First Lady urges women MPs to unite, nurture children

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

WOMEN parliamentarians must resist influences to pull down one another, but must be united and as mothers, seek to mould children into responsible citizens, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

She made the remarks while addressing the visiting 15-member Malawi Women’s Parliamentary Caucus who paid her a courtesy visit at State House in Harare yesterday in the company of their Zimbabwean counterparts.

The First Lady had heart-to-heart discussions with the delegation, saying they should promote peace in their respective constituencies at all times, work hard and lead by example through shunning drugs and teen pregnancies among many other issues affecting society today.

She further said that for their voices to be heard, they should be involved in debates in the parliament.

Headed by Honourable Roseby Gadama – chairperson of the parliamentary women caucus, the delegation included Malawi’s Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Liana Kakhobwe Chapota and director of Gender in the Ministry of Gender Community Development and Social Welfare Alice Mkandawire.

The delegation is in the country at the invitation of the Parliament of Zimbabwe Women Caucus which visited Malawi in October last year.

Herself a former Member of Parliament, the First Lady thanked the caucus for taking time to pay her a courtesy visit and said they should be united and rally behind fellow women in their countries and uplift them.

As mothers, she said women parliamentarians must mould children into better leaders of tomorrow who neither take drugs nor engage in bad behaviour.

“I welcome you all to Zimbabwe. I would like to stress that I was once a parliamentarian, not only in Zimbabwe, but I was also a chairperson of the Pan African Parliament representing all 16 Sadc member-states so I know what is on your shoulders and I would like to encourage you to work very hard in your constituencies,” she said.

The First Lady said the caucus was not only representing Malawian women only, but women everywhere.

“When you excel you would have uplifted all women. When I look at you all I see is my fellow sisters whom I resonate with. Back home women are mothers and wives. We are now faced with this drug menace in our children, both boys and girls.

“This problem is affecting us all as these are our children. We need to gear up in harnessing this killer infestation and purge our communities and take the leading role of the refusal and condemnation of substance abuse,” she said.

Gender imbalance in leadership positions, Dr Mnangagwa said, remained an acknowledged problem and women continued to fall behind their male colleagues in progressing towards leadership in all sectors public, private and political.

“Lack of confidence in ourselves, personal reservations and stereotypes often prevent even those few women who might be politically gifted.

“The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa and his administration have taken huge strides in ensuring women are included in decision-making positions.

“Most women are unable to break the ceiling to the top leadership positions and removing the glass ceiling may produce not only more quality, but also substantial efficiency gains,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said gender equality in decision-making had positive economic and social consequences.

The beneficial effects of gender equality and diversity, she said, were even clearer when they concentrated on decision-making positions.

“Gender equality is a top priority, not only because equality between men and women is itself an important development goal, but also because women’s participation is part of the growth and stability equation. The absence of women from positions of leadership is at odds with the strategy of exploiting talent to promote business and performance.

“Gender equality and development are intertwined. Gender equality creates the conditions to boost economic development and contributes to economic growth while more development leads to more gender equality. More women participation translates into a substantial increase in GDP,” the First Lady said.

She encouraged women in decision-making positions to hold hands and impart knowledge with those who are below so that no woman is left behind.

“Having both men and women in decision-making positions may increase the quality of representatives. As women, we need to stand together with a unity of purpose and work closely with our male counterparts so that we also contribute to the development of our countries and the continent as a whole,” she said.

The mother of the nation said it was key for women parliamentarians to preach peace and get into the people to hear their concerns and address them.

“Ladies, being a female member of Parliament is so important and crucial because you have the background of being a mother. I am encouraging you to have this type of exchange programmes working together and improving the livelihoods of our people in our countries.

“As First Ladies of Africa, we also have our roundtable where we share and discuss as a way of developing ourselves and see where you will be lagging behind and learn from others.

“This exchange programme with our women parliamentarians is historic and I am so humbled that we are meeting as women, this is important.

“I hope that what you have shared with your Zimbabwean counterparts, you will put into practice and vice versa. Every woman is a leader regardless of background.”

“All we need is to encourage all the women from grassroot level so that they will be able to stand up, express themselves, have self-confidence, and leadership skills. That is where leadership starts. We want to encourage every woman to work together and run away from pull her down syndrome and rumour mongering.

“Rumour mongering is actually a creature whose tail should be cut. Women should be focused and have the ability to develop.

“We do not want people who hold grudges, fight each other, divisions amongst ourselves and yet we want development, how will we develop when we fight, when there is no peace, there is no development. We want people to come together and work for our countries. We should shun such behaviour, be it in Malawi or Zimbabwe,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa reinforced the need for representatives of the people to advocate peace and relegate fighting to the dustbin.

“As women, especially those in politics, we should lead by example and be peace makers. Fighting must be a thing of the past. Whichever country one is from, we must be united for the good of our countries, for their development.

“The drug menace has also destroyed our children both boys and girls and we should protect them. The menace has spread like veld fire.

“Our girls are leading in drug abuse thus dropping out from school, teen pregnancies are also rife. Because you are leaders, you need to talk about these things in your constituencies. Let us put an end to this menace.

“Through my foundation AOH I have embarked on various programmes in the fight against all these social ills. For the constituencies to remain united, address these issues. I appreciate all your efforts, but what I can say is work harder.

“We have our male counterparts in Parliament and leadership positions, they also need our opinions and ideas as women because we bring results on the table.

“We must be there for our constituencies, listen to the people, talk to the people, bring their issues to the parliament and be able to participate in debates and to grasp issues. Do not let men do it alone. We also want them to clap hands for us. Women empowerment and youths empowerment is also important,” she said.

Hon Gadama expressed gratitude to the mother of the nation saying her team had benefited a lot from the meeting with Dr Mnangagwa.

“You may wish to note Amai that when we started, we didn’t realise how big and important this trip could be. Since arrival we have enjoyed the warm hospitality that the people of Zimbabwe have accorded our delegation. Today we are grateful for your kind gesture,” she said.

Hon Gadama said Malawi had progressed with its women manifesto programme and her delegation’s visit had turned more into an exchange of ideas platform.

“It was therefore agreed that in order to continue with the deliberations, the Malawi delegation should visit this country hence our visit. And like I said that the programme started small, we are encouraged by your interest on the visit in the country.

“For you to find time and speak to us is something very commendable. As Malawi delegation we can testify that our sisters from the caucus of Zimbabwe are lucky to have a mother with passion for gender issues,” she said.

Member of Parliament and Chairperson of Zimbabwe Women Parliamentary Caucus Hon Goodlucky Kwaramba thanked the First Lady for the warm welcome she extended to the Malawian caucus.

“We appreciate you for the love you have for women and girls in Zimbabwe and the work that you are doing to promote gender equality and empowerment of women and girls. I am also humbled by the respect extended by our counterparts from Malawi,” she said.

Community, Gender, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Sithembeso Nyoni highlighted the successes scored by Dr Mnangagwa during her tenure as a parliamentarian.

“The First Lady Dr Mnangagwa was once a woman Parliamentarian like us and was in the rural areas. As an MP also, I would visit her constituency to learn from her because she was spearheading various women empowerment programmes. She did a lot for the people of her constituency.

“She left her constituency when she became the mother of the nation. She is a champion of philanthropy. She goes to the people, talks to them, stays with them and listens to them. She has a good heart especially for the disadvantaged. Ladies let us learn from her because she has said no matter how powerful you are, do not lose your femininity. She has taught us to be with the people in our constituencies, we should learn from this,” said Minister Nyoni.

Country director Oxfarm Malawi, Ms Lingalireni Mihowa, said Malawian First Lady, Mrs Monica Chakwera had sent her regards to Amai Mnangagwa.

She hinted at her organisation’s keenness to work with the First Lady in her programmes for the benefit of the people.

“As Oxfarm in Malawi and Zimbabwe we saw it fit to collaborate and support gender equality in the region. However, development cannot be possible when women are lagging behind hence our efforts to support women parliamentarians in Malawi and Zimbabwe.

“We are delighted to hear that Amai you are working with communities on a number of initiatives addressing the challenges that women and girls are facing. We think that working with you, we can accelerate our missions.

“We are looking forward to working with you. Also Amai if we have more women in Parliament they will be able to pass laws and policies that support issues of women and girls. We thank you for granting us an audience,” she said.