First Lady takes career guidance, stay in school programme to Mash East

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is welcomed by schoolchildren in Mashonaland East during her career guidance, grooming, etiquette and stay in school programme in the province on Monday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on Monday took her first-of-its-kind career guidance, grooming, etiquette and stay in school programme to Mashonaland East Province, bringing prominent personalities to help mentor thousands of learners on making responsible choices, curbing drug abuse, early child marriages and ensuring they treasure their education.

It is only when they concentrate on their studies and stay in school that learners are able to pursue their chosen career paths.

Mashonaland East becomes the second province to host the programme which Amai Mnangagwa launched in Harare recently.

The educative programme brought together learners from rural, urban, Government, private and council run schools from primary level to advanced level.

Through the programme, Dr Mnangagwa aims to arm learners with knowledge that will assist them in making responsible choices for their future careers.

She also emphasised the need for children to stay in school and stay away from drugs which are affecting the lives of many young people across the globe.

“Today boys and girls, I am here with my delegation from various fields to arm you with knowledge that will assist you in making responsible choices for your future careers.

“It is important that you stay in school and complete your studies because without knowledge, you will not amount to much.

“Who are your friends? Why do you have them as friends? Bad friends are influencers of all undesirable characters and deeds. Choose your friends wisely and always remember birds of the same feathers flock together.

“You should be good children and be wary of the negative influence of bad friends. When you engage them, you will start behaving weirdly, dabbling in drugs and absconding lectures, leading to the destruction of your future. I launched this programme in Harare and today we are here in Mashonaland East,” she said.

Iyasa drama and dance group perform a drama encouraging school children to take their school work seriously and to plan on their future careers during a career guidance, grooming, etiquette and stay in school programme organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Mashonaland East on Monday

The vision behind the launch of the programme, Dr Mnangagwa said, was driven by her passion to sit down with children and help them make informed choices for their future.

“We have a lot of young people who missed this critical life guidance which in turn cost them a lot of opportunities when they grew older.

“Look, today we have drugs that have destroyed our young generation. We should fight this together.

“It is important young boys and girls to have a moral compass in your daily conduct in all environments be it at school or at home. You should respect your bodies and focus on preparing for your future through education.

“Some are not finishing school due to unwanted pregnancies caused by promiscuity.

“We have a lot of dropouts from school, unwanted pregnancies in school children and early child marriages caused by greedy guardians who still harbour destructive beliefs in our families.

“My children, always report physical and sexual abuse cases. Do not be intimidated into silence,” she said.

The mother of the nation warned children against rushing into sexual relationships which exposed them to diseases and even death.

Sportspersons among them two female boxers Monalisa Sibanda (Queen of the jungle) and Kudakwashe Chiwandire (Take Money) talk to schoolchildren on the importance of taking their school work seriously and nurturing individual talents during a career guidance, grooming, etiquette and stay in school programme organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Mashonaland East on Monday

She encouraged those who are abused to be bold and report the abuse with haste.

“As long as you are under 18, you are not allowed to be married off or to be involved in sexual relationships as this is statutory rape.

“Report to your nearest victim friendly unit at your local police station. If anyone asks for your hand in marriage before you turn 18, you can even call my office at the national gender-based violence toll-free line 575 for instant assistance. Certainly, this programme aims at encouraging you to stay in school until you complete your studies.”

“In addition to this initiative to assist, groom and give you the much-needed guidance in terms of career choices, you should always neatly dressed,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa implored the learners to always be presentable and assist their parents with household chores.

“Make sure your uniform is washed, ironed and straightened and always ensure you are clean and presentable. Make your bed everyday and help your parents with chores around the house. Even if you do not have much, the little that you have should be clean and neat. Now, we have the cholera pandemic. We are all facing the menace of this disease which we can stop and eliminate at home before we visit hospitals.

“I hope you all know the causes of cholera. Always wash your hands and always wash your fruits before eating. Consume your food whilst it’s still hot and seek hospital care when you fall sick. I am here today with my delegation from various fields who will share with you their life stories and how they got to be where they are.

“They were young just like you and had dreams like all of you do so listen attentively, take notes and write down all the factors that they will present. You are also going to have an opportunity to ask questions based on the different presentations you will hear today.

“Today my children, I want you to introspect and ask yourselves these questions; Who are you? What do you want to be when you grow up? How will you get to the level you want to reach? Will you get to the level you want if you don’t work hard in school? With hard work anything is possible and it does not matter which background you come from.

“ If you want to grow up to be a successful person, yes you can do it. I am here to encourage you to believe in yourself. Never look back. Indeed work hard in your studies, go to school and remain disciplined in everything that you do.

“Respect your parents even if they don’t have much. They are doing the best they can to give all of you what you need.

“One day when you are older, you will realise how good it was staying in school.

“In conclusion, it is my hope that this gives motivational success stories across the country,” she said.

School children take down notes as career resource persons presented on the academic requirements of various professions during a career guidance, grooming, etiquette and stay in school programme organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Mashonaland East on Monday

From the Aviation industry was Wing Commander Angeline Bosha, the first female jet pilot in the Air Force of Zimbabwe and Captain Chipo Matimba the first female combat pilot.

Wing commander Bosha shared the story of her life with the learners.

“I joined Air force of Zimbabwe at 19. If I could do it, you can also do it. You can be a career woman if you put your mind to it.

“All you need is to pass your education and be disciplined. Amai is saying, if you stay in school, everything else will fall into place,” she said.

Captain Matimba gave her background, explaining how she started and the aeroplanes she has flown.

She listed the required qualifications for one to become a pilot.

“The aircraft knows no gender. Look yourself in the mirror and tell yourself you can do it.

“The sky is not even my limit, it’s actually my home,” she said.

Contemporary musician, Mukudzei Mukombe a.k.a Jah Prayzah also had a chance to address the children urging them to nurture their talents.

“First of all, I give my honour to the First Lady. Thank you so much Amai for coming to our home area of Mashonaland East. We feel very encouraged by your teachings which are essential in uplifting the education and development of the children of Zimbabwe.

“Our chiefs are giving us direction and helping us preserve our cultural values and traditions to remain humane. We praise you for being here. It is every parent’s wish for their child to succeed and it is every parent’s prayer that nothing evil befalls their offspring, especially drugs and other destructive things.

“A parent wants a child with the zeal to learn, a child who works hard, a well-behaved child. Today I have come to remind you to honour your parents so that your days may be increased on earth because that is where the blessings begin.

“ I know that all of have different blessings. There are footballers and those with voices such as mine that you hear booming from the mountains.

“One day the voice box can go off but if you are educated, you have a back-up. School provides an alternative so even if you have a gift, there is a point where you see the value of education.

“I encourage you to learn with all your might because your success is the future of our motherland.

“It is important for parents to identify the talents of their children while they are still young and nurture them so that they succeed. However remind them of the value of education. May God bless you wherever you go and stay safe,” he said.

A member of Iyasa drama and dance group displays a placard encouraging schoolchildren to take their school work seriously and to plan on the careers they need to take upon completion of school during a career guidance, grooming, etiquette and stay in school programme organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Mashonaland East on Monday

Dr Constance Magaya (28), who is based at Mt St Mary’s Hospital in Hwedza, shared her personal life experiences with the learners.

“I was raised by a single parent following the death of my father when I was in Grade 4.

“Despite circumstances at home, I worked hard and at O-Level I obtained 10 As and 2 Bs. At A Level, I did four subjects and had 19 points. During that time I was the best performing student in Mashonaland East. I enrolled for Medicine at the University of Zimbabwe. I am telling you my background so that you appreciate that background does not define you.

“Now I am a qualified doctor. Girls can do it. In this field ladies are few so I am encouraging you my sisters to stay in school, concentrate, work hard and succeed in all you do. Learn hard, our mother, the First Lady has so much love for every one of you and that is why she came up with such a programme so that you shape your careers. The key phrase is “stay in school,” she said.

Mr Denford Mutashu, president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers told the children how he came from a humble begining.

He told the children to never tire saying Amai came up with this programme because it was her wish for all children to succeed in life.

He said was educated at a rural school, but he soldiered on.

Musician Jah Prayzah performs to schoolchildren after educating them on the importance of taking their school seriously and also nurturing individual talents during a career guidance, grooming, etiquette and stay in school programme organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Mashonaland East on Monday

Officers from the Zimbabwe Republic Police explained their recruitment criteria.

“Police officers are selected from all corners of this country. That is cultural diversity.

“All we want are five O-Level passes including English and Mathematics. As we stand here we all met at work but others came from as far as Binga, Buhera, Zvishavane, Masvingo, Bulawayo showing that the force does not only recruit from the capital.

“As police, we are behind Amai’s campaign against drugs. We are saying no to drugs and substance abuse because the more you are intoxicated, the more you commit crimes.

“Once you get a criminal record, you miss out on many opportunities including employment. Stay in school, value education and stay away from mischief. In the police force, we have doctors, nurses, lawyers you name it,” said one police officer

Boxers Monalisa Sibanda (Queen of the jungle) who is ranked number 11 in the world, Kuda Chivandire (Take money) who is ranked no 9 in the world and Wilfred Mashaya (Zimbabwean martial artist) also spoke to inspire the children to nurture their talents.

Schoolchildren take down notes as career resource persons presented on the academic requirements of various professions during a career guidance, grooming, etiquette and stay in school programme organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Mashonaland East on Monday

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Chaplain Christine Phiri spoke on grooming, teaching the children how to dress, walk, talk and general deportment.

“Our mother is saying while wearing that uniform, be neat and presentable. Your behavior shames your school and even your parents, so as a person how are you presenting yourself out there? You should bath because our mother is saying good hygienic practices is the way to go.

“Our mother is saying when addressing elders, how are you doing it? Are you just speaking slang saying “bholato bholato, kudhara ikoko” at the expense of our mother language? Your conduct with your teachers should be respectful.

“Your conduct with a male teacher as a learner should be about education and not about spending the whole day in the staff room or office with the teacher.

Some boys are dating female teachers. Our mother is saying no to that. Focus on education.

“For you to be a doctor, you must stay in school and learn. Some of you have cellphones. Are you using them productively or you are always on Tiktok and Facebook while others watch pornographic material.

You will be lying to yourself that you are trending only to end pregnant and dropping out of school. Our mother, the First Lady loves you therefore, she is saying no to peer pressure and choose your friends wisely.

“If something is lacking at home, work hard to succeed and make your parents proud.

“ I grew up in abject poverty but that did not define my future. I worked hard. The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is saying no to drugs, focus on education and cast away drugs. Value your education because you reap what you sow,” she said emphatically.

One of the schoolchildren pose questions to career resource persons during a career guidance, grooming, etiquette and stay in school programme organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Mashonaland East on Monday

Members of the Zimbabwe National army also made a presentation.

“Thank you Amai for the opportunity to address children and inspire them. We want them to join us when they finish school, ” said one ZNA member before explaining the recruitment process.

The children were afforded the opportunity to ask questions.

Rudo Tinarwo sought to know the requirements for one to become a medical doctor and in response she was told: “You need two A-level passes in sciences and you must have 14 points and above.”

Samuel Matari asked if he could be a policeman if he was asthmatic.

Inspector Simon Chazovachii responded: “A policeman works under all weather conditions so we do not want those with chronic illnesses because you may work in cold weather and this will trigger your illness. There are many other disciplines that you can take up.”

Another child left the crowd in stitches when he asked: “If my father has a high army ranking, will I become a soldier even after failing in school?”

Major Helland Sibanda said they did not condone corruption in the army and all recruits needed to meet the requirements.

“It is not possible. In the army we need a fully qualified person. Corruption is a crime in our country therefore learn hard and join the army,” he said.

One of the school children living with disability pose questions to career resource persons during a career guidance, grooming, etiquette and stay in school programme organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Mashonaland East on Monday. – Pictures: John Manzongo

Boys and girls were later separated into groups where they were taught issues concerning them.

The First Lady and other female speakers talked to the girls while male elders engaged the boys.

“I have come as a mother with your sisters to tell you that to be where they are today they persevered so you should follow suit. I also came from a humble background and i persevered,” she said.

The First Lady warned the children against rushing into sexual relationships also taught girls on menstrual hygiene.

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi paid tribute to the First Lady for her educative and nation-building initiatives which were leaving no one and no place behind.

“It is indeed an incredible honour to welcome you to Mashonaland East Province, a destination that indicates your unique developmental programmes and projects par excellency. The programme we are witnessing today your excellency is the brainchild emanating from your wisdom and meticulous great ideas. Indeed your initiative has come at an opportune time and is fundamental not only to this province but for the country’s growth and development agenda. This inventiveness coupled with other initiatives among them the adoption of education 5.0 will help Zimbabwe achieve a middle income society by the year 2030 in not earlier. Our empowerment champion, you are inspiration to so many not just because of who you are and what you have done but because of what you stand for. Indeed this career guidance programme is a key mile stone that assists the learners to acquire cognitive knowledge, information, skills and experience necessary to identify career options. The career decision then assists in social, financial and emotional wellbeing throughout our learners,” she said.

Popular comedian and singer Kapfupi and Iyasa provided edutainment.