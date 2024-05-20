First Lady launches first of its kind Farm to Market and Arts Fest

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi and other delegates listen to one of the youths being assisted by Angel of Hope Foundation in the production of natural soaps such as crocodile oil soap, turmeric and ginger soap, javanica soap and moringa soap, during the launch of the Farm to Market and Arts festival in Harare

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

TRAILBLAZING First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa broke new ground by opening a first-of-its-kind two-day Farm to Market and Arts Festival which brought together thousands of consumers, stakeholders and exhibitors in a development that bodes well for the country’s productive sectors, including art and craft as she forges ahead with her multi-pronged empowerment initiatives.

Players in various industries came together at FBC Old Hararians Sports Club to showcase their products in a way that highlights the beauty and quality of Zimbabwean goods, thereby promoting gastronomy tourism.

The expo, will become an annual event, joining a long list of empowerment programmes the First Lady has initiated.

Amai Mnangagwa who has won international acclaim for pioneering gastronomy tourism, came up with the programme with a special focus on empowering local farmers and artists bridging the gap between producers and consumers as well as promoting sustainable food systems.

So many were exhibitors at the inaugural festival that it took the First Lady and other guests two days to tour the stands and get an appreciation of the services they were offering.

There were exhibitors from both rural and urban areas drawn from all the country’s provinces, individuals, farmers, agro-processors companies, local authorities, fashion designers, pencil artists, hotels, restaurants, and tertiary institutions.

Some of them showcased an array of agricultural produce including traditional grains which are famed for their nutritional value and medicinal properties. There were also eye-catching paintings, hand-woven products and other artefacts on display.

Not to be outdone were companies displaying an array of products and services, adding lustre to the event.

Universities and colleges showcased various products they are producing under the Education 5.0 model thought value addition.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is welcomed by Mashonaland East farming couple, Mr and Mrs Chengu to their stand, while the province’s Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi, looks on during the Farm to Market and Arts festival in Harare

Hotels and restaurants were serving mouth-watering traditional dishes.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) was among the exhibitors as it educated the masses on the new gold-backed domestic currency Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).

Apart from providing business and networking opportunities, the festival was spiced with various entertainment programmes, including live performances by sought-after musicians.

On the first day, the mother of the nation started proceedings by touring the various exhibition stands where she interacted with both exhibitors and visitors. It was more of a family fun day and the First Lady also played games with children, giving them goodies and had an interactive session with them.

“My grandchildren I have come to spend time with you today, playing games. Ndinoda mundidzidzise magames amunotamba ini ndokudzidzisaiwo angu. We want to have competitions between boys and girls,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa started a game where she sang “mhanya, mhanya”. When she mentioned a name of an animal, the children would indicate whether or not it runs fast. For example, when she mentioned a lion, the children would shout ‘mhanya’, but when she named an animal that does not run fast, they would keep quiet. Those who would shout mhanya, when the name of a slow animal like tortoise was mentioned, lost and were made to sit next to the First Lady.

So captivating were the games that they afforded the children a chance to loosen up and mingle with the First Lady whom they referred to as mbuya.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is kissed by a girl during her interactive session with children who attended the Farm to Market and Arts festival she organised and launched in Harare. – Pictures: John Manzongo

In her remarks addressing the gathering, Amai Mnangagwa described yesterday’s gathering as a pivotal moment, a convergence of the nation’s agricultural prowess and rich cultural heritage.

“The First Lady’s Farm to Market and Curio expo symbolises not only economic progress but also the celebration of creativity, resilience and interconnectedness. When I conceptualised this vision I had one goal, to bring our farmers, agro-processors and artisans in various fields to the people, getting us to know each other from the farm to the table.”

Our farmers, with their calloused hands and unwavering commitment, have tilled, simultaneously our artisans, curio makers and designers have poured their hearts into creating exquisite pieces that reflect our identity. But today, we transcend mere juxtaposition, we celebrate the synergy along the value chain. This is going to be a yearly event,” she said.

Farmers and agro-producers, Dr Mnangagwa said, were unsung heroes who were the backbone of the country’s agrarian economy.

“Their sweat and toil yield not only sustenance but also inspiration. As they showcase their produce, fresh fruits, organic vegetables and grains, they invite us to appreciate the labour behind each harvest. Curio artistes and craftsmen, our artisans, with their deft hands, transform raw materials into works of art. The intricately curved wooden sculptures, vibrant beadwork and women textiles tell stories of resilience, tradition and innovation. Their creations are more than curios; therefore, they are cultural ambassadors.

“Imagine a farmer conversing with a curio artist. They share stories, the farmer describing dawn breaking over the maize fields, the artiste recounting the inspiration behind a beaded necklace. In this dialogue they discover common ground—the love for creation and the pursuit of excellence. Likewise, our farmers get to interact with agro-producers and establish worthwhile business connections for the benefit of both. Let us encourage such interactions, bridging the gap between the soil and the table,” she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa looks at some of the traditional foods that include crickets during the Farm to Market and Arts festival in Harare yesterday

The farmers, Dr Mnangagwa said, gain insights into craftsmanship, design and aesthetics.

They appreciate the artistry that goes beyond ploughing and planting.

“Perhaps a farmer’s hands, accustomed to soil, might find joy in shaping clay or weaving baskets. Our curio makers delve into the intricacies of agriculture which comes with the seasons, the challenges and the triumphs. They recognize that the same earth that nurtures their creativity also provides nourishment. A relevant force in every aspect of life balancing and all aspects of societal life equilibrium,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said the expo reverberates through ministries and touches lives in profound ways. The Ministry of Agriculture, she said, benefits as empty spaces become not just plots but canvases for creativity.

“Let us re-imagine land utilisation where art installations bloom alongside crops, the farmer, agro producer, designer, craftsman and that woman having a discussion of fostering networks for the good of our nation, not just produce. Tourists seek more than souvenirs; they seek stories. Our curios carry the essence of Zimbabwe, the resilience of our people and the vibrancy of our culture. As they adorn homes worldwide, they become ambassadors of hospitality.”

“It is my dream for Zimbabwe to become the top food tourism destination as our traditional foods are not only delicious, but nutritious with medicinal properties. Families thrive when farmers find new markets for their goods. Communities prosper when artisans gain recognition. Our nation grows stronger as we embrace this holistic approach,” she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and other delegates join Andy Muridzo on the dance floor as he belted his hit song “Nhekwe” during the Farm to Market and Arts festival in Harare

Beyond the borders, Dr Mnangagwa said, lie both charted and uncharted territories, markets hungry for authenticity, sustainability and beauty that our country has to offer.

“Let us expand our global curio market, our sculptures, beadwork and textiles can grace homes in distant lands. Each piece carries a piece of our soul which is a testament to our heritage. It is my hope that rural women in agriculture also become exporters of our organic avocados, sun-kissed tomatoes and fragrant herbs adorning international tables. As we inaugurate this expo, let us celebrate the inter-woven nature of creativity and agriculture, let us honour the hands that sow seeds and the hands that shape dreams. Together we build a stronger Zimbabwe where the farm and the market, the soil and the table converge in harmony,” she said.

The expo offered an exceptional and captivating setup that enabled exhibitors to strengthen their relationships with their existing customers and seized the opportunity to connect with a significant number of potential new customers.

Business people discovered new business partners and suppliers, mainly farmers from the grassroot level.

“This festival is an important event for us as it makes us come in contact with new potential customers and meet our existing ones. We are happy it is going to be an annual event. That is something we look forward to every other year when the expo is held,” said one of the exhibitors.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi described the First Lady as a gift to the nation.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa looks at a cake made using mixed Zimbabwean traditional grains such as sorghum, millet, rapoko, tsubvu and masawu, which was on exhibition at the University of Zimbabwe stand during the Farm to Market and Arts festival in Harare

She thanked her for coming up with the idea.

“In our country we were gifted with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa. There is a lot that she is introducing to us as a society, to us as a community, to us as a nation. Zimbabwe as a tourism destination today is recognised worldwide by the United Nations through the First Lady’s work. Our mother started a programme for us to prepare our indigenous dishes. Some of us thought this was a joke as she took us back to our culture and tradition. Her Excellency started the cookout programme in 2019 and ran with it for years. The United Nations recognised and identified the unique work that you are doing, not just for Zimbabwe but for Africa. Last year we invited them to our national finals at Great Zimbabwe in Masvingo where through your wisdom you had told us as tourism practitioners that you would invite SADC and the United Nations. They saw that you have a vision. They saw that you are a visionary not just for Zimbabwe, but for Africa. They invited the First Lady to Spain at the end of last year where our mother was recognized and given an award as the first-ever First Lady in Africa to promote indigenous dishes,” she said.

Minister Rwodzi hailed the First Lady’s efforts in promoting the country’s national fabric.

On the second day of the festival, the mother of the nation said the two days were set aside to meet as a family.

She urged guests at the showcase to tour the stands and see where they can fit in the value chain.

“We are here to cement relations and friendship. To those who did not know each other, you shall know one another here today. Those who did not know what such and such a store sells, we shall know one another today. Those who grind sorghum and produce peanut butter, we shall know each other from this festival. Some elderly persons were asking as to who these children who are playing us music, we shall know them today. Those who are cooking a motley of dishes that we grow as women and as farmers here in Zimbabwe, we shall know one another from this place.

Please be involved in all the activities, create business opportunities, make friends, see where you fit in the value chain. Today we have brought together the farmer and the one who adds value and makes the food palatable and delicious. We have also brought in yourselves as consumers so that when you want to buy maize-meal you know where to go. Do you know your farmers? Have you known the processors and the cooks and are you also involved in the value chain? We want you to appreciate that the food you consume comes from the soil and ends up on the table. There are a lot of people involved and you have to know them. Those of you who are in business and retail must know the consumers of your services and the consumption part is most important. You must know that all you are doing is meant to make the next person in the value chain happy so that they eat and get satisfied to be able to go through their daily routines,” she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa is hugged by children during her interactive session with children who attended the Farm to Market and Arts festival she organised and launched in Harare

The mother of the nation said it was essential for guests to draw valuable lessons from the expo and see business opportunities that they can exploit to their advantage.

“It’s all about business and we call you upon to play a part and see what every firm needs. This is the work we are sharing with one another. All these businesses are there to showcase what they do. There are so many local products and we must not be ashamed of them. You must learn a lot from the exhibitions here,” she said.

Most of the exhibitors praised the mother of the nation for coming up with such an expo which exposed them to various markets.

Mrs Christine Taranhike of Buhera, Manicaland, expressed her admiration of the showcase.

“I grow traditional grains as encouraged by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Agric4She. I grow sorghum, millet, rapoko, rice, groundnuts and roundnuts, which give us good health. By empowering us as women, Amai is helping in curbing domestic violence. This festival makes us meet our consumers who buy these products including diplomats. We, therefore, create outside markets and earn foreign currency as we transform our lives as women and that of our families. We want to thank our mother for this farm to market expo which is her brainchild,” she said.

Ms Fadzai Gwena said she was grateful to the First Lady for her benevolence.

“I want to thank our mother for assisting us to venture into projects and empower us through her Angel of Hope Foundation. Through her guidance and support, we are making four natural types of soaps that I am producing like crocodile oil soap, turmeric and ginger soap, javanica soap and moringa soap.

“The First Lady is assisting us to acquire raw materials so that we realise profits when buying the raw materials in bulk. By coming up with this festival, Amai is assisting us to get a good market for the products because marketing requires a lot of capital and I am thankful for that,” she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa looks at roofing tiles made from recycled materials on exhibition at the Environmental Management Agency stand during the Farm to Market and Arts festival in Harare

A student at Mutare Teachers’ College, Ms Precious Hlukuzo, expressed her deep gratitude to the First Lady and her Foundation for assisting her to make life-changing products from the baobab tree.

“I want to thank the First Lady and her Angel of Hope Foundation for assisting me in my project of making baobab products. These products are organic, heritage-based and assist in many things. Baobab coffee helps clean the system and contains anti-oxidants that absorb excess fat which helps fight hypertension, diabetes and diseases of the veins. We also have baobab pulp which is used to make juices, ice creams, yoghurts and can be used for baking. We also have soya bean coffee. Soyabeans is a product that can substitute meat and contains all the nutrients we get from meat. We also make baobab body washes, perfumes and roll-ons which work on all skin types. Our mother is helping us extract baobab oil which is used in making so many things. She is doing a lot of empowerment work for us women and as a single mother I am now able to send myself to school as well as my children. We also have enough to eat because of her and my life has changed because of her interventions. We are exhibiting our products today and we are happy because we are getting customers. We also linked with soya bean farmers who are also participating in this expo and we will be buying our soya beans to make our products from them. This has been made possible by Amai,” she said happily.

Ms Esnath Mboma from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spoke glowingly about the expo and shared some of its benefits.

Chop Chop staff explain to First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi and other delegates their products and how their business was benefiting from exhibiting at the inaugural Farm to Market and Arts festival organised and launched by Dr Mnangagwa in Harare

They were also selling the national fabric.

“The national fabric was designed by our mother in consultation with various stakeholders. All sectors were gathered by the First Lady so that they could put their heads together and come up with a fabric that would become our national dress. People have fully embraced the national fabric. Amai made the fabric available across the country’s provinces at affordable prices. At present the fabric costs US$4 a metre. Some members of the private sector were selling the fabric at exorbitant prices that could not be afforded by all. But our mother intervened and made sure the prices were low and affordable. During this expo, we have the national fabric on display and people are buying. We have all the colours,” she said.

Ms Caroline Makoni echoed similar sentiments.

“I am among women who use their hands in Manicaland where we have the baobab tree which we use to produce many artefacts. We also have river plants that we use to make baskets. This programme brought by Amai, helps us market our goods and services. She brought us closer to the market and we are grateful. We were used to selling our products in Manicaland only, but Amai brought us to Harare where we are meeting customers and other companies which are interested in our products for resale,” she said.

This dovetailed with the views of Ms Martha Tafirenyika who said the expo had been a blessing in disguise for single ladies like herself.

“As single ladies we were encouraged by the First Lady to use our hands and not to frequent bars as that is not a solution at all because you contract diseases. We make handbags that we sell in countries like Zambia and South Africa. Recently we went to Victoria Falls where we sold our artefacts to tourists. Today we are showcasing our products. We even make shoe racks from sacks and we are recruiting those of us who frequent bars. We thank our First Lady for her deep love as she accepts and embraces everyone without being selective,” she said with happiness written all over her face.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi and other delegates listen as Spar Zimbabwe staff explain how their business was benefiting from exhibiting at the inaugural Farm to Market and Arts festival organised by Dr Mnangagwa in Harare

Ms Margarate Hoshiki from Mashonaland West Province gladly shared her delight.

“We are thankful for this Farm to Market Festival spearheaded by our First Lady which has taught us a lot. Some of us are farmers and we have learnt that we should find decent markets for our produce. This farm to market festival will assist us to venture into export markets. When the First Lady launched a zero waste initiative, we learnt a lot like separating waste and we are making pots using cans and we are also making even clothes. This is assisting us to realise income to sustain our families. Most of the things we throw away can be recycled into useful things. Today we have a lot on display and people are loving our products,” she said.

Mr Hushe Muzenda from the Horticulture Development Council described the festival as highly beneficial.

“We represent export-oriented companies including citrus, berries, avocados, fruits and vegetables. We work together with large scale farmers as well as smallholder farmers. Our work mainly focuses on farmers to have ready markets for their produce. This festival is essential in that we can showcase to our farmers the products that they can produce directly for the market without having to grow something without a ready market. We work with women, smallholder farmers in general and youths. This includes rural development 8.0 which encourages youths to venture into agriculture. We thank our mother for inviting us here where we give our farmers knowledge. We are so happy with this farm to market expo,” he said.

Mrs Lauren Chengu spoke about the importance of value addition as a foreign currency earner.

“It is very nice to be here at the First Lady’s expo. We operate in Mashonaland East under platinum produce and we do value added horticulture. We have packaged products like button mushrooms, peppers, lettuces, sour packs and we package for the retail market. We try to be an international brand so that Zimbabwe has space on the international market. We also teach other farmers how to value add their valuable produce. Thank you Amai for coming up with this programme. The significance of this festival is we want to value add,” she said.

The success of the inaugural expo as evidenced by the massive turnout of exhibitors, shows just how the First Lady’s programmes have the confidence of the people.