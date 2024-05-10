First Lady engages thousands of learners on drug, substance abuse

Health Ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who invited television personality Oscar Pambuka join thousands of learners in song and dance during her engagement with them on the dangers of drugs and substance abuse in Harare yesterday. - Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

THOUSANDS of learners converged at Alan Wilson High School in Harare yesterday where health ambassador, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, was guest of honour in recognition of her efforts in the fight against drug and substance abuse that is rearing an ugly head in communities, robbing children of their future.

Drug abuse has often led to sickness, injuries and death, while in some circumstances it has triggered crime.

Adding colour to the event was radio and television personality, Oscar Pambuka, who was invited by the First Lady and singer Pauline Gundidza, as well as other drug survivors who chronicled their journeys, giving children insights into the effects of drug abuse.

The First Lady has been leading from the front in the fight against drug abuse through sport, awareness campaigns and recently opened a skills development centre for drug addicts and survivors in Mbare, Harare.

She has traversed the length and breadth of the country, warning children and communities on the dangers of drug and substance abuse as well as encouraging people to venture into income generating projects to kill idle time.

In her remarks yesterday during the drug and substance cycling awareness programme, Dr Mnangagwa said she felt honoured to be part of the event and encouraged learners to put into practice all they were being taught to stay away from drugs.

The event was organised by Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rajeshkumar Modi and cyclists from Bulawayo.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is with great pleasure that I stand before you here today following an invitation from Honourable Modi and would also like to congratulate our cyclists who have managed to cycle this far in pursuit of this noble campaign against drug and substance abuse within a short period of time. The anti-drug campaign is an ongoing initiative formulated by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe under His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa with the rationale being our fight against drug and substance abuse scourge as a nation which has culminated into a pandemic ravaging our youths and crippling their futures.

“To complement these efforts, through my office and Angel of Hope Foundation, I launched a skills training, rehabilitation and reintegration initiative in Mbare with the launch of the First Lady’s Skills Development Centre for children working and living in the streets. Deputy Minister Modi thank you very much for this initiative and that you have encouraged and we have seen and witnessed today the cycling of our children from Bulawayo to Harare, thank you very much. It is our responsibility as elders from authoritative positions cascading down to household level which is the root point in order to shape our children,” she said.

There was need, said Dr Mnangagwa, to instil values of discipline, ethics and good morals in order to preserve the youth from an entire sweep caused by addiction.

“In our context as Zimbabwe, our last census that was conducted in 2022 revealed that the youths form 67 percent of our entire population. It is therefore imperative for us to safeguard our majority demography through initiatives such as these ones.

“To all the youths gathered here today, I would like to say that we all want you to grow up to responsible adults and contributors to societal development for the good of our country. All this cannot be achieved once one turns to illicit drugs as these not only incapacitate but cause varying risks to your health both psychologically and physically on both short and long term basis,” she said.

The First Lady chronicled to the gathering the effects of drug and substance abuse.

“The long term dangers include addiction, depression, liver failure and kidney damage, heart attack and heart failure, unpredictable behaviour which can lead to injuries and fatalities in some cases and also affects social lives and families and affect educational future. Beside the above drug related diseases, many find themselves in crime, having to live with memory loss, anxiety, decreased concentration, depression, hallucinations as well as thoughts of missed opportunities. Due to the above, I call upon all school authorities to report all suspected cases of drug and substance abuse to law enforcement agencies who the Government has already instructed to be proactive so that this scourge is cured. It is my belief that you have taken my word and you will spread it around so that we save others who are in this predicament.

“Vana vangu varipano ndochiti saAmai ndaona muri vana vakanaka vari disciplined. Ndakumbira musapinde mune zvemadrugs nekuti handidi kuti mufe muchindisiya Amai venyu. Tinokudai sevabereki venyu. What do you lose if you put into practice that which you have learnt here today? You would have saved your family; you would have saved yourself as well as your community. When looking at you as a boy or girl you are the leader of tomorrow, you will work for the nation, you shall be the father and mother of your family, you will give the nation a good name out there. But now when you are finished today and dead, who will do all these things? If you do drugs, this will be lost time, lost life and national development would have lagged behind,” she said.

Deputy Minister Modi said productive youths in his Bulawayo South Constituency sought his help on how they could amplify the call against drug and substance abuse in the area.

“We discussed the issue and I reflected upon His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s words against drugs and substance abuse. His instruction to law enforcement agencies to track and arrest drug abusers and also those peddling drugs or abused substances came to my mind,” he said.

“Having noted His Excellency’s stance on drugs and substance abuse, we put together a team that has gotten us this far. As part of the Team Zimbabwe against Drugs and Substance Abuse, I am humbled by the level of support that our leadership and indeed the entire nation has shown during this campaign. We want to thank our mother, the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for sparing her time for this cause.”

Oscar Pambuka said he was touched by Dr Mnangagwa’s love and interventions.

“Our mother started this fight against drug and substance abuse many years ago. She has been very vocal when it comes to this challenge of drugs. Sevana nemisikanzwa we would ignore as the elders spoke, but now I am a victim. The most important thing I want to highlight here is, Mhamha identified my story from where I started right to where I am today. She got hold of me saying Oscar you need to share your story to the rest of the youths in Zimbabwe because this pandemic has affected a lot of people. I am very happy and very humbled that the First Lady, through her love, has instilled a sense of hope in us. She is actually an Angel of Hope because this fight is a serious fight. For me to be here today, it’s because of the First Lady. She has invited me here and I will travel with her helping to spread the word against drugs even on television and radio. I see this as a way forward because I am personally a victim and I thank you Mhamha for your love and for looking at me as Oscar Pambuka. You had not forgotten me but you were just looking at me and today you have called me to such a big gathering and I feel very honoured,” he said.

Pambuka had words of advice for the learners.

“I started my walk at a very tender age. The age at which you are as students is a very vital stage of your life. You are the vanguard of the future. I was very good in school. I went to ZBC and did a lot of productions, current affairs, news, melting pot and many more. In 2017 I met a demon called mutoriro. I just tried it once and all hell broke loose. Mutoriro is a drug that looks like coarse salt. Parents if you see this in your child’s room, be very afraid. If you see your child with a lighter, be afraid. Do not ignore the noise of lighters in your home. This demon makes someone crazy. I was arrested on January 19, 2023. Before my arrest, I had literally become a zombie. I would not sleep and this affected the cognitive domain of my brain. During my days as a professional person, I used to meet people from high offices but now I would mix with boys at the corner. Do you see the effects? I was 72kg but before prison I was 51kg. Drugs contribute to weight loss. You affect the liver, kidney and blood and your days will be numbered. At prison most people coming are affected by mutoriro. Mutoriro also leads to crime. My brothers and sisters, say no to drugs,” he said.

Pauline Gundidza shared her story, including how drugs made her lose wealth, time and care for her family.

“I would go to shows while intoxicated. There are promoters who would never give me shows again. I lost business associates, I lost friends, I lost money because of substance abuse. I would consume alcohol as though there was no tomorrow but this only helped to disrupt my whole career. I should be somewhere else in life but I lost time because I was always drunk. Do you know what made me change? I looked around and said God how much time do I have left so that I could mend my ways. I was destroying my children’s future; I was being a bad role model to my children until I said it’s time for me to change. My message to you today is that some things guys are not worth your life. Say no to drugs, say yes to life and it’s never too late even if you are on drugs. You can quit those drugs. How did I manage? I could not have been here if it were not for people who gave me constructive information. Today I would like to present a song, ‘it’s never too late’. Even if you were in it you have a chance to get out. Please if you have friends who are taking drugs help them,” she said.

Another survivor, Tatenda Mako, shared how he nearly committed suicide due to drug abuse.

“It all started in 2010 when I started with a single beer. When I started drinking I fell in love instantly and depended on beer for confidence. In 2013 during my first year at college I met new friends who also drank beer and I was part of a group as I had people on my side. We would also take cigarettes, mbanje and abuse cough syrup. I took all sorts drugs you can think of. On January 3, 2024, I attempted suicide. I went on a top building, took off my shirt and started crying. I wanted to jump but something told me to stop. I shared with my family and received help,” he said.

Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tawengwa sang praises to the First Lady for her interventions and love for the people.

“I thank you for the cycling campaign against drugs and substance abuse here in Harare Metropolitan province. Your Excellency, allow me to express my deepest gratitude to you for accepting to be guest of honour at this cycling campaign against drugs and substance abuse which is a crucial initiative in ongoing efforts to address one of the most pressing challenges facing our nation. Your Excellency, the cycling campaign was started by honourable Modi and kicked off in Midlands province followed by Mashonaland west province and I am glad to say the campaign is ending here in Harare metropolitan province in Chitungwiza.

“Ladies and gentlemen, drug and substance abuse remains a significant concern in Zimbabwe affecting individuals, families and communities across the country. Therefore, this campaign is a critical step in raising awareness of the dangers posed by these substances and the need for collective action to combat this issue. Distinguished guests, recognising the severity of drug and substance abuse, the provinces taking proactive steps through the provincial committee on elimination of drugs and substances taskforce, the fight against this scourge needs a complex comprehensive approach to address the complex issues surrounding substance abuse in Zimbabwe, hence the Government’s commitment to tackling this problem through multi sectoral collaboration is commendable and it is through such concerted efforts that we can hope to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by this menace. As we round-up the cycling campaign together, let us not only raise awareness but also show solidarity with those who are bravely fighting to overcome addiction.

“Let us pledge to support them on their journey to recovery and to create a society that is free from the scourge of drug and substance abuse. ladies and gentlemen I also want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of the various stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to make this campaign a reality,” he said.

Assistant Inspector Tendai Muchengi from the CID Drugs and narcotics in the Zimbabwe Republic Police, highlighted the effects of drugs.

“This campaign was born out of the need to correct our children and elders who are troubled by drug abuse. As the police we are saying let us continue working together in efforts to curb drug and substance abuse. The mostly abused drugs in the country comprise mbanje, mutoriro which is known as crystal meth, guka makafela, CR7 which has led our children to losing their minds. Girls are being abused after being made to take ecstasy tablets which are mainly used in vuzu parties. When that pill is dissolved in a drink or water, it neither alters the colour nor changes the taste and you end up being raped. We are saying desist from attending parties whose origin you do not know. Some people are taking pills and injections that lighten the skin. Be content with your complexion. There are some men who are using sex-enhancing pills. We are warning that all these things that you are consuming are illegal. Do not consume such things. When you develop diseases because of those pills, please visit the doctor. People are also consuming illicit brews like Musombodhiya and Tumbwa. Do not buy beer in undesignated places because some people are packaging illicit brews and packaging them as bonafide. Let’s work together against drugs. If caught, we will put you in your rightful place. Come forward and report these people who are selling drugs,” she said.