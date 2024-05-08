First Lady visits Sanya, donates to vulnerable groups

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa distributes food hampers, blankets and other basic needs to the elderly, those living with disabilities, child headed families and other vulnerable groups in Sanya, Muzarabani about 15km from the Mozambican border yesterday.

FIRST LADY Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday sparked wild celebrations among hundreds of villagers when she visited Sanya Primary School in Muzarabani, about 15km from the border with Mozambique, to assist the elderly, disabled, orphans and other vulnerable groups as she continues with her mission of leaving no one and no place behind.

Amai Mnangagwa provided blankets and groceries that included maize-meal, cooking oil, rice, sugar, sugar beans and salt.

In addition, she donated 1 000 sanitary pads for schoolchildren around the area.

Cognisant of the approaching winter season, the mother of the nation is distributing blankets to insulate vulnerable groups against cold weather which spawns diseases like flu and pneumonia.

The First Lady is not selective and is prepared to travel long distances regardless of the terrain to meet her children.

To her, distance is not a barrier.

Amai Mnangagwa also held an interactive session with the community where she spoke out against child marriages, drug abuse and lawlessness among youths.

She also urged those who are able bodied especially young women to always assist the elderly and other vulnerable groups in their communities even performing household chores for them.

During her previous visit, the mother of the nation established a nutrition garden and orchard for the benefit of the school and community.

She also built two huts for use by the community in conducting Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba sessions with the youth.

Yesterday, the community had a pleasant surprise to see the mother of the nation among them with gifts for them.

“I am thankful to be with you again. I once came here and built two houses so that whenever I come we get a place to sit as we conduct our Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba sessions. During my absence the elderly use the houses for the same training sessions. During my initial visit, Sanya Primary School was built of mud and thatch. I then went to the relevant authorities and humbly asked that there be development and good structures for the school and today I am with the development I am seeing,” she said.

She informed the gathering the nature of her visit.

“I have come today with another programme that I am conducting countrywide. I have come to meet the elderly, those with disabilities and child-headed families. We have such people in our communities who need assistance from the able-bodied. Let us help those who are in need,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa asked whether in the gathering there were women who had recently been married.

“Do we have newly-weds here? Do we have those that married recently? Come forward so that we can teach one another. As a daughter-in-law, when you were married, what are were your expectations, wakayenda kunoitei mumusha umu?” she asked.

In response, Ms Nomatter Pindiwa quipped: “I came to be looked after by my husband.”

Ms Tabeth Rabvu responded: “I came so that we look after one another with my spouse doing projects together. We are now into a goat rearing project.”

However, Ms Patricia Dhakashe differed and said she was on a mission to make babies.

“I came to make babies. I want 15. I am 20-years-old and pregnant with my first child,” she said, triggering laughter.

The mother of the nation weighed in saying gone were the days when women looked up to being supported by their spouses. “My children, this is no longer the time when one gets married to be looked after. You look after one another as you work together using your hands to sustain the family,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa urged the daughters-in-law to unite families not to break and to look after their in-laws who would be of age. She spoke out against child marriages.

“True there is an El Nino-induced drought and the rains were poor but this is not a passport to marry off your daughters at tender ages. You will be arrested, both the prospective husband and the in-law. We do not want that kind of thinking,” she said.

“Also you boys and girls who are still to get married tangai mapfura nemugota/nhanga/ixhiba. Vana mbuya nana sekuru, I urge you to sit down with them teaching them manners. You girls do not rush into marriage. To the boys, do not play around impregnating young girls yet the only thing you have is your father’s goat. Use your hands to work first before you think of getting married. Get into Presidential projects that are being rolled out by the Government. Select what is compatible in this area and do those projects. Today I have come to assist vulnerable groups. If you are able, do good to others. Let us assist one another in our communities and look after the vulnerable. They need our support. I have brought blankets for the elderly. There are children who are taking drugs, please do not steal these blankets and use the money to buy drugs. Drugs are ruinous, they destroy your future. Value your education. Education does not end, transform your lives through education. Even when you are old, register to benefit from the Angel of Hope Foundation-Zimbabwe Open University partnership and learn free of charge so that when you do your projects, your mind will be sharp,” she said.

After the vulnerable groups, the remaining goodies were distributed to people who did not fall in the categories.

So delighted were the beneficiaries that they sang praises to the First Lady for always remembering them.

Sekuru Raphael Kachepa said he was touched by the First Lady’s benevolence.

“We live in this faraway place near the border with Mozambique and we never thought anyone could remember us. However, our mother always has time to visit us, giving us goods and addressing many issues affecting us. I thank her for her great love,” he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Mbuya Miriam Tsoto.

“What the First Lady has done is splendid. I lost all my children and had no one to look up to for assistance given that winter is upon us. However, the First Lady has given me hope and the knowledge that someone still cares for me. I am really touched by the weight of her love,” she said.

Mr Charles Bondo, who is disabled, said he was charmed by the First Lady’s intervention.

“I am charmed by what the First Lady has done. She has shown us great love and advised us to pursue education so that we can transform our lives. She also told us the importance of being involved in projects to earn a decent living. Although I have a disability, it does not mean I should not work. Amai is always telling us that disability is not inability,” he said.

Bridget Sanyare, an orphan who stays with her younger siblings, said the First Lady had brought relief to her.

“I want to thank our caring mother who has given us blankets and food to survive given that the season was poor. When I grow up I would like to be like the First Lady who loves everyone the same. She is not selective. She is a mother to the motherless,” she said.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Christopher Magomo, thanked the First Lady for her love and resourcefulness.

“I am gratified to receive you here today where you have come Amai. You are an action-oriented person and I feel happy to welcome you in your home province of Mashonaland Central. Each time you come you are never empty-handed, you always remember your children.

“When you left this place there were grass-thatched classrooms but today things have changed through your frequent visits. We are so happy that you are carrying forward the vision of His Excellency the President Cde Dr E D Mnangagwa that there should be no person or place that is left behind. Here we are just 15km from the border but you have come here and we are happy for your love. Your giving heart is something to emulate and I ask the family of Mashonaland Central not to embarrass you. Our cropping season was bad but we are proud of your visit and the goodies that you brought,” he said.

In his vote of thanks, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister, who is also Muzarabani North legislator, Zhemu Soda, thanked the First Lady for her boundless love.

“You have given us food including maize-meal and groceries as you remember the elderly. You are continuously teaching us norms and values that we must follow. Some of us even fail to do this to our parents, but you have given us a valuable lesson that parents need warm clothing when winter approaches.

“In your discussions with the daughters-in-law, I learnt a lot concerning the reason behind marriage and how a person speaks before elders. Our mother has great work that she is doing, not just here in Muzarabani, but countrywide. We often see programmes on child-headed families on television and drug abuse. She also touched on child marriages and we are thankful for the teachings,” he said.