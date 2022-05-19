First Lady donates to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital

Deputy Minister Rwodzi receives the blankets and sheets from Netone representative, Ms Roseline Chisveto

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa donated blankets and bedsheets to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital yesterday.

The hospital is the only provincial referral health institution in Mashonaland West.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister, Barbara Rwodzi handed over the blankets and sheets on behalf of Mai Mnangagwa.

The blankets and sheets were given to the First Lady by telecommunications giant, NetOne.

After receiving the donation, Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital superintendent, Dr Collet Mawire applauded Amai Mnangagwa for the donation he described as timeous.

Deputy Minister Rwodzi said Amai Mnangagwa who was recently conferred with a doctorate from an Indian University for her humanitarian works, was helping the underprivileged children, senior citizens and those incarcerated.

NetOne’s head of marketing and public relations, Roseline Chisveto representing group chief executive officer, Mr Raphael Mushanawani said they partnered with Amai Mnangagwa in her humanitarian works to help bring development to our community.