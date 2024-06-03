First Lady remembers the needy in Midlands

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son Emmerson Jnr distribute blankets and food hampers to the elderly, those living with disabilities, child headed families and other vulnerable groups in Midlands province on Saturday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

ANGEL of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa took her programme of distributing blankets and groceries to the Midlands Province, bringing smiles and a sense of belonging among beneficiaries who included the elderly, the disabled and child-headed families.

Jairos Jiri Naran, an Inclusive Centre for Disability, also benefited in a heart-warming show of love by the First Lady.

Amai Mnangagwa, who is on record encouraging parents to live exemplary lives and be role models for their children, was accompanied by her son Emmerson Junior who came to tap into the philanthropic work being carried out by his mother so that he emulates the tenets of benevolence and generosity.

As she continues to inculcate into the nation the importance of reaching out to those in need particularly the elderly, Amai Mnangagwa has embarked on a countrywide programme to provide essential winter support to vulnerable groups.

Districts represented included Gokwe South, Gokwe North, Kwekwe, Gweru, Zvishavane, Chirumhanzu, Shurugwi and Mberengwa.

Goods distributed included blankets, sugar, maize-meal, cooking oil, rice, salt and sugar beans.

The mother of the nation also held an interactive session with the beneficiaries to foster environmental protection and social cohesion.

“I thank you for coming out in your numbers from all districts. President Cde ED Mnangagwa has sent me to greet you saying how are you as he advances other matters of the state, but he allowed me to be with you here today. I have come to see our elderly, child-headed families and those with disabilities. We are in winter and I have brought you warm blankets.

“Through my Angel of Hope Foundation, I will be hunting for resources to assist you and knowing that winter is upon us, I looked for blankets from our partners and well-wishers who continue to support us. Because of climate change, this season we have an aggressive winter hence my plea for people not to cut down trees and burn grass,” she said.

“Of what importance are trees and grass,” the First Lady asked, triggering a conversation.

Social welfare officers and other officials distribute blankets and food hampers donated by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation to the elderly, those living with disabilities, child headed families and other vulnerable groups in Midlands province on Saturday

An elderly man said trees provide windbreak, while an elderly woman said: “Trees provide the oxygen we breathe.”

Another respondent said trees and grass help curb soil erosion.

The First Lady weighed in saying all the answers were correct.

“You are all correct. It is also from the trees that we get medicine. Some pills and medications we get from hospitals come from trees. We therefore need to preserve trees. We are just emerging from Culture Day and Africa Day celebrations where we were proud of our ancestry, tradition and food looking at traditional grains which are both nutritional and medicinal,” she said.

“Mazuvano vana nevazukuru misikanzwa yakuwanda. What sort of challenges are our children presenting at home?” the First Lady asked and was told that drug abuse was rife.

“Children are ruined by drugs,” an elderly man responded, while a granny said: “When our children are high on drugs, they act like zombies or someone who is long dead. Who will build the nation when the children who are the future are ruined. Who is importing these substances and selling them to our children?”

Dr Mnangagwa said it was her wish for everyone to police the communities and report everything bad.

She urged communities to work hand in hand with the police.

“If a child takes drugs, they spend the whole week high. We are troubled as mothers,” she said.

Another woman said she was tormented by her grandchildren who were taking drugs.

“Our grandchildren torment us when drunk. They beat us up, steal our property and sell it to buy drugs. These drugs are killing our children,” she said.

“We must teach and counsel our children. Some women do not want their children to be counselled by others, which is bad. Some of our daughters are walking in the nude. Boys are moving with the whole wardrobe wearing seven trousers. As the elderly you are the opinion leaders and let us put our heads together to correct our children,” the First Lady said.

Mr Emmerson (Jnr) Mnangagwa distributes blankets and food hampers to the elderly, those living with disabilities, child headed families and other vulnerable groups in Midlands province on Saturday

A troubled elderly woman concurred: “True, our children have gone haywire. You see a 15-year-old entering a bar, which was not the way in the olden days. The police must arrest such children and those selling them alcoholic beverages. We are seeing children collecting disused pampers, taking the middle stuff, mixing the spirit and puffing up.”

The First Lady said it was critical to teach boys and girls in the Gota and Nhanga so that they learn to live on the right path.

She urged the elderly to set up Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba lessons with children in their communities.

“As elders, you taught us that if you visit, you bring back magaka for vazukuru. You do not go kuvazukuru empty handed. Today I have brought you something to share with you kuti mugodzokera kuvazukuru makabata,” she said.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube, said he was delighted by the First Lady’s love for the less privileged.

“We are delighted to welcome the First Lady as she has come to meet our elderly, orphans and those with disabilities. As the Midlands Province we truly confirm that our mother is doing wonderful work with regards to vulnerable groups. Today she is back with yet another programme. We thank you endlessly for your valuable teachings on the need to look after those in need,” he said.

Beneficiaries of the programme were upbeat.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa reciprocates the thank you gesture in sign language from Jairos Jiri Naran schoolchildren after she gave them blankets and food hampers in Midlands province on Saturday. – Pictures: John Manzongo

Sekuru Takaendisa Obert Chifambi, who is on the cusp of celebrating his 100th birthday, paid glowing tribute to the First Lady for her love and benevolence.

“On June 10, 2024 I will be clocking 100 years. I wish to thank her Excellency Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for remembering us the elderly countrywide. She is doing a great job. She is surely God-sent. May God bless her,” he said with a face beaming with pride.

Fourteen-year-old Angela Zondi, who lives with his 17 year old brother was upbeat.

“I live with my brother who is 17 after our parents died. I thank our mother for what she has done for us. We now have somewhere to start from. We had no blankets to beat this cold weather and thank you for the gesture of kindness you have shown,” she said on the verge of tears.

Another young 13-year-old beneficiary, Gracious, was at a loss for words.

“I am thankful to our mother who remembered us as we had nothing to cover ourselves. I have no parents and stay with my brother who is eight-years-old,” he said.

Gogo Annah Mugwisi (85) from Gokwe punched the air with excitement.

“I am thankful for the food that I have been given by the First Lady and I will eat with my grandchildren and daughter who looks after me. And the big blanket she gave me, chando hachipinde. May God bless her,” she said curtly.

Senator for the disabled Annah Shiri was equally elated.

“I am overjoyed and thankful for the work being done by our First Lady who is looking after the elderly, orphans, widows and those with disabilities. She is a woman of the people because she embraces everyone, she is not selective. I have seen her working with everyone despite religious affiliation, height or skin complexion.

“The whole country is proud of her because she does what is rare under the sun,” she said.

The elderly, those living with disabilities, children heading families and other vulnerable groups sing and dance during their interaction with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Midlands province on Saturday