First Lady rolls out poultry empowerment project in Mash Central

Beneficiaries carry broiler chicks that were donated by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation in Guruve, Mashonaland Central, this week. — Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa in KACHUTA, Guruve

FIRST Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday rolled out her poultry empowerment project to the people of Mashonaland Central Province as she sows the seeds of love and unity, while leaving no one and no place behind in efforts to arrest the surge in drug abuse and end domestic violence, among challenges affecting families and communities.

The poultry project is being rolled out under a partnership between the First Lady’s Angel of Hope Foundation and Gain Cash and Carry.

Mashonaland Central becomes the ninth province to benefit from the nationwide empowerment initiative.

The beneficiaries that include women and youths received broiler chicks, stress packs and bags of feed to kick-start their project.

Amai Mnangagwa, who has a passion for the empowerment of mainly women and youths and various vulnerable groups, recently held a fundraising dinner for her Foundation to mobilise resources for her empowerment programmes which are beneficial to the nation.

Therefore, the national poultry project is a result of the fundraising dinner where support for the foundation was pledged by well wishers, including Gain Cash and Carry.

Addressing the Kachuta community, Dr Mnangagwa spoke out against laziness, child marriages, drug abuse, cheating in marriages and general moral decay.

She counselled project beneficiaries to work hard and use the project as a springboard to start bigger things.

“I am grateful to meet hama dzangu muzuva ranhasi, I don’t mean Mashonaland Central Province alone but the whole nation as we gather as a family and speak about several issues concerning our families. I move about correcting our children through the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba and promoting good family life and rebuilding breaking homes through Nharirire yemusha programme.

“I have come as an aunt, a mother and a gogo, so be free with me as we discuss. Women, today I have come so that we encourage each other to work hard because I want people who produce something tangible and life-changing. We say no to destructive gossip so that we concentrate on constructive issues.

“We want mothers who lead families as role models. This poultry project that I have brought brings about unity and cooperation. We have come to uplift the weak and burdened. We reject those that show laziness in projects. For homes to be habitable and free of violence, it is because of a mother who wakes up showing her presence. God created us women as helpers of our spouses. As Zimbabweans we respect men as heads of households as we take our stand as helpers.

“However, this requires a respectable woman who dresses decently and speaks well with neighbours. We want mothers who accept to have their children counselled by others when in the wrong. Be an approachable woman who assists others. If you get no visitors at your home, please appreciate there is something wrong at your home.

“I want to thank Angel of Hope Foundation partners who assist me from time to time because my foundation is not State-funded and I have to mobilise resources from friends. I had a fundraising dinner recently and Gain Cash and Carry came on board to partner with me with the project that we have brought here.

‘Through this project we want hard workers who do not steal, are honest and are disciplined. When you get your money from the project, what will you do with it? That is where you need financial discipline as a mother. I reject those who rush for niceties when they get profit. I want to thank His Excellency the President who is also giving out chickens and goats countrywide. Let the chickens not disappear, keep them well. I urge you to also keep the goats you are being given. When you get money from the project, what will you do madzimai? Wont you seek to override your husbands?” she asked.

One of the respondents said she would work with her husband so that they raise their family together.

“When I get money, I shall put it together with that of my husband and we assist each other to look after the family and teach our children to use their hands,” she said.

A youthful beneficiary spoke of a quest to complete her education.

“I did not complete my studies, I ended midway following the death of my parents. I therefore look forward to completing my studies with the profit from this project. I will work hard for the project to flourish and open the way for other projects,” she said.

“What about drunkenness and abusing drugs? Are youths here doing the same or tirikuti ndezvekudhorobha chete (or is it only happening in urban areas)?” the First Lady asked.

One of the ladies said: “Amai, children here are taking drugs and this is making the crime rate and gender-based violence (GBV) cases increase. Some come drunk and beat up their parents. Some commit crimes while highly intoxicated. However, with this project we hope the challenges will subside and people focus on the project working hard for the betterment of their families, the community and the nation at large.”

Dr Mnangagwa sought to know who really was behind child marriages citing that the trend was becoming worry-some in the province.

According to statistics, the province is grappling with a shocking high number of child marriage cases.

The question, however, saw men and women pointing fingers at one another.

“Men are making children rush into marriages at tender ages as they flee violence because whenever the father comes home drunk he beats up the mother daily and this stresses the children who see it prudent to go and get married,” a woman said.

However, this differed with views by men.

“Our wives are cutting deals with our daughters knowing fully well that the child is dating at a tender age. Vana mai ava vanotoita madhiri nevana vavo vasikana. They want niceties so the mother will be pocketing money from her daughter’s boyfriends and we later see the child pregnant. As a father, I am forced to chase the child from home when I see her pregnant,” he said.

Some of the girls said their parents forced them to drop out of school before finishing their education to get married.

Amai Mnangagwa spoke candidly against child marriages.

Her aim is to tackle child marriages head-on.

She wants to end the scourge, which has caused many challenges and disempowered the girl-child.

Amai Mnangagwa sought to know who started cheating between married men and women.

“Men are starting and they come home to stress us when they come back from their girlfriends.

This forces us to cheat because men think when married we are off the love market,” said a discussant, triggering laughter from the gathering.

Another woman blamed cheating on drug and substance abuse by men.

“What has caused cheating is drug abuse by men,” she said. “They become impotent, forcing us to find lovers to satisfy our sexual needs. Drugs are destroying our husbands.”

Men could not take the blame.

“It’s a lie that when drunk men deny their wives conjugal rights,” said one man. “When drunk we will be full of love with our wives. Beer places us in the happy mood.”

The First Lady expressed gratitude that the people had said what was on their hearts.

“I hope we shall remain living in peace and we say no to cheating and violence in the homes. We denounce child marriages and urge our children to focus on their studies. Thank you Kachuta for coming in your numbers,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa urged elderly women in the community to form groups and take turns to teach children norms and values in the nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba.

As Environment patron, she decried the burning of forests which had resulted in loss of livestock and human life.

“Forests are being destroyed and people are dying, houses are going up in smoke and wild animals are being destroyed. We are the custodians of these God-given natural treasures. Besides this, trees are now decimated and the ground is now bare. When rains come, we will be swept away and I urge you to stop burning forests and cutting down trees,” she said emphatically.

Mr Takunda Sanganza, the Gain Cash and Carry Branch manager for Guruve, said his firm was grateful to partner the First Lady because of her work which was benefiting millions of Zimbabweans countrywide.

“We are pleased to work with the First Lady because we are touched by her hands-on approach and life changing projects that she is rolling out countrywide. We shall continue doing all we can to work closely with her,” he said.

The beneficiaries were on Cloud Nine for what the First Lady had done for them.

Said Mr Wilfred Nyamuringa: “We have seen for ourselves that Amai works with all her children and has remembered us in this remote place of Kachuta. I am grateful for her decision to come here. This project will uplift our community and families. Our children who were taking drugs will surely transform as we work as a community to ensure we develop.”

Mrs Nolia Chifama could also not hide her joy.

“We are grateful to our mother for the project that she has brought for us. Even the orphans we were looking after now have a livelihood and we shall continue with this project. Our mother is full of love and for that we are grateful,” she said.

Representing youths, Ms Primrose Chigwada was ecstatic at the donation which she said would help end the challenge of prostitution.

“I want to thank our mother for the project she has rolled out for us as youths. We will now no longer frequent bars as we focus on the work we have been given for development. I urge our mother to continue with a good heart. We will invite her to come and see as we carry forward our project,” she said.

Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs and Devolution Monica Mavhunga praised the First Lady for her hard work and benevolence.

“We are grateful for the First Lady’s visit here. Amai you keep remembering us as you come with different programmes. You are not selective and assisting all your children countrywide. You have a hands-on approach and action oriented. All your programmes are beneficial to the nation. We are proud of you as Mashonaland Central Province because this is your home province. Today you have brought another project with the aim of empowering your people. To the beneficiaries I say take this project seriously we want to see it flourishing,” the Minister said.