First Lady takes GBV, drug abuse, juvenile delinquency fight to Lowveld . . . engages men in novel interactive session

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa looks at some of the traditional dishes prepared during Amai’s cook out traditional food cooking competition in Chiredzi

Tendai Rupapa in CHIREDZI

Chiredzi and Lowveld residents on Friday turned out in droves for a male engagement session with the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who spent four days with them as she leads from the front in the search for solutions to drug abuse, domestic violence, teen marriages and juvenile delinquency, among many other challenges bedevilling society today.

It was a memorable week for Chiredzi North and Mwenezi community members as Dr Mnangagwa took time to engage men and boys on various issues affecting families, while also initiating income generating projects for women and other activities.

The venue was packed to the rafters as Chiredzi residents took part in the first-of-its-kind engagement in their area with the mother of the nation.

Amai Mnangagwa said men and women must join hands in building violence-free homes where children are taught to respect elders and shun drugs and other behaviours that give families a bad name drugs and other behaviours that give families a bad name.

Prior to the commencement of proceedings, Dr Mnangagwa – herself a firm believer in the country’s norms and values which respect men – sought permission from chiefs, elders and all men in attendance to address them.

“First of all I ask for your permission to stand before you as a woman discussing issues that are taking place in our homes, community and the whole country. We are all worried by drug issues that are affect both boys and girls of all ages. We want a solution as a family,” she said.

At this point, Dr Mnangagwa invited popular arts ensemble, Iyasa, on stage to deliver a play highlighting challenges faced by families affected by drugs, gender-based violence and child marriages.

The play showed a man refusing to undergo regular health checks and one who chose to take his anti-retroviral therapy tablets from the pocket without caring to advise his wife of the condition owing to promiscuity and outright dictatorial tendencies.

The First Lady started by analysing the act by Iyasa, asking the crowd the lessons they had drawn from the play and received a lot of responses.

“Iyasa has shown us different families with different challenges. But how are you living in your homes? Is your love of old still present? Is there peace in the home? Are you teaching your children to be law-abiding citizens and are they listening to your counsel?” she said.

The question seemed to have thrown a cat among the pigeons, with Sekuru Christopher Magwendere saying people needed to first understand what marriage meant before entering the institution.

“Before getting married, people must appreciate what it entails. For things to work, when one partner got angry, the other had to lower their voice for peace to prevail because when both parties get angry, the situation goes out of control,” he said to applause.

Mrs Ndaizivei Mbambe shared her secret to a happy marriage.

“I work closely with my husband as we look after our orphaned grandchildren.

“We do projects together and use money wisely. Violence stems from misappropriation of funds,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa acknowledged that economically empowering women help end domestic violence hence her various projects initiatives.

“I am glad that as men you also agree that empowering women helps curb domestic violence. Even though I have rolled out projects for women, I have emphasised that they should still remain respectful to their husbands as heads of households,” she said.

Sekuru Langton Baradze weighed in, saying: “I am in deep love with my wife and our love is as it was from its infancy despite our advanced ages. When I get money, I do not hide it in my socks but hand it to my wife who knows the demands of the home.”

A youthful man openly admitted to being a victim of domestic violence.

“There is no peace in my house as I am pummelled by my wife and I just bottle up fearing to be ridiculed by relatives if I open up.

“I love my wife but she is violent and I am grateful for your visit perhaps she will change after your teachings because she is here. She may beat me for opening up about this. I fear getting her arrested because she is the mother of my children,” he said with a voice filled with concern.

The First Lady took time to counsel couples on the need to maintain peace in homes and live in harmony.

She urged men to report gender-based violence as it affected everyone both women and men.

Dr Mnangagwa spoke about her national gender-based violence call centre-575 in her office and urged people to utilise it and report any forms of abuse so that they get help.

“What about drug abuse cases, how do you as Chiredzi think we should tackle it?” she said.

A 65-year-old discussant said she was a victim of domestic violence as a result of drugs.

“We say no to drugs because even my husband is taking them and abusing me. I am being bashed at this age.

“My children and grandchildren know no peace. What are they learning from this man? I cannot leave the home because I am at an advanced age and I worked for my home such that I cant just go,” she said with tears running down her cheeks.

Brighton Magara, who recently left school, said drug abuse was rampant at his former school.

“I finished school last year but at this school the problem of drugs was prevalent. Some students would sell them and I wish they got arrested and locked up for a lengthy period. We say no to drugs,” he said.

In response, Dr Mnangagwa said everyone should play a role in fighting drug abuse.

“This is now a national challenge and everyone should play a part. Let us work with the police and advise them of what is happening in our communities. Let’s work together to end this menace,” she said emphatically.

Dr Mnangagwa taught the community on the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

She further handled delicate issues in an effort to build family unity adding that families needed to have good deeds to earn a good name.

Those who attended the session did not walk home empty-handed as they received food hampers, courtesy of the mother of the nation.