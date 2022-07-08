First Lady empowers Mash West women, calls for financial discipline

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over a certificate and a detergents making starter pack to a beneficiary of detergents making training programme she organised for them in Kadoma yesterday. Looking on is Minister of State and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Chief Ngezi

Tendai Rupapa in MASHONALAND WEST

WOMEN should have a high level of financial discipline and assist their spouses to raise families while espousing the values of hard work and respect that are traditionally expected of them, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

The mother of the nation gave the words of wisdom and encouragement at the graduation of over 200 women who included chiefs’ wives, widows, those with disabilities, teen mothers, child-headed families, former ladies of the night and youths, who undertook training in detergent and petroleum jelly making, courtesy of her Angel of Hope Foundation.

The training programme is being undertaken countrywide as part of a multi-pronged empowerment programme that is not leaving no one and no place behind. It was a marvel watching the graduates breaking into song and dance as they waved their certificates and starter-packs, while showering the First Lady with praises. During the gathering, Amai Mnangagwa had an opportunity to drive home the need for discipline, good morals and constant health checks to keep diseases at bay.

“I am happy to be among you, vamwe vangu vanhukadzi. Where women meet, they discuss and influence one another to do good to bring development in the home, community and the nation.

“A woman is important because behind every successful man, there is a woman. As women we carry the pregnancy and raise the children such that when they misbehave we are pained. Today we want to know how things are in the families.

“Women, do you know that we have so many names that are given to us in the communities in which we live? Were you given a good or bad name depending on your deeds? Everyone in need of help approaches women because as women we have responsibilities therefore we should act responsibly. In our country we learn that men are the heads of households and we assist them and should be submissive.

“If the husband is away, a woman stands in charge. We also ask men to love and respect us because we left our homes to build families with them and not to fight because we are their rib even the Bible says so. Be loving and shun domestic violence. Garisanai murudo nemurunyararo,” she said.

During an interactive session, the mother of the nation asked the qualities expected of a respectable woman.

Mrs Clarita Mashizha said a respectable woman must not gossip.

“A mother should be someone who is not known for gossiping. She must not expose her husband discussing him with people and should be God-fearing. She must get time to sit down with the children teaching them good manners,” she said.

This dovetailed with the views of Mrs Tariro Tandavarai who said a woman must be hardworking.

“A woman is like a deep-rooted tree which cannot be swayed even by strong winds and she keeps on looking after her family even in the face of difficulties and helps her husband using her own hands,” she said.

Another discussant, Mrs Grace Ndlovu, said a respectable woman dresses in a dignified manner and is well-mannered.

The First Lady weighed in urging women to pick all the good characteristics from what had been said.

“I believe that you have learnt. Ask yourself where you stand from what has been said. We reject women who abuse and beat up their spouses. A woman is a peacemaker. We reject women who encroach into their husband’s duties. Do your work and let the husband do his without interfering in his work. Stand firm in your position as a mother,” she said.

“What have you said about the nicknames you are given?” Amai said, and the responses she got were many and varied.

Some said “Kandege” for someone who spreads gossip, “Booster” for someone known for having all the information, “One gig or CNN” for gossipers.

“From today let us mend our ways in our communities and shake off the bad names so that we are known for good deeds. As women let us stand firm and love one another.”

“This has nothing to do with politics asi kuti ndiwo magariro edu sevana vemuZimbabwe loving one another. Today you have learnt life skills, please keep them forever and have discipline with money, financial discipline is important when running a business, kwete kuti profit yese yawanikwa yotomhanyiswa kuweave or other niceties.

“Make use of the Women’s Bank madzimai and get loans, but this is a revolving fund which must be paid back. Even the ministry of women affairs is there to help you for the success of your projects,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa urged the women to work in groups after giving them starter packs.

She urged women to encourage their husbands to embrace regular health checks and not take their tablets from their pockets.

“As women we visit hospitals each time we feel pain and let’s encourage our husbands to do the same and visit health centres so that if there is an ailment, they are commenced early on treatment and not be given medication via the backdoor or taking tablets secretly from the pocket. Let’s value cleanliness in our homes because yesterday we had a male engagement session where men said a lot about your hygiene in the homes,” she said.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka expressed gratitude to Dr Mnangagwa for rolling out the programme.

“We are happy across the province for the project you have brought in something that had never happened before here. You organised this programme for us to uplift the lives of women. Chiefs wives also benefited in this programme and are graduating today. This training programme will enable us to use our hands and we will pass this knowledge from generation to generation.

“You are leaving no one behind in terms of development and you are a game changer Amai. Women have found favour through you. Women let us go and use the skills we have acquired to build our country,” she said.

A representative of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development implored women to make use of their offices countrywide for assistance.

“We encourage women who have been trained here to form groups which help pool financial resources and lend each other money or to buy consumables like those you will be given today so that your businesses do not collapse. Our ministry is there to help train women so that they have skills especially in keeping money,” he said.

He said the women could form service and credit cooperatives which enhanced their prospects of securing funding.

The First Lady also brought along representatives from the Women’s Bank and Empowerbank who took the women through financial literacy.

The graduates were given food hampers and those who attended also went home with something courtesy of Amai.

Mrs Mainesi Pindama, wife to the leader of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe church, who was among those under training, showered the First Lady with praises for empowering womenfolk.

“I feel very happy because of the programme that has been rolled out by our mother. We are happy as we have been yearning for this in the community to mainly uplift women who usually look down upon themselves.

“The word of God says the hand that has no care spawns poverty in the home. Our mother uplifted women in a way that has nothing to do with machines and where one comes from. She is encouraging women to use their hands. We have learnt to make detergents which we will sell and earn a living,” she said, with a broad smile.

Similar words were echoed by Mrs Gwendoline Chikaka, the wife of chief Dandawa of Hurungwe.

“I want to thank our mother for bringing the capital city to the remote areas. Our maize was being finished by unscrupulous people who would come from towns exchanging with dishwashers. Now our granaries are now always full as we can now make our own soap and there is no longer any need to give away grain to people offering us dishwashers.

“We want to thank our mother who has given us a fishing rod. We did not just learn with our eyes but we did hands-on training and we now know many things. As the spouses of chiefs, we have learnt and are now going to teach the wives of headmen so that we share the knowledge with our community.

“We urge you Amai to continue with your heart of uplifting us as we can now stand before others training them with confidence. This will uplift women because after this training every woman will now be able to make her own soap and making her own money and we are no longer just dependent on men. She has brought an industry,” she said.

Mrs Mirriam Musonza from Durura District, Chakari, was over the moon for taking part in the training programme.

“On behalf of those with disabilities, I am thankful for the programme that has been brought by Amai. It has uplifted some of us who could not walk. We just used to hear about this being done by others as we could not do the same because of mobility challenges.

“We thank Amai for remembering us and including us in her programme. We shall join hands with others who have been left home to eke out a living and even open shops. We are thankful because she is not selective and does not consider whether one is disabled or not,” she said happily.

Youthful Tariro Gambiza equally shared her delight and said the training programme would help her and her peers stay away from mischief.

“I am thankful to the First Lady for the programme that she brought for us. We did not know that there are some jobs that we can do for ourselves using our own hands so we are thankful that she brought us this programme to make detergents and we now know how to use the ingredients.

“We can now make petroleum jelly and dishwashers. She has empowered us as youths so that we can teach others and we shall call her to show her our businesses in the future after this training and the starter-packs,” she said.

Gogo Magadalene Mangisi (81) of Mhondoro-Ngezi shook her head in disbelief that she had been able to acquire a course at an old age, courtesy of the First Lady.

“I thank Amai Mnangagwa, a good child like this who brings us things to survive on. I would also like to thank the President for marrying such a caring and loving wife who has all her children at heart without being selective. We are starting a new life and we can now make detergents and start a business that will help me to look after my grandchildren,” she said.