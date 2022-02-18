First Lady hosts dinner for trailblazing Kanyemba woman

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa joins the Doma community on the dance floor at State House on Wednesday night to celebrate Ranger Rosemary Kateguru from Kanyemba, who made history by becoming the country’s first female qualified holder of the Launch-master Class One licence to operate big boats and vessels. - Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

FIRST LADY Auxillia Mnangagwa on Wednesday held a dinner to celebrate the achievements of Ranger Rosemary Kateguru (25) from Kanyemba, Doma community, who made history by becoming the country’s first female qualified holder of the Launch-master Class One licence to operate big boats and vessels on Zimbabwean waters, as she encourages the girl-child to work hard and unleash her full potential.

The field entered by Rosemary is male-dominated and the achievement comes at a time when the First Lady, who has a passion for the empowerment of women, is spearheading various initiatives to uplift the girl-child.

The training that Rosemary received was earmarked to strengthen and equip Zambezi River Specialised Anti-Poaching Unit (ZARSAU) rangers with special skills required in the world of water-based surveillance and monitoring.

Six of the Zimbabwe National Army officers, and 12 Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers were part of the training, of which Rosemary who was among the group, scooped the record award.

This was not the first time the First Lady has celebrated the achievement of the girl child as last year, she honoured an Air Force of Zimbabwe pilot, Air Lieutenant Gamuchirai Mbigi, who came out tops in her class and the first female military best student to receive a Sword of Honour from President Mnangagwa.

Wednesday’s celebration confirms that the previously marginalised Kanyemba community is being fully integrated with the rest of the country, courtesy of the First Lady’s efforts.

Prior to this, the Doma community was closed and did not interact freely with others such that they would run away on seeing strangers.

When the mother of the nation first engaged the community, she encouraged them to attend school and to unleash their potential.

Government departments which were touched by the First Lady’s interaction with the community, recruited some children from the community and offered them training in various fields in a move that will assist in uplifting the Doma people.

It was a marvel seeing Ranger Rosemary, her parents, the chief, village heads and other members of the community, set foot at State House to be hosted by the First Lady, something they never dreamt of.

Village head, Mrs Yesi Size, was grateful to Amai Mnangagwa for her decision to honour a member of their community who had done well as a way of motivating others to follow suit.

“This is a remarkable thing which has made us set foot at State House for the first time in our lives. We also enjoyed a sumptuous meal using ‘force and snize’,” she said while referring to fork and knife.

Addressing guests at the dinner, the First Lady said the ceremony sought to celebrate a high accomplisher, and hopefully push other women to thrive for equal opportunities, participation and embracing of leadership opportunities everywhere and in every aspect.

This, she said, would solidify the essential role of women of courage, ingenuity, vision and achieve vital projects of sustainable development, peace and security.

“Ndinoda kukutenda mwanangu nezvawakaita. Background yako pandakayiudzwa zvakandipa shungu dzekuti ndikudanei kuno pamwechete nevabereki vako, mambo nevamwe vaunogara navo kuKanyemba kuti tipembere pamwechete.

“No doubt, Rosemary Kateguru is a formidable young lady committed to the implementation of the Vision 2030 and to the peace and security projects in Zimbabwe, through protection of our historic and prestigious natural resources.

“Allow me to say, this is very unique and needs to be applauded as women are increasingly distinguishing themselves on the forefront in the conservation of the country’s natural resources.

“Today we are celebrating a young woman who has demonstrated through her life and work commitment. She has become a role model for the country’s women and girls and should serve as an inspiration across countries, regions and generations.

“Rosemary has shown commitment, bravery and sacrificed her life wholeheartedly to conserve Zimbabwe’s fauna and flora. She has broken the glass ceilings and has paved the path for other women and girls to follow in her footsteps and become future leaders in this sector.

“She is one of the first women in Zimbabwe to attain a Launch Master Class One licence which allows her to operate big boats or water vessels on Zimbabwean waters whilst serving in one of the most challenging para-military organisations, Zimparks. Congratulations my daughter!”

The First Lady said it was an undeniable fact that Zimbabwe is endowed with a diversity of wildlife, precious soils, and minerals that other super nations are lacking and longing to have.

“We are proud of our nation Zimbabwe.

“Our Government, has shown commitment in conservation of such historic heritage by setting aside 13,1 percent of the total Zimbabwe’s land area for parks estate and an almost similar size for wildlife proliferation on communal and private land.

“Such a big reserve, has been demarcated as the country’s National Parks, Safari areas, Botanical gardens and reserves, Recreational Parks, Sanctuaries, Conservancies, CAMPFIRE areas and are superintended by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority through the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.”

“The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife estate forms the basis of both international and domestic tourism since the African tourism is largely to be wildlife-based. Management operations are done through anti-poaching, researches, fire management, rangeland management, wildlife population management and specialised-river surveillance and monitoring.

“The Zambezi River forms the physical boundary of Zimbabwe and Zambia on the northern part of Zimbabwe, and it can be ascertained that Ms Kateguru and team becomes our first line of national defence.

“Zambezi River Specialised Anti-Poaching Unit (ZARSAU), is a special water-based Unit of experienced Rangers who patrol along the Zambezi River covering in particular from below the Kariba Dam wall along the Zambezi River to Kanyemba for the purpose of surveillance, monitoring and securing our wildlife and plants on both terrestrial and aquatic environments.

“I note that the Unit was established by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority with the support of African Wildlife Foundation in 2020 and is located in Hurungwe Safari Area, on the eastern part of Chirundu town along Zambezi River. Due to the nature of training, the young ladies and gentlemen went through, this Unit can be called upon to any Parks station to reinforce and strengthen anti-poaching operations to achieve zero tolerance to poaching.

“I am advised that the Unit operates highly specialised boats, of which Ms Kateguru is one of the renowned Coxswains. This Unit is wholly funded by African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) an organisation which has shown commitment to recognize Champions of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, in support of the Zimbabwean Government. We are grateful for the artistic collaboration and partnership.”

Efforts by wildlife authorities are underway to formalise the Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia (ZIMOZA) Trans-Frontier-Conservation Area of which Kanyemba where Rosemary was born is part of. Kanyemba is also on the priority of National development by the Zimbabwean Government.

In 2017, the President of Zimbabwe through national engagements projects and Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment, advocated for developing and up scaling of Kanyemba rural area.

“I want to thank Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority embarking on a deliberate move to employ 10 young boys and girls from the vaDoma tribe Mariga Village. The vaDoma’ people are true conservationists.

“Their community lives at the boundary of Zimbabwe with, Zambia and Mozambique, comprising hardworking people just like the rest in the country. I am reliably informed that being a ranger has never been an easy path for women. I can only imagine how challenging it has been and continues to be.

“I know some of the women rangers have faced scepticism and ridicule. Some had to contend not just with the challenge of doing the job, but with others’ perceptions that you were not up to the job simply because of your gender. To all women, here present, I urge you to work a little harder-and a little smarter. You may have felt a little lonely at times. At times, you may have gotten downright discouragement.

“But you stuck it out, each and every one of you. You found challenges and colleagues who supported you-of all genders and all races and all backgrounds. You found superiors who pushed you and encouraged you. And then you rose to the challenge. You rose and you found opportunities to advance and to build exciting and amazing careers along the way, you all broke one ‘brass ceiling’ after another.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have seen commitment from Government around the country to address gender issues, for example in the development of a National Action Plan on women, peace and security. National institutions, governmental and non-governmental, are taking the lead in providing shelter and relief for women and girls at risk and surviving gender-based violence.”

In addition to the dinner ceremony, the First Lady gave Rosemary a gift.

Environment, Climate, Tourism Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu congratulated Rosemary for “attaining this rare occasion to set foot at the highest and respectable dwelling in the country for a special cause”.

“Big as Zimbabwe is, today’s event has zeroed on the recognition and honour that the First Lady has voluntarily accorded to a deserving girl child who has defied history to become the First woman to break barriers and enter the male dominated field by becoming a qualified holder of the Launch-master Class

“One licence to operate big boats. Your Excellency Amai, I note with admiration the support, encouragement and guidance you have continue to offer to our women in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Rosemary was at a loss for words.

“I am grateful to the First Lady for uplifting us as the Doma community who were looked upon as uneducated people. However, because of the First Lady’s love I feel so happy. Our mother encouraged us to mix with others who are not from our community.

“Our area was so backward that some of the Doma people feared mixing and mingling with others. This is now a thing of the past and were it not for Amai I would not have achieved this. I never thought I would achieve this neither did I ever dreamt of being invited to State House,” she said.

Her father, Mr Crispen Kateguru was equally elated by his daughter’s achievement and to set foot at State House.

“As the Doma community, we were living on the peripheries with no knowledge of development. When Amai visited our area, she took us from the ‘forests’. Some departments visited our area after seeing Amai’s love for us and took our children for employment and this has paid off for us,” he said.

Mrs Kateguru, Rosemary’s mother expressed gratitude to the First Lady for celebrating her daughter’s achievement.

“I thank the First Lady for her love to her children in the Doma community. I was elated when I heard that my daughter and us her parents were to come to State House. We are happy to be here Amai and for what you are doing for us as the Doma people. Amai you continue looking after us though some people look down upon us but as a mother you are not selective, you love all your children,” she said.

Chief Enock Chapoto of Kanyemba paid tribute to the First Lady and her continuous engagement with his community.

“Amai frequently visits us and this also led to many Government Departments to hire our children so that they do not lag behind. There were more than 10 children who were engaged as rangers and today we are celebrating one who has excelled and made history in Zimbabwe.

“This is the first to be done by a woman in the whole country and not just Kanyemba. We thank the First Lady for uplifting the less privileged and she has zeal in all she does,” he said.

Shylet Siyakurima was happy for the First Lady’s interventions in her community.

“I am grateful to the First Lady for what she has done in our community. When she first visited our home area, all the people ran away because they were not used to mixing with other people. The crowd later came back and the First Lady never stopped visiting us. She encourages us to use our hands and integrate with other people. I feel challenged to do what Rosemary has done as this will uplift and develop our area.” She said.

Rosemary was born on March 14, 1997, in Mariga Village, under Kraal head Nyamakawo from Chief Chapoto of Kanyemba, ward 1.

She went to Chapoto Primary School up to Grade 7.

Kanyemba rural area falls under the heart of Mashonaland Central Province in Mbire District which forms part of wildlife corridors connecting Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.