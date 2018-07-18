First Lady opens health centre in Kanyemba

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa receives claypots from Kanyemba women during her visit to the area yesterday. - (Picture by John Manzongo)

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has facilitated the construction of a health centre and drilling of boreholes for the Doma community in Kanyemba, barely two months after visiting the remote area.

She opened the health post which is already equipped and handed over self-help projects that include fish farming and an orchard.

The First Lady visited Masoka, Angwa, Chagurika, Mariga and Chapoto villages in May and interacted with the communities, which raised a number of issues pertaining to their welfare.

These included shortage of health facilities, food and school stationery.

The First Lady, who is the maternal and child health ambassador, appealed to the relevant authorities and brought a new lease of life to the Chikunda-speaking community.

Addressing the gathering, the First Lady urged the 25 villages to put to good use the projects for sustainable development.

“I am happy that we are gathered here again today,” she said.

“When I came here recently, I heard of all your challenges and needs. I then appealed to the relevant authorities for assistance.”

“Ndinokumbira kwamuri zvinhu zvauya izvi ndezvedu saka ndinokumbirisa kuti nzvimbo idzodzo dzichengetedzwe zvakanyanya. Let us keep our boreholes clean and also do not allow thieves to come and steal your taps and the solar panels.”

The First Lady handed over the two fish ponds to the community and Mariga school for them to start fish farming.

“I want you to learn how to do fish farming so that when I come back next time there will be more fish ponds,” she said.

“Also fruits from the newly established orchard will help in sustaining your families. You can sell some of the fruits and keep some for your own consumption.

“The community garden has been fenced so you can now do your gardening without fear of animals eating your vegetables.

“Ndauya ndichifara kuti chokwadi hupenyu hwedu hwachinja kuno kuKanyemba.”

After handing over the projects, the First Lady then donated assortment of groceries to the community that include rice, maize, cooking oil and kitchen utensils.

She also donated stationery, toys and shoes to school children.

The First Lady also brought a medical team who were offering their services for free to the community.

Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Advocate Martin Dinha applauded the First Lady for rescuing the community and described her as a listening mother.

“We would like to thank the First Lady for what she has done. Words are not enough to describe how grateful we are,” he said.

“Her coming to this province has brought new life to the Kanyemba community. We were here two months ago and look at what she has done for us. A clinic, orchard, fish ponds and a fenced community garden to protect the vegetables from goats and animals such as buffaloes and bush bucks. All these projects will benefit the community a lot.”

Member of Parliament for Mbire Constituency Cde Douglas Karoro said the Mariga village did not have a clinic before.

The nearest clinic is 12 km away.

“What Amai has done for us will linger in our minds for a long time. We want to thank her for remembering us,” he said.