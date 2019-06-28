First Lady promotes local foods

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa are shown a cake made of zviyo and carrots by Ms Ndaka Chigariro (left) during a traditional breakfast fair in Harare yesterday. — (Picture by John Manzongo)

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Reporter

Zimbabweans should embrace available indigenous food options as they play a major role in their well-being and national development, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

Officiating at the National Breakfast Fair held as part of her efforts to promote consumption of local foods, Amai Mnangagwa said the foods contributed positively to prolonged lifespan.

She said some modern foods have been proven to cause diseases such as high blood pressure, cancers and diabetes.

“Many of our grandparents were centurions, meaning that they lived beyond the 100-year mark, something which is not common nowadays,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

“Let me confidently declare that the issue of diet is a major contributor to the shorter lifespans we are living today.”

She said the nation should revert to traditional food stuffs and the food and nutrition sector should be prioritised in the national recovery efforts, as such insecurities lead to increased susceptibility to diseases, impaired mental and physical development and reduced productivity, as well as poverty.

Amai Mnangagwa said some of the ills that affected today’s society such as early child marriages, rape and physical violence had a direct link to food insecurity.

“We should, therefore, as we are here gathered today, promote the growing and consumption of traditional foods,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

“I want to urge all Zimbabweans at all levels to include traditional dishes in their meals as this guarantees good health and longevity,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

“Our hoteliers and owners of restaurants are encouraged to include traditional dishes in their menus and to assist in making their customers aware of the food’s nutritional benefits.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni said women could tap into the creativity skills showcased by the exhibitors to make their lives better.

“With well thought strategies, these dishes can also generate income for women throughout the whole of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Nyoni.

One of the exhibitors, Mrs Marriet Mpala from Bulawayo, said people should not bemoan bread shortages or its price.

“We must not bemoan shortages of bread,” said Mrs Mpala.

“We can still enjoy our breakfast with a variety of local foods. Pumpkins, peanut butter, wild fruits can all supplement the breakfast we are used to.”

Yesterday’s fair followed the Zimbabwe Food and Culture Festival launched by Amai Mnangagwa in April this year, which sought to promote and restore cultural diversity through food, language, arts and music.

On display during yesterday’s fair where a variety confectioneries, juices and snacks, all prepared using local ingredients that include sorghum, millet, baobab fruits, sweet potatoes, groundnuts, roundnuts, pumpkins and cassava.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Mashonaland West Minister for Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa and Mashonaland East Minister for Provincial Affairs Aplonia Munzverengwi, senior Government officials, UN Agencies and other non-Governmental organisations attended the National Breakfast Fair.