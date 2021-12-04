First Lady restates desire to end GBV

Solidarity statement by Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, in commemoration of 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence.

I stand in solidarity and join the nation in commemorating this global campaign of 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence. It is an important campaign which presents us all with an opportunity to take stock and reflect on how as a nation we can continuously collaborate in preventing and responding to Gender-Based Violence in all its forms.

We commemorate this campaign annually with the following objectives; to raise awareness, to strengthen local work, to provide a forum for sharing progress, strategies and challenges and to demonstrate solidarity with survivors of Gender-Based Violence.

This years’ campaign takes place amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has worsened existing inequalities and disparities.

There has been an evident increase in reported cases of Gender-Based Violence around the world, Zimbabwe included. Most disheartening for our country is the increase in the number of girls being married off at tender ages of as young as 11 years, which breaks my heart and is totally unacceptable.

This is why as Zimbabwe we have chosen to run with the theme “End Violence against Women and Girls Now; No to Child Marriage!!!”

I add my voice to all that have been calling for increased efforts in preventing Gender-Based Violence, especially child marriage. Child marriage has serious negative effects on our young girls as they usually are forced out of school at tender ages. This translates into reduced economic opportunities, social empowerment and creates health complications for them.

I wish to restate my commitment to support all efforts to rid our Zimbabwe of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and ensure a safe place where all can thrive in dignity, good health and well-being and accorded their human rights without reservation.

I urge women, men, girls and boys in our homes, communities, workplaces and other establishments to make good use of my National GBV Call Centre — 575 to report cases, seek information and receive support. It is imperative that you be your brothers’ or sisters’ keeper. Break the silence, when you witness gender based violence.

A Zimbabwean society free from all forms of gender-based violence is possible, let us each play our role.

Throughout this year, I have been traversing the length and breadth of the country with the Gota/Nhanga/Ixiba and Nharirire Yemusha programmes with the aim of teaching and creating a morally upright society and tackle the domestic violence.

Learning to resolve challenges amicably without resorting to violence is key in building the Zimbabwe that we want.

Iwe neni tine basa kupodza mhirizhonga mudzimba nemunzvimbo dzose dzatigere. Ndatenda.