First Lady takes supplementary feeding scheme to Mash Central . . . China donates to Angel of Hope

Angel of Hope patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Chinese Embassy Chargé D’Affaires Counsellor Mr Cheng Yan and Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland Central Monica Mavhunga hand over books and sanitary wear to girls.

Tendai Rupapa in BINDURA

School feeding programmes are beneficial for the physical, mental and psycho-social development of school-going children.

With this in mind and to curb school dropouts, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on Tuesday took her supplementary feeding scheme for schoolchildren to Mashonaland Central Province, as she expands her vision to ensure children are well-nourished and free to pursue their education without challenges.

As thousands of children drawn from all the primary schools in the province gathered at Chipadze High School waiting to be fed a nutritious meal by the mother of the nation, Amai Mnangagwa took the opportunity to distribute reusable sanitary pads to girls.

This was made possible by her Angel of Hope Foundation (AOH) in partnership, with the Chinese government, which donated funds to the Foundation through its Embassy in Zimbabwe for the worthy cause.

The First Lady’s accountability, transparency and hands-on approach, have won the hearts of many who continue to donate to the Angel of Hope Foundation.

Whenever she receives or mobilises donations, she personally distributes the goods to ensure they reach the intended beneficiaries.

After receiving the funds, Dr Mnangagwa acquired the requisite material and all other accessories needed to make reusable sanitary pads which she then personally sew with the help of university students.

Poor menstrual hygiene can expose girls to health risks, as they may resort to unhygienic means that expose them to diseases and in some instances, girls may miss classes because of lack of sanitary pads, compromising their education.

Amai Mnangagwa is working flat out to curb this, especially among vulnerable girls because availability of reusable pads will ensure girls concentrate on their school and avoid falling victim of abuse by boys and older men in search of money to buy pads.

It was a memorable experience for the students as they were served savoury dishes that included rice, sadza, dried and fresh vegetables, beef stew and sugar beans, much to their delight.

The children also had the opportunity to sit down, chat, play and sing songs with the First Lady.

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa serves food which she cooked to schoolchildren during a school supplementary feeding programme she initiated in Mashonaland Central.

Parents and teachers also attended.

“I would like to welcome you all to this day where we are gathered to commune as parents with our children, with the aim of grappling with two issues that are a major factor in cushioning a friendly learning environment for our children, those of hygiene and nutrition.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Chinese Embassy which donated and enabled Angel of Hope Foundation to buy materials to sew reusable pads in a bid to counter period constraints in our vulnerable young girls.

“The Chinese government donated funds to Angel of Hope Foundation via its Embassy in Zimbabwe. Today, I have come with officials from the embassy so that they see how we do things. I will go with them to all the provinces. AOH works with many partners and well-wishers,” the First Lady said.

Female adolescents, Amai Mnangagwa said, enter into womanhood, at most times ill equipped in terms of knowledge and access to hygienic products such as these sanitary pads.

“As the patron of Angel of Hope Foundation, I discovered this problem causer and aimed at bridging the gap through the manufacturing of reusable pads, which our young girls can use and recycle as compared to disposable pads.

“This means that our children will not have to worry whether or not their guardians can afford monthly to buy sanitary pads,” she said.

The First Lady thanked the universities countrywide that helped in sewing the pads and further taught the beneficiaries on the importance of good hygiene practices.

“When we received the funds, we then bought all the material and necessary accessories. I then approached universities around the country since they have sewing clubs and pleaded with them to help the foundation in sewing the pads and through their vice chancellors they agreed. Some of the pads I personally sew using both hands and machines.”

“I want to thank these universities. To the young girls here who are recipients of this sanitary wear, I would like to encourage you to maintain good hygiene. This in turn, will protect you from ailments caused by unhygienic practices.

“Always wash your reusable pads and do not wear them twice without washing. Always be clean and neat at all times as menstruation is an induction to becoming a woman. You will not be found wanting to be in love affairs with boys and men in search of these pads.

“I have brought confidence in you. This is your secret and private life that must not be known by boys or men when you are on your monthly cycle. We do not want you to be abused,” she said.

Turning to the boys, she said, “Ko imi vanangu vakomana (you my sons), when you look at these girls at school, what do you take them for?”

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa chats and share jokes with Polite Nyuke, Tiara Marikiti, Shamsdeen Tambe and Paidamoyo Fambai during her school feeding programme in Mashonaland Central Province. – Pictures: John Manzongo.

In response, the boys said they see them as their sisters while others said they see them as mothers of tomorrow and future leaders.

“Yes they are your sisters, I don’t want you to be involved in love affairs while still in school, I want you to concentrate on your studies. This is not the first time that I am here in Mashonaland Central, I have visited on various occasions, but today is unique because I have come mainly for our little children who are our future. In our African culture, a mother is an anchor to the family.

“They are pivotal in ensuring smooth running of the household and nutritious feeding of our offspring which is a major tenet of successful motherhood. Vana amai and you teachers, we need to protect these children and see them realise their full potential. We also need to mould them so that they grow up morally upright,” said Dr Mnangagwa.

Amai Mnangagwa, who is also the country’s health ambassador, underscored the importance of maintaining a balanced diet among children to curb malnutrition and improve concentration in class.

“The main aim of the schools feeding programme is for our children to eat healthy, whole and nutritious meals. The young ones are at a critical stage in their lives where their bodies are still growing and they need proper feeding that enables growth. Maintaining a balanced diet is important for all individuals, especially school going children.

“These children are required to eat a variety of foods from each food component to ensure optimal intake of all vitamins and minerals. Today I have also brought multi-grain mealie meal which is healthy,” she said.

Poor nutrition, she added, compromises both the quality of life of school-going pupils and also their potential to benefit from education.

“This is because when they go to school hungry, their minds will be too strained to concentrate and this hinders effective learning. Malnutrition also causes stunted growth and conditions such as kwashiorkor which we can eradicate if we feed them with healthy foods.

“We want these children to flourish in their studies, and also to have an equal opportunity to succeed despite their backgrounds. This is why I am here today saAmai to encourage other mothers to feed our children healthy, fulfilling meals kudzimba (in homes),” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa urged parents to incorporate traditional foods in their children’s diets saying they are not only rich in nutrients, but accessible and affordable as well.

“Foods such as dried vegetables with peanut butter, sadza remhunga, rezviyo, remapfunde, sweet potatoes and madora are all better compared to what we see in their school bags today,” she said before having a jovial conversation with the children on the type of food they carry in their lunch boxes.

Most of the children mentioned unhealthy foods such as jiggies, biscuits and fizzy drinks.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hugs Tiara Marikiti, Shamsdeen Tambe and Paidamoyo Fambai after spending minutes chatting and joking during her school feeding programme.

“Let us desist from feeding our children empty calories in the name of modernity but rather let us go back to what our culture offers us as these are healthier body building and cognitive developmental foods.

“We are now well-versed in the concept of Pfumvudza. Let us not plant our maize once a year, but wherever there is access to water, we grow as much in order to make sure that our families never go hungry.

“Community gardens should be resuscitated so that our children can have nourishing food straight from the garden. I would like to implore mothers of these children and all women in the community to continue with this initiative, it should not end here today which is why we have made you to be part of this feeding programme.

“Today, I came with mealie meal made from our traditional grains which was donated by national foods. These grains are advantageous in that they are low gi (low-glycemic index) and ensure that our children will be fuller for longer. I have come here only to ignite the flame and now it is your duty to keep the fire burning.

“From the experience which you have gathered here today, I am confident that you will continue this programme, preparing healthy meals for our children. They are the future of this country so let us treasure them,” she said.

She encouraged those who are in business to donate to the cause so that the children in various communities benefit.

“We hope to have a mini granary to stock the ingredients, where the mothers can take whatever is needed in preparing a meal for the young ones. Please support this initiative as we quest to quench hunger in schools, thereby creating a conducive learning environment.

“Madzimai emadzimambo and all mothers we now want our own dura for traditional grains. Madzimambo vagara vane ravo kare zunde ramambo. Todawo kahozi kedu kekuisa zvirimwa sanamai. Izvi zvinopedza nzara,” the First Lady said.

Dr Mnangagwa humbly requested schools to set aside land to plant short seasoned varieties, traditional grains and horticultural crops to sustain pupils meals.

“I would like to embolden all schools present here today to set aside and prepare land to plant subsistence crops for the pupils meals. Since this is a semi-arid region, hence we should plant short season crops and our traditional grains such as sorghum, rapoko and millet.

“To this, we should add a variety of vegetables such as cabbage and tomatoes for a balanced nutrient uptake. The Ministry of Agriculture is fully in this involving everyone, everywhere to work in the fields to sustain families and to have food on the table all the time,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa also had words of advice for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

“To the pregnant women and lactating mothers I urge you to eat healthy, whole and nutritious food. Let us not shun our traditional food as they help us prevent chronic illnesses such as cancer, obesity, heart and lung problems. This guarantees that the foetus has optimum growth.

“To the breastfeeding mothers, foods such as roasted peanuts, spinach, sour porridge and maheu help increase milk production for our babies. Foodstuffs such as dried meat with peanut butter, mufushwa unedovi are rich sources of calcium and protein which are essential for bone development,” she said.

The mother of the nation said the programme aims to cover all the country’s 10 provinces.

“It is my wish to see all the children in the marginalised areas of Zimbabwe well fed and ready to learn. Tinoda kuti vana vedu vabudirire muzvidzidzo zvavo,” she said.

Going forward with the campaign against drug and substance abuse among students, Amai Mnangagwa engaged the children on the dangers of drug abuse.

The conversation torched a storm as children revealed shocking details of where drugs were being peddled. They unanimously agreed on one thing, that is “No to drugs/ Pasi nema drugs”.

Chargé D’Affaires at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Chen Yang, commended the First Lady’s community-based initiatives and pledged continued support.

“Everybody knows children are our hope and our future. Therefore, we believe the right to survival and right to development are the basic human rights.

“The Chinese government is supporting all the efforts and all the programmes in Zimbabwe to promote women and children affairs especially to care about the children’s health and food security. So as the Chinese embassy we have a long-run cooperation with the office of the First Lady.

“The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is the mother of the nation, the mother of generations so we are there to do our best in supporting her initiatives especially through her Angel of Hope Foundation. We believe all the children are angels of hope and of the future.

“Today, we are honoured to have accompanied the First Lady to this province. She is hands on. We were happy to see many children with brighter smiles and lot of enthusiasm. So the Chinese government under the Chinese embassy will continue to support all the efforts of the Zimbabwean people to improve their livelihood,” said Mr Chen.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education provincial education director Dr Temba Mangwiro highlighted the positive impact the First Lady’s school feeding programme has made around the country.

“The school feeding programme has helped in reducing school drop outs. Thank you Amai, vana vakufarira kuuya kuchikoro. Also issues of bulling and stealing which were rampant in schools, Amai I am happy to say this have also reduced because of your Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba which is helping in teaching our children to be morally upright.

Thousands of schoolchildren in Mashonaland Central province follow proceedings during their interaction with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who later cooked, served food, handed over books, sanitary wear to girls and other food items to children.

“Talking of menstrual hygiene, our girls were suffering in silence because society treated it as a taboo to discuss about it but with your support and efforts in addressing these issues, things have changed,” he said.

Mashonaland Central provincial nutritionist Mr Shingirai Mikiri paid tribute to Amai Mnangagwa for improving the nutritional and menstrual hygiene status of students.

“Health is the cornerstone of any nation and at the same time education is the foundation of a prosperous nation. If we combine the two, we will actually be able to attain our vision of becoming an upper middle class economy by 2030.

“Amai’s programme is very important in the sense that it is going to ensure a healthy nation first and foremost and also to ensure a good foundation which is an educated nation and I believe all of us appreciate that Zimbabwe is one of African countries with highest literacy levels in Africa.

“The programme we are all gathered for will enable our girl child not to be ashamed of her menstrual cycle as they have been provided with sanitary pads. I want to thank Amai for bringing these important programmes,” he said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland Central, Monica Mavhunga, thanked the First Lady for her initiatives which she said were benefiting everyone across the country.

To ensure continuation of the school feeding programme, the First Lady handed over multi-grain mealie meal, rice and cooking oil.

Students received stationery and some goodies.