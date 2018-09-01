First Lady opens children’s sports fiesta

Sports Reporter

THE First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa officially opened the annual Celebrate the Children Sports Festival at Harare Polytechnic on Thursday.

The event saw over 600 children, who live in children’s homes countrywide, converging at the institute for a three-day sports fiesta.

Speaking at the official opening, the First Lady encouraged the kids to take sport and arts seriously.

“I am very happy to be meeting you again, especially for this occasion which is running under the theme ‘Bring Home Together Through Sport’,” she said.

“We are here to have games and there are 23 homes from all the provinces with a reach as far as Mirazo 20km from the Mozambique border, Chiredzi and Matabeleland North, among several provinces.

“Sport is good for health and for socialisation, it gives a good platform to share ideas as you are from different homes.

“It is my hope that you will leave this place after Saturday (today) happy of having enjoyed the games.”

Maimba Mapuranga, the festival director, said he was happy to be partnering with the First Lady for this year’s edition.

“We are very happy to be partnering with the First Lady in this seventh edition of celebrating the children sports festival.

“The tournament is growing with each passing year.

“We started back in 2012 with 13 homes taking part and the number has been increasing with each passing year.

“I am happy with the support I am getting from the corporate world as well as the team from Kuting Edge Consultants who are volunteers,” said Mapuranga.

The sport and arts festival will see kids from the age of five taking part in various activities like football, netball, volleyball and athletics, among several other disciplines.