to grow different types of crops and the use of hands. As youths we learnt what to do in a clean way without selling our bodies,” she said.

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi thanked the first lady’s vision to transform the lives of the country’s citizens.

“This type of project had never come to our minds, but you saw it suitable and here we are today your children have something to sustain themselves. No one ever thought that such a forest would turn into something as magnificent as this through your vision Amai. We are forever grateful,” she said.

Representing chiefs, Chief Nechombo, Mr Langton Chikukwa, praised the First Lady for uplifting the province and ensure people were given a chance to transform their lives.

“You have uplifted our area Amai. We have a variety of crops that nourish our bodies and sustain us.

“We may say all the traditional grains that you always encourage us to produce have been produced here. As chiefs we have come to support your programme and we pledge our continued support. That is why you see us today busy at work weeding crops to carry this programme further,” he said.