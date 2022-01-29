First Lady visits mothers in maternity hospitals. . . showers them with presents

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa greets expecting mothers during her visit and donation of baby preparation kits, detergents, sanitary wear and toiletries to the mothers at Chitungwiza Central Hospital yesterday. —Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

IT was a Friday to remember for more than 300 expecting mothers and those who had just given birth at Chitungwiza Central Hospital, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday when First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa paid them a surprise visit and gave them baby clothing, baby blankets, pampers, maternity pads, face masks and toiletries for them and their bundles of joy.

It was a touching moment when some of the mothers emerged from the delivery rooms with their babies to be greeted with the huge surprise.

Some who are expecting were asleep with labour pains only to have their tears wiped by the First Lady’s presence and gifts.

Those who were in labour asked her to rub their backs and she joyfully complied. Among the women, were some from humble backgrounds who had nowhere to start from, including baby preparation sets.

There were sets of twins and a single set of triplets which also benefited from the First Lady’s visit.

The mother of the nation comforted women who had stillbirths by sitting down with them and giving them words of encouragement.

She also came face-to-face with the effects of child marriages when she met a 17-year-old girl who got married at 16 and is expecting her first child.

The husband is 20. Asked as to how she was copying with labour pains, the girl responded: “Pakaipa Amai” (street lingo for everything is tough).

This comes at a time when the First Lady is spearheading efforts to curb child marriages, which affect the future of the girl child and expose them to poverty and diseases.

It is also illegal to marry off or offer for marriage a child who is under the age of 18.

The women were given baby hampers which contained baby blankets, clothes, pampers and toiletries like petroleum jelly, bathing and laundry soap, toothpaste, tooth brushes, washing powder and face masks.

The mother of the nation drew wild cheers from the women and some workers at the hospitals as she helped the mothers clothe the new-born babies and cover them with baby blankets to ensure they were kept warm.

Amai Mnangagwa congratulated the mothers and implored them to take good care of their babies.

“I have come to visit you and congratulate those who have delivered. I also wish those who are still expecting well and it is my wish that you take good care of these bundles of joy,” she said curtly.

So happy were the mothers, some of whom had given birth for the first time, that they broke into song in honour of the First Lady’s gesture.

Among the new mothers was Sarudzai Nyowani (22) from Mutoko who expressed gratitude to the mother of the nation for her gesture.

“I am thankful for what the First Lady has done for us. We never thought she would do this for us, but she managed. Things were hard for me and my husband but she has come to our rescue. May God continue to bless her. This is my first born child and she is a girl,” she said while beaming with pride.

Full story on: www.herald.co.zw

Equally happy was Chenai Kufandirori (30) who had given birth for the fourth time.

“I am thankful for what Amai has done for us today. We never thought this would happen like giving us hampers for babies and other sundries. I am glad the baby boy has come with blessings. He is the fourth child,” she said with a broad smile.

Another mother who could not hide her joy quipped: “I want to thank Amai for the gifts she has brought. I gave birth yesterday and was blessed with twins. I am thankful.”

A 27-year-old mother, Chipo Muzondi (27) of Ziko, described the First Lady’s visit as timely because she had nowhere to start from.

“I am happy for what Amai has done. I had nothing to start from. I gave birth on the 24th and the child is in the nursery. May God bless our mother and add her more years,” she said while fighting back tears.

Clara Demarema, the matron 2 of Chitungwiza Central Hospital said the hospital was gratified by the First Lady’s show of love and care.

“On behalf of the provincial medical officer, we are thankful as a hospital for the gifts we received from our mother. This will help our mothers, so as a hospital we are thankful. Some of these women had nothing to cover their children but the First Lady’s intervention will ensure they won’t contract flu and pneumonia,” she said.

From Chitungwiza the First Lady proceeded to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where Mrs Lucia Godzongere, the principal nursing officer, was happy to receive her and expressed gratitude over the gifts she brought.

“We are grateful to the first lady for her visit to assist expecting mothers. Most of them who come here will be ill-prepared so we are extremely thankful that she has remembered them. There is great joy here today. Today is a cold day and the children now have blankets that have been brought by Amai. They have also been given toiletries. This is not the first time that Amai has remembered us, she comes here frequently,” she said.

The First Lady cracked jokes and told the mothers to inform their children when they grow up that the first gift they received was from her.

“When my grandchildren come of age, tell them that the first gift after birth came from their grandmother,” she said.

Some of the patients pleaded with Amai to leave a prayer for them which she did.

One of the beneficiaries at the hospital Charlene Mupedzi who is having a second go at motherhood after her set of twins passed on after their birth last year, was grateful for the gifts.

“I had twins who passed on the day they were delivered in February last year. I am expecting my baby and through God’s grace, I will hold her in my arms. Amai prayed for us,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa proceeded to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where she met other expecting and nursing mothers amongst them a couple which was blessed with a set of triplets few weeks ago.

They have been to social media platforms pleading for help and yesterday was their luck day after they had visited the hospital for a check-up.

Amai Mnangagwa showered them with baby hampers and toiletries.

She took the details of the family and promised to pay them a visit with more goods to ensure the children have access to nutritious food, clothing and bedding.

The mother to the triplets, Florence Chipato said: “I gave birth to these triplets here on December 15. We sought assistance from people through social media because I only got to know that I was expecting triplets at seven months so I had no capacity to buy all.

“I am so thankful for what we have been given by our mother and she has promised to add more including baby formula. The triplets are all girls. I have four children at home thus in total we now have seven.”

Her husband Willard Kasva, who is employed as a cook, was also thankful to the First Lady for her benevolence saying things were not good for his family.

Martha Chinondo, the matron Mbuyanehanda Maternity Hospital said: “We want to thank the First Lady for the visit here. Some of the women who come here to give birth will be young, while others will not be having anything to clothe the children. We are grateful for what we have been given.”

The seeds of love being sown by the First Lady will certainly ease the burden on most families and entice those with capacity to chip in and make the world a better place for everyone.