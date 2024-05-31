First Lady donates to children’s home

Ms Praise Denhere from First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s office hands over food hampers and blankets that were donated by Angel of Hope Foundation to Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home acting Superintendent Mrs Anesu Chitoro in Harare yesterday.

Tendai Rupapa-Senior Reporter

ANGEL of Hope Foundation’s Patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday handed over an assortment of goods including blankets, winter coats and groceries to Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home as part of her efforts to ease the plight of children in homes.

The mother of the nation invited some of the foundation’s partners and well-wishers including members of the Udemba family to assist in distributing the goods.

Earlier this week, the family donated winter coats to AoHF.

They said the invitation by the First Lady was an unparalleled show of transparency and efficiency.

The family runs Gliding Star, a clothing factory in the capital, and says it was motivated to lend a helping hand to the needy by Dr Mnangagwa’s tireless efforts to transform the lives of vulnerable members of society.

As she traverses the length and breadth of the country with her various programmes, Dr Mnangagwa assesses areas of need and knows exactly where to send something as soon as she receives it.

As part of the donation, the First Lady distributed winter clothing, blankets and groceries comprising maize meal, cooking oil, salt, rice, sugar and snacks.

Mr Simon Udemba said the hands-on approach and speed with which the First Lady had distributed the goods they donated left him awestruck.

Mrs Marian Udemba and her twin daughters assist Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home acting superintendent Mrs Anesu Chitoro to distribute winter coats they donated to Angel of Hope Foundation to the children at the home yesterday.

“Today we have come here at the invitation of the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, the mother of the nation, at Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home.

“The love that she has for the nation is commendable. A few days after these winter coats were donated, immediately dispatched them to the needy and as a mother who knows her children, she knows what is needed around the country.

“She is doing a great job as a mother of the nation. She is indeed a woman of action who is hands-on. We want to applaud Amai for the good work and the love she is showing and she is doing for the people of Zimbabwe.

“We wish that every Zimbabwean would see the good work that she is doing and support her,” he said.

Similar words were echoed by his wife, Mrs Marian Udemba, who said she was charmed by Dr Mnangagwa’s love.

“I have come here to see what Amai is doing, the work that she is doing in caring for orphans in our motherland, the underprivileged and all the vulnerable groups.

“Our mother has great love and if you give her any donation, she does not hold on to it and she knows immediately where the stuff is required like what she did today. She remembered her children in homes and knew they needed blankets and warm clothes to beat the cold. I was so charmed to see this level of transparency that things that we gave her the day before yesterday and some items she already had have started being distributed.

“She invited us and we helped in distributing the goods. As a mother, I was touched by the level of love shown by our mother.

“It is now cold and it is just like a mother at household level who knows things her children lack. We want to thank the First Lady because she is so loving and has the less privileged at heart. It is outright love that drives our mother to do such things.

“Not many people do this and we want to thank her for her good deeds which are worth emulating. When I visit such places and see children who do not have parents, it touches my heart.

“Our mother, the First Lady is giving them all the love and support they need. May God bless Amai and grant her a long life so that she continues with the good works,” she said.

The couple’s children, who are learning to give through the influence of their parents, were at hand to witness the proceedings.

Children at Hupenyu Hutsva Home with the blankets and winters coats they received from First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Highfield, Harare yesterday. – Pictures: John Manzongo.

The couple’s son, Alex, who was flanked by his sisters, said: “We accompanied our parents to hand over a donation from the mother of the nation.

“This is a gesture to emulate what the First Lady has been doing in the nation, especially for us young people to ensure that we are responsible and good citizens.

Amai wants youths who do good works with their hands, who are active and who stay away from mischief.

“Our parents are also setting good examples for us, hopefully, this is an example for people of our age, the youth as well to do the same thing, to help where they can and to follow the example that the First Lady has set for us.

“As youths, it is also our responsibility to help where we can, be it visiting the elderly or cleaning for them. It is really about responsibility and hopefully what we are doing here can set an example for the others to follow,” he said.

Acting Superintendent for Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Home, Ms Anesu Chitoro, paid tribute to Dr Mnangagwa for her benevolence.

She said they always receive donations from AoHF.

Children at Hupenyu Hutsva Home in Highfield, Harare.

“We are grateful for these gifts from our mother, the First Lady. It is important that Amai brought us foodstuffs so that our children attend school on full tummies.

“We thank her for the blankets that she brought and winter jackets for our children to wear in this cold. This is not the first time Amai has remembered us as she does so frequently. She also remembers other children’s homes around the country and we thank her for her love.

“These children are orphans and Amai brings them warmth each time she visits us. She lightens the burden for us as caregivers,” she said.

Angel of Hope Foundation relies on donations to meet the needs of vulnerable groups countrywide.

The foundation responds to communities by addressing economic and social vulnerabilities to enable them to cope with the demands of life.

The donations the foundation receive from partners and well-wishers goes a long way in helping the needy as the demand for the presence of Angel of Hope is increasing countrywide.

AoHF is indeed touching lives.