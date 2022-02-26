First Lady reassures Ruwangwe community

Women and the elderly sing and dance during First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s outreach to the elderly in Ruwangwe, Nyanga, on Thursday.

Tendai Rupapa in RUWANGWE

ELDERLY people in Ruwangwe, Manicaland Province, who failed to receive food hampers, toiletries and blankets from First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa following a fatal accident which claimed lives of four staff members from the Office of the President and Cabinet who were transporting the goods on Thursday morning, have been assured of receiving the goodies soon by the mother of the nation.

Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, the First Lady has been having interactive sessions with senior citizens across the country cleaning their compounds, houses, do their laundry, weed their gardens and cook for them before donating toiletries and foodstuffs to meet their nutritional requirements.

However, the community had something to cheer about when the First Lady who however, could not attend the programme after receiving the devastating news of the accident, deployed teams from her Angel of Hope foundation, youth from surrounding areas, women from various churches and representatives from Young Women For Economic Development (ED) Manicaland chapter who performed the household chores at 20 homesteads.

The teams helped to do laundry, cook, clean compounds and houses and to weed gardens leaving the elderly beneficiaries so jovial as this broke their long periods of loneliness.

They sang, danced and shed tears of joy following a rare visit by the teams.

Amai Mnangagwa last year took the programme to nine provinces and on Thursday Manicaland was the last province to benefit from the programme which fosters love, unity and a sense of responsibility in the country’s citizenry.

Among the beneficiaries was Gogo Neria Nyakapanga aged 103 who defied her age by standing up, dancing and singing a religious hymn in a faint voice thanking God for Amai Mnangagwa’s love.

The old women and men could not believe it, a whole team sent by the First Lady to clean their houses and share meals with them.

The First Lady’s programme is aimed at ensuring the elderly lead a better lives full of love and respect.

She also wants children to know and appreciate their roots including taking care of their aged parents and grandparents.

Speaking on behalf of the First Lady, the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Nokuthula Matsikenyere expressed her condolences over the death of the officers and thanked the mother of the nation for her love and vision.

“Today we were all looking forward to be happy with our mother, but this was not to be through an act of God. We were looking forward to spending time with Amai.

“We lost young men who were assisting our mother in her work. I wish God to comfort the bereaved families,” she said.

She added: “Our programme today of assisting the elderly that was being led by Amai will proceeded because people had already gathered and the elderly were in high spirits expecting visitors.

“This programme was initiated by the First Lady to teach people morals and good ways of life in our communities. We thank her for the programme, imagine remembering an elderly woman who is not your mother yet some of us do not remember our parents. Most elderly women have children who never think of them but the First Lady goes around the country remembering the elderly and other vulnerable groups including the disabled. We thank God for her vision. She teaches our children through the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba Programme where she tackles many thorny issues, including drug abuse. We also thank her unreservedly for helping former ladies of the night. Here in Manicaland we have farming projects initiated by the First Lady to assist such women. Most of them now hate being in the oldest profession that they joined through various circumstance.”

Minister Matsikenyere told the gathering that Amai Mnangagwa promised to send again the goods which were meant for the community. So excited were the people about the First Lady’s mission to spread love and unity among communities that they promised to carry on with her vision.

Mrs Patricia Kundhlande, the chairperson for Young Women for Economic Development (ED) Manicaland chapter, expressed delight for having participated in the programme.

“As young women we feel delighted for the teachings that we are being given by our mother the First Lady because she taught us to visit homes assisting the elderly without being selective. Today we are here in Ruwangwe where we cleaned houses of our grandmothers and grandfathers spreading love. We washed, cleaned, polished the houses and cooked for them together with First Lady’s teams and other women from surrounding communities. We do not want to end here in Ruwangwe, we want to visit the elderly countrywide doing the same because we want to put into practice what the First Lady is teaching the whole nation,” she said with pride.

Mrs Sylvia Mashiri (64) who was resplendent in her church uniform could not hide her joy for having heeded the First Lady’s call to love one another and participated in yesterday’s programme.

“I have come here to help our colleagues as we are taught by the First Lady that we must help each other as our country needs united people. We want to continue doing good things and showing love for one another. I am growing older and one day i would also need the same assistance so while i am still able to do house chores, its best i help those who can no longer work for themselves. If we show love as elders, our children will definitely follow suit and this world would be a better place,” she said.

Gogo Tecla Mbiriyadi (80) whose house was among those visited was grateful for what the visiting teams had done for her.

“I live with my husband Mr Musengezi Mbiriyadi and we are just the two of us at home. I gave birth to nine children, but three died and the remaining six are married. I saw people who visited me through the First Lady and I thank God for this. What has happened today will remain in my mind for a long time. They gave my home a new face, we ate good food, they washed my clothes and blankets, they also weeded my maize and groundnuts field. Knowing there are people out there who care for our well-being gives me joy,” she said as she danced and ululated with joy.

Village head, Mr Josiah Mukatsa, said described the visit to the elderly as timely and critical in building unity.

“I am thankful for what has been done by our mother and she has taught us love and I am happy for that she is showing us the way. As a village head, I will follow the path and ensure people leave happily knowing they are catered for. I have learnt that we should love one another in our communities without being selective. Indeed, caring for the elderly unlocks blessings from God as instructed by the Bible which teaches the young to honour their parents so that they may live longer,” he said.

Widowed Gogo Nyakapanga expressed her joy for what had been done for her.

“Surely there is God in Heaven. It can only be God, who else could have done this for me. I do not remember the last time i had washed my blankets which they washed today and thoroughly cleaned my house. We were also given handy tips on good hygiene. These people have come to us and showed us love. I want to thank the First Lady for this kind gesture and pray we all follow in her footsteps. May God bless our First Lady,” she said with happiness written all over her face.

Gogo Herida Chirimaunga (73), who lives with her mentally challenged son also sang praises to the First Lady for what she had done.

“This is a kind and loving gesture. Our First Lady always remembers us and makes our life worthwhile as she takes away our misery and loneliness. I am very happy for what she has done because it shows great love and unity which is necessary to carry the nation forward. Her actions and programmes bring people together because she is not selective,” she said.

Youthful Rutendo Samutero said: “Amai, keep up the good work and ensure we grow to love one another in this country. Your actions are speaking loudly against neglecting the elderly. As youths we should honour and respect our parents and all the elderly countrywide because they are the fountains of the country’s norms and values. As children of today, there is a lot we should learn from Amai’s programmes.”

Mr Claperton Chifodya, who is Chief Katerere, said what the First Lady had done had never been seen before and worth emulating.

“This is the first of its kind in Manicaland and for sure there are people who are old and need help. Amai is showing the nation love and caring for the elderly. She is a First Lady but she humbles herself before everyone. She is so full of love and humility. May God bless her,” he said.