First Lady leads clean-up in Byo

Herald Reporters

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa yesterday led people from various organisations and individuals in cleaning up the streets in Bulawayo.

People in other provinces also came out in their numbers to clean-up their environments in line with the declaration by President Mnangagwa of the first Friday of each month as a national clean-up day.

The First Lady appealed to local authorities to form synergies with other progressive organisations to ensure waste management was sustainable and beneficial to communities.

She was accompanied on the clean-up campaign by Minister of State for Bulawayo Judith Ncube, Members of Parliament, senior Government officials and representatives from parastatals.

Members of the uniformed forces, private organisations, churches, schools, residents associations and vendors also participated in the clean-up.

The First Lady expressed gratitude that the participation of citizens had increased by 1 369 percent in February when compared to January statistics.

“The clean-up today and subsequent ones are made to make a contribution towards the realisation of this noble cause which is constitutionally guaranteed under Section 73 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” she said.

“I am reliably informed by the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry that since the maiden launch of the clean-up programme, great strides of embracing the national programme have been made.

“This is evidenced by the increase in the participation in the programme. A 1 369 percent increase in the number of clean-ups was recorded in February 2019 compared to January 2019. This can only be achieved if everyone of us, young and old play a part in this noble call.

“Local authorities should form synergies with progressive organisations such as churches and the corporate sector to ensure waste management issues are holistically and sustainably dealt with.”

The First Lady said there was need for the people of Bulawayo to restore the sanity of their town through ensuring their environment was clean.

She commended local authorities’ efforts in working with other stakeholders to keep the city clean.

“We need to restore the sanity of our town and city,” said the First Lady. “Let Bulawayo be restored the status of yesteryear through making sure we keep it clean. “The efforts of the city are commendable and I urge you to keep it up, working with everyone across the social and political divide.”

The First Lady urged the nation to manage waste sustainably and realise the benefits that exist in the recycling value chain as many countries were benefiting from the huge business opportunity.

She warned people against littering as this was an offence and offenders would be dealt with by the law.

Minister Ncube said residents of Bulawayo had embraced the national clean-up programme.

“Since the launch of the programme by President Mnangagwa in December last year, the response has been overwhelming,” she said. “We have seen all stakeholders coming together to clean the city.

“As a province, we continue to treasure our city and look forward to return our status as the cleanest city in the Zimbabwe,” she said.

In Harare, several corporates, government departments and individuals, including Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited, took part in the clean-up campaign.

Zimpapers workers cleaned the area around their workplace at Herald House in Harare’s central business district, including the Africa Unity Square.

At the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) headquarters in Harare, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development permanent secretary Engineer Amos Marawa led senior officials, board members and employees in cleaning up the premises.

“As the Ministry of Transport, with me representing the Minister, I have come here to join hands with colleagues and employees at CMED, which is one of our parastatals,” said Eng Marawa.

“We have taken it upon ourselves as part of our social responsibility that we must ensure that every first Friday of every month we also do our part by cleaning these surrounding areas.”

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, together with Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, joined Chitungwiza Central Hospital staff in cleaning up the area around the hospital.

Dr Moyo said his ministry will continue to support programmes that promote cleanliness of the environment to eradicate diseases such as cholera, and urged everybody to participate.

The business and church community was also part and parcel of the clean-up campaign that took place at Makoni Shopping Centre and Chigovanyika in Chitungwiza.

In Manicaland, provincial minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba expressed concern over residents and some corporate organisations who have not yet taken heed of President Mnangagwa’s call for cleaning the environment.

Dr Gwaradzimba, who was being presented by the director in her office, Mr Kennedy Mugarisanwa, said the failure by residents and corporates to clean environs has posed a serious challenge to local authorities in waste management.

The clean-up campaign in the Midlands Province was graced by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo and Commerce and Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, who took time to clean roads in Senga suburb in Gweru.

In his speech, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, Senator Larry Mavima, said prior to the clean-up programme, the province faced the problem of dysentery and diarrhoea-related illnesses that saw a number of people passing on in some parts of the province, with Gweru being the epicentre.