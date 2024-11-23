First Lady holds highly subscribed road safety walkathon

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and Ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe march during the First Lady’s Road Safety walkathon along Mutare Road yesterday. — Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa, Senior Reporter

FIRST Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday held a 5km walkathon to the Marondera Tollgate to promote road safety ahead of the festive season and mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in an oversubscribed event attended by diplomats, their spouses, embassies’ staff, Government officials and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ).

Also present were transport associations, drivers and conductors unions, churches, traditional chiefs as well as communities who all marched with the mother of the nation.

Ambassadors and their delegations from embassies present were from Malawi, Kenya, Angola, Indonesia, Ghana, Rwanda, Sudan, Nicaragua, Russia, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Palestine, South Korea and Botswana.

At the event, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona announced the appointment of the First Lady as road safety patron in recognition of her hard work, love and passion to save lives.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is held every year on the third Sunday of November.

This day focuses on both the overall scale and the individual devastation caused by road deaths and injuries and the impact upon families and communities around the world.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa greets Belarus Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Ihar Marshalau during the First Lady’s Road Safety walkathon along Mutare Road yesterday

Almost 4 000 people are killed and many hundreds of thousands injured on roads throughout the world every day.

Many more have to cope with bereavement or the effects of injury and thus become part of the huge group of people affected by road carnage.

The First Lady’s highly-subscribed initiative follows the realisation that road traffic accidents in Zimbabwe mostly occur during the festive season.

Annual road crash statistics from TSCZ show that 8 849 accidents were recorded between November and December last year, accounting for 390 deaths and 1 897 injuries.

Overall, 51 924 road accidents were recorded last year, leaving 2 099 people dead and 9 955 others injured.

Yesterday, the First Lady personally engaged motorists and passengers spelling out the need for them to observe safety at all times.

As the First Lady was engaging motorists on one side of the road, ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe and Government officials were doing the same on the other.

Kenyan Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Stella Munyi talks to drivers about the importance of maintaining road safety during the First Lady’s Road Safety walkathon along Mutare Road yesterday

Amai Mnangagwa also got into buses addressing drivers and passengers.

“Some drivers speed and you give them a pat on the back that you arrive on time. But that is not good. That driver will lead us to an early grave. We must hold dearly to our lives and demand safety at all times. Restrain drivers from speeding. You have a right to tell the driver that he is speeding. To you drivers, as passengers we say we have families to look after therefore, you must not speed. Vanamai nana baba nemi vana, do not be afraid, you have the power over your life and do not hesitate to counsel a speeding driver,” she said, while addressing travellers.

She also had words for bus drivers, truck drivers, commuter omnibus drivers and motorists.

“Help us my dear drivers and travel safely on the roads. We have come with ambassadors of many countries accredited to Zimbabwe. They are pained by road traffic accidents and the same is prevalent in their home countries. Remember what the President said that you yourselves are Sadc chairmen, Sadc is one and Africa is one. Please travel well and observe safety,” she said.

In her main address, Dr Mnangagwa acknowledged the role played by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development in road traffic safety management.

“I also wish to thank the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe for the preparations to today’s programme and for always championing road safety in our country. Ladies and gentlemen, while we appreciate our concerted efforts towards reduction of road traffic accidents, it is my well-considered view that we can do more. I understand that there is too much work and all our hands are needed on the deck. It is for this reason that I am here today to lead take in this walkathon and commemoration of the International Day of remembrance of accident victims,” she said.

Nicaragua Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nadeska Cuthbert talks to drivers about the importance of maintaining road safety during the First Lady’s Road Safety walkathon along Mutare road yesterday

Road safety, the First Lady said, is a major public health issue that affects millions of people around the world.

“According to the World Health Organisation, more than 1,3 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. In Zimbabwe, like most other developing countries, the rate of road crashes is still unacceptably too high. It is disturbing to note that in our case, we experience a traffic collision every 15 minutes. Resultantly, an average of 38 people are injured per day and about five deaths are recorded per day. Of major concern is the fact that 94 percent of these road traffic crashes are caused by human error which takes the form of drunk driving, cellphone use while driving, speeding, overtaking errors and overloading as indicated by the United Nations report of 2019,” she said.

The First Lady said she felt honoured to speak on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims which is commemorated the world over in this month of November as declared by the United Nations General Assembly.

“I am indeed humbled that you have all taken time to be here in support of this worthy cause. I would like to welcome and express gratitude to the diplomatic corps for your involvement in the exercise, highlighting your commitment to the well-being of communities and road safety initiatives. Your significance on this matter can never be overstated as you are part of our community and navigate the same roads that we all utilise.

“I simultaneously recognise all the commuter omnibus drivers, haulage truck and private cars and conductors who are here today. Vanangu, thank you for honouring this clarion call to join hands together. All roads in the world should be safe,” she said.

Malawian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Elias Mpaso talks to drivers about the importance of maintaining road safety as the festive season approaches during the First Lady’s Road Safety walkathon along Mutare road yesterday

The First Lady said accident victims were not just statistics, but were children, brothers and sisters, in some cases sole breadwinners who were losing life or limb.

“This calls for behavioural change on the part of motorists. To effect this change, there is need for everyone to join hands with us in promoting and upholding traffic laws in our country. Road deaths and injuries are sudden, violence and traumatic. Each year, millions of newly injured and bereaved people from every corner of the world are added to the countless millions who are already suffering. The cumulative toll is truly tremendous. The disheartening fact is that most people who are victims of these crashes are young people in whom our future lies,” she said.

The commemoration of the World Day of Remembrance, she said sought to respond to the greater need consoling road crash survivors and remembering departed individuals as a result of the crashes.

“Since the adoption of the World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims, pursuant to the UN General Assembly resolution, the day has become an important tool in global efforts to reduce road casualties. Ladies and gentlemen, ndinoda kutora nguva ino kukumbira vatyayiri kuti tiite nepatinogona napo kuchengetedza mitemo yepamugwagwa. Zvatave kupinda muzororo rekisimusi kudai izvi, chishuwo changu kuti dai taita nepese patinokwanisa kuti tichengetedze hupenyu hwedu neavo vanotitakura vachienda kunzvimbo dzakasisyana sisyana. Madzimai evatyairi namatirai varume venyu vasati vagara pachigaro ichocho chichasvitsa vanhu kwavarikuyenda hatidi kuti vaurayise vanhu.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am however encouraged that we are using this day to create awareness on the carnage of road traffic crashes. It is my wish that we preserve the sanctity of life, taking into consideration that the bulk of people that use our roads are breadwinners within the bracket of working class, therefore destroying their lives means destroying the lives of a number of vulnerable dependants, including children,” she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa alights from a Mutare bound bus where she was teaching the commuting public and drivers about road safety during the First Lady’s Road Safety walkathon along Mutare Road yesterday

The mother of the nation implored drivers to be trained in defensive driving which is a necessary skill and gave drivers knowledge of how to avoid injury and deaths from possible road crashes.

“Avoid drinking and driving. Drinking alcohol knowing that you want to be driving and ferrying people is the most reckless thing to do. drivers need to be responsible at all costs. Your job is one that requires a sober mind as they need full judgment all the time. Don’t fight or beat your wife then you embark on that seat. No.

“Avoid reckless driving. A major cause of distracted driving these days is the use of cell phones while driving. The mobile phones that we continue to use every day have good and detrimental effects. The use of cell phones while one is driving is therefore illegal and totally discouraged,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa urged road users to cross at designated places, walk facing oncoming traffic, wear bright clothing and warned youths against using earphones or headphones without paying attention to one’s surroundings.

She also warned commuters against boarding unregistered vehicles that illegally conduct passenger transportation business and said road safety was everyone’s responsibility.

“When children come from school, they expect their father or mother to return home from work. But when the sun sets and they have not returned, you start thinking about drugs like Tumbwa and barely think about accidents. But they will be in the mortuary. As mothers the world over, we are affected because when we hear such sudden death we may also die due to shock. Drivers please have mercy on us that is why we spoke to all drivers to remind them that the people’s lives are in their hands. I spoke to a kombi driver and asked when last he drank kambwa and he said three weeks ago. I said to him but your eyes are red which tells me that you have just been drinking and you are lying to me. He laughed, but I could see that. He said he was going to Manicaland. Please may that potent drink called Kambwa be a real dog and bite them. Churches please let us pray for our drivers. We are nearing the festive season so let us fight the inclination to speed,” she said.

After her remarks, the First Lady engaged public transport drivers asking their thoughts over the awareness campaign and they all agreed that the programme was critical and they promised to be responsible on the road observing speed limits.

Part of the crowd that was addressed by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa during her Road Safety walkathon along Mutare Road yesterday

One of the drivers admitted to taking alcohol behind the wheel.

“True, we are driving under the influence of potent drinks. The sellers bring them to ranks. After consuming these beverages, we then carry people which is not safe because our vision will be impaired. We have learnt from you that we must leave beer,” he said.

A female kombi driver said she tries to counsel her male counterparts against alcohol, but her words were falling on deaf ears.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said he was charmed by the First Lady’s hard work and suggested that she be appointed a road safety patron.

“Road accidents are now so high that we ask for your guidance as a patron. The President regularly asks as to what really needs to be done to reduce the rate of road traffic accidents. Each week he is pained by the number of people who perish on the roads and he said all tollgates must have ambulances and there should be wards to cure those people. We shall work with the TSCZ and Zinara. We shall also have a road accident fund to assist the bereaved families and survivors,” he said.

Kenyan Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Stella Munyi expressed happiness to have been part of the programme.

“We are grateful for the invitation from the First Lady of Zimbabwe. We know that we are all affected by the road transport accidents. I tried to talk to the drivers informing that we are supporting the First Lady and we are affected by accidents. Any death or injury to any of us actually affects the economy in that we either lose a person who is a breadwinner. Therefore, any accident that occurs affects everybody.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rashid Mohammad Abdulwahid said: “This is an important initiative championed by Her Excellency the First Lady because road safety is now a global challenge everywhere you go and here in Zimbabwe we see the situation is also like in our countries hence the need to put our heads together. The First Lady needs to be highly appreciated for taking the responsibility to come and sensitise drivers. This should not stop here but must be continued. As the diplomatic community we are fully behind the First Lady,” he said.

So grateful to the First Lady were travellers and drivers that they showered her with praises.

Mrs Martha Zhou said the awareness campaign showed the First Lady’s love and care for the nation.

“This campaign shows that the First Lady cares, she loves us and is concerned with the road traffic accidents and she is talking to all drivers which is a very beautiful awareness campaign,” she said.

The sentiments dovetailed with those of Mrs Yulitha Muruvi.

“I am so happy that the First Lady has got us at heart. She is a mother for the whole nation and I am very happy,” she said.

Mrs Adelaide Chunda also expressed gratitude to the mother of the nation.

“I am grateful for what the First Lady has done by giving us awareness as we are towards the festive season. We look forward to having fewer accidents because Amai has spoken, Amai vakataura, sevana tinoterera,” she said.

Another driver Ms Bridget Conway quipped: “What the First Lady is doing is very good because there are too many accidents, too many cars that are not well equipped to be on the roads, too many drivers that shouldn’t be driving, so it’s good to bring awareness. The First Lady has people at heart.”

Representing churches, Bishop Mahachi applauded the mother of the nation’s efforts to create safety awareness on the roads.

“I am thankful that we have been gathered here by the First Lady as part of efforts to end carnage and death. We want to thank God for giving us Amai who has people at heart and today she has walked for a long distance encouraging motorists to prioritise safety. We applaud this initiative and wish it covers all provinces. As churches, let us also pray against accidents. Speed thrills but it kills,” he said.

An accident survivor, Honourable Anna Shiri shared her tale.

“I got into this state following a road accident. A vehicle is a good thing, but as drivers we have a challenge. I was seated with my friends in a bus stop shade when a drunk driver drove into us resulting in the death of my colleagues and I only woke up in hospital, but I was now disabled. Drivers, do not compete on the road. When carrying people, their lives are in your hands. Let’s observe road rules and also warn other road users. Safety first, life has no second chance,” she said.

Chief Nechombo, Mr Langton Chikukwa, said the First Lady’s interventions were plausible.

“Amai, you are helping us ensure that our people do not fall into accidents. I wish to say if anyone falls into an accident, they cry out calling the mother, so Amai has come to give us words of comfort and I urge us all to listen to our mother’s wise words,” he said.

Dr Samson Nhanhanga, of the Zimbabwe Passengers Transporters Association spoke glowingly of the safety awareness campaign.

“We are the people who cause accidents. You may not be a driver but all of us have a role to play. It pains us because as Zimbabweans we are among the top in terms of accidents and this is so painful. Accidents have affected us. We have diseases like cancer and heart problems but accidents are at number three. Human error is a major contributor to accidents. If you are a driver, please mend your ways. Accidents are expensive to the nation so we need to observe safety at all times,” he said.

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Aplonia Munzverengwi, paid tribute to the First Lady for the safety awareness campaign.

“Allow us to start as the Mashonaland East Province family to congratulate you following your PHD achievement. When you came saying we were walking, I thought we would not arrive but your energy inspired us all to walk covering several kilometres. Amai, your wish is to save lives. I am urging all our drivers across the country to save lives. When you are driving you are not carrying bags of cement but people. We hope all our drivers are going to see this programme on TV. A whole First Lady has seen it fit to leave her office and encourage safety. I want to thank you for coming to Mash East. Ambassadors I want to thank you,” she said.

The Minister said Mashonaland East was probably the most affected province in terms of accidents because the stretch which covers Mvuma, Chivhu, Beatrice and Harare barely goes for two days without an accident reported.

“Again along this highway to Mutare, just after Melfort, it has become a black spot and we are saying more programmes of this nature should continue since we are going towards the festive season. Thank you Amai,” she said.