First Lady’s agric initiative bears fruit

The Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Nokuthula Matsikenyeri (second from left) joined the former sex workers as they harvested their maize in an initiative spearheaded by the Angel of Hope Foundation

Manicaland Bureau

A TOTAL of 66 former sex workers got their first harvest of maize planted on a five-hectare plot at a farm in Mutasa, thanks to the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s empowerment initiative that seeks to guarantee virtuous livelihoods for everyone.

The project was carried out by the Angel of Hope foundation with support from its partners.

Minister of State for Manicaland Affairs and Devolution Nokuthula Matsikenyere, who was standing in for Amai Mnangagwa during a ceremony to witness the start of the harvesting process at the farm recently, showered the First Lady with praises for her strong sense of empathy.

“We are looking forward to harvesting 40 tonnes of grain from the five hectares.

“This is an initiative that was carried out by the First Lady, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, because of her deep sense of empathy.

“Some people do not think about the welfare of others for as long as their welfare is well catered for. But here we have a considerate and empathetic First Lady who spends sleepless nights thinking about how best she can assist her fellow countrymen,” said Minister Matsikenyere.

Pregnant with ambitious plans to expand their production lines, the beneficiaries of the project were all smiles and heartily thanked the First Lady for her selflessness.

Ms Hamunamwoyo Mwetsi said: “I want to graduate into piggery and poultry with the proceeds of this initiative. We do not know how best to thank Amai Mnangagwa for the assistance she has rendered to us. Words alone fail us.”

Ms Tecla Hama said: “We are looking forward to more productive agricultural projects. This is the much needed stepping stone. The First Lady has aptly demonstrated that when you give one a fishing rod, you would have done so much rather than giving the person fish. We really thank her for giving us this fishing rod. The onus is now on us to do justice to her kind heartedness by producing good results.”

Ms Fiona Chimbamba said: “l feel grateful for being remembered. We had no clue on how to abandon commercial sex work, but here we are. Through Amai Mnangagwa, the Lord has remembered us.

“This will empower us and leave us independent without having to depend on anyone for survival. We want to see more sex workers coming in to join this programme.”

The latest development further cements the First Lady’s commitment to uplifting the lives of women from across the country after she facilitated the training of Manicaland women in detergents and petroleum jelly making last month.

Wives of traditional leaders, people with disabilities, former sex workers, youths, the elderly and widows, among other vulnerable groups from across the province, were equipped with the essential income generating skills.