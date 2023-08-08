First Lady invites Palestinian medical experts for free services . . . thousands to benefit from AOH/PICA partnership

Angel of Hope Foundation founder and patron who is also Health and Childcare Ambassador, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa welcomes the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency medical experts leader Ambassador Imad Al-Zuhari, Palestine Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Tamer Almassri, Mr Salem Siam and Ms Duha Aldweik at Zimbabwe House yesterday. — Picture: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa-Senior Reporter

MEDICAL experts under the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) are in the country to offer free services at the invitation of First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation (AOH).

The team, comprising doctors and nurses, is carrying out free eye surgery on people affected by cataracts at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for a week through a partnership between Angel of Hope Foundation and PICA.

In support of Amai Mnangagwa’s humanitarian work, PICA is working in partnership with AOH in various fields including health care, education and agriculture.

The First Lady, who is the country’s health ambassador, handed over the medical experts led by Ambassador Imad Al-Zuhairi the Assistant Minister for International Cooperation Director General of PICA to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Last month, inspired by the First Lady’s efforts to transform the lives of vulnerable groups, Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Tamer Almassri visited the First Lady at her offices and expressed admiration for her charity work before proposing a partnership between PICA and AOH.

The partnership, he said, will see PICA experts rendering support in Zimbabwe in various fields identified by the First Lady through AOH.

Already, the partnership is bearing fruits with the coming of the medical team.

Yesterday, Messrs Tamer Almassri and Imad Al-Zuhairi led a delegation from Palestine which paid a courtesy call on the First Lady and informed her of the work already being carried out at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals whereupon Amai Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans not to miss the opportunity.

Ambassador Tamer Almassri introduced the delegation to Amai Mnangagwa and said he was looking forward to a fruitful cooperation between PICA and AOH.

“Recently, we had a fruitful meeting with you (First Lady) and we promised to start as soon as possible through the partnership between PICA and AOH. The team of specialised doctors and nurses arrived yesterday (Sunday). We are happy that the First Lady has been following up a sign that she has people at heart and finds pleasure in assisting the vulnerable groups. You can count on us,” he said.

Ambassador Al-Zuhari pledged commitment to expand cooperation with the Angel of Hope Foundation for the benefit of the less privileged in the country.

“Upon receiving your areas of interest, we quickly mobilised a team of medical experts and we are ready for you not only in the area of health but in various fields. We are ready to adapt our capacities. I am accompanied by a delegation of six specialised doctors and nurses who are in your hands. We also brought all the necessary equipment and medicines to conduct these surgeries in the most adequate manner. We consider Zimbabwe as our second country and we will assist the people of this beloved country. Whatever you deem appropriate, consider it done. We can explore other areas of cooperation between PICA and AOH, the solidarity is there to pursue our cooperation. Thank you for your warm welcome,” he said.

As far as the cooperation between PICA and AOH is concerned, he said they will let the First Lady decide on areas of need.

“We will be putting all our services into her hands. This is the first programme we are implementing under the partnership, definitely it would not be the last programme. We will help the less privileged as expressed by the Angel of Hope. We are looking forward to strengthening our partnership,” he said.

The First Lady thanked the delegation for the visit adding that she was looking forward to more cooperation.

“We had a meeting recently where we discussed various areas of cooperation and i am happy that in no time, you have brought a team of medical experts through our partnership. We are looking mainly at the less privileged that is the elderly, those with disabilities among other groups to come and get the services being offered by the team at Parirenyatwa group of hospitals,” she said.

She added; “Your decision as PICA to explore areas of cooperation with AOH in assisting the less privileged groups in Zimbabwe is commendable. As the health ambassador and Patron for AOH, i appreciate the gesture.

“AOH foundation looks forward to a fruitful cooperation with PICA. Through my philanthropic work, we are going to extend our partnership and work together more closely. We are also looking forward to benefiting from the capacity building programmes that PICA offers. Last time you trained our media which is very important and we thank you for that. We appreciate the training which was non-partisan. The Zimbabwe Government is also happy with the State of Palestine for drilling boreholes in our country. Water is life and the availability of clean water keeps diseases at bay. This will also help our women and youths to conduct their self help projects like gardening thus earning income out of that.

“I wish you and your delegation a pleasant stay in Zimbabwe and invite you to visit our tourist sites.”

The First Lady invited Zimbabweans to utilise the opportunity and not to be left out.

Amai Mnangagwa is leading from the front in ensuring access to healthcare provision for marginalised communities, quality education for all through scholarship support and promoting women’s participation in agriculture among others.