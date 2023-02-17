First Lady donates fruit trees in Umguza

Sikhumbuzo Moyo Senior Reporter

FIRST Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, has donated fruit trees to Cameron Primary School in Mbembesi village in Umguza District, Matabeleland North, with school authorities immediately undertaking to start an income generating nutritional garden.

The school’s nutrition garden will improve the diet for pupils and act as a source for income for the learning institution as excess produce will be sold to villagers.

Cameron Primary School headmaster, Mr Victor Ndebele, said they were grateful to the First Lady for the fruit trees, which he said will economically empower the school.

“We feel greatly honoured as a school, on behalf of parents and indeed the local community, it is a huge honour for the First Lady to grace us through this critical programme of planting trees,” he said.

“These programmes bring to life what we teach our learners on the importance of trees and their contribution to life, issues of soil erosion. These trees will also act as a windbreaker, safeguarding our classrooms against strong winds. What excites us is these are fruit trees for nutritional purposes hence we have decided to turn this into our nutritional garden.

“To complement the First Lady’s efforts, as a school, we will plant another more trees.”

Speaking during the function, Ward 3 councillor Veti Tshuma said the First Lady’s programme proved beyond doubt that she is a mother who is keen to uplift and support communities, especially those from the rural areas.

“As leadership here in Umguza, we appreciate being thought of by umama, it shows that she is leaving no one and no place behind and in the process building our own country as Zimbabweans, brick upon brick,” said Clr Tshuma.

A villager from Mantanjeni village Mrs Thandeka Mtshabi said they felt blessed as a community by the First Lady’s efforts to empower them and the environment.

She said trees help protect the environment and with their area known to have scattered shrubby trees, the trees donated by the First Lady will be one way towards healing the environment.

A youth from Kuqala village Anantonio Tshuma said she was now empowered and knowledgeable as a result of the First Lady’s programme since some of them may have taken the importance of trees for granted.

“It is clear that we need to jealously protect this natural resource which, sadly, can be extinct if we do not look after it. We are so thankful to umama for spearheading this program.

“It is said trees are life and so she is also bringing life to communities. We promise her that her efforts won’t go to waste, we will make sure the trees are protected as they grow and breathe life to the community,” said Ms Tshuma.

Bubi-Umguza legislator Elizabeth Masuku described the tree planting programme as an excellent initiative by the First Lady which further proves that women must take a leading role in the protection of the nation’s natural resources.

“This is an excellent program by our First Lady. It teaches us that it’s us, women who must take a leading role in protecting our natural resources such as trees because for home and good life to be there, a woman must lead from the front,” said the legislator.

A Form Six learner at Sojini Secondary School, Ms Nompumelelo Ndlovu said her wish was for every Zimbabwean to support the First Lady’s efforts to turn the country green and help in the fight against climate change whose effects are a real danger to humanity.

“The environment can only be protected by us and that can be done by supporting such efforts by our First Lady. As rural learners it’s a life experience to see such important programs happening in front of us, we give thanks to the First Lady,” she said.

The First Lady, who donated pawpaw, peach and guava fruit trees in her capacity as the Environment and Tourism Ambassador was represented by Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo, at the function which is part of her national tree planting programme.

In her speech to thousands of people who gathered at Sojini High School grounds for the tree planting programme, the First Lady said in line with the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind she was geared to visit all provinces on a mission to promote tree planting.

“We are all in agreement that trees and forests are important through products and services that we get for our livelihoods. Have you ever imagined what life would be like if we did not have any trees around? We would probably be in the middle of a desert.

“Desert life is characterised by extreme temperatures, dry conditions, and soils being blown by the wind. Most of us would surely not like to live there if given an option,” said the First Lady.

“If we want our country to be a place where we live comfortable lives, without all the unbearable conditions of dessert like life, it requires me and you to put our heads together to plant more, care and manage our trees and forests.”

The First Lady said in Mbembesi, which has a lot of shrubs, it is evident that there is a need to improve the local vegetation by aggressively planting more trees to improve its vegetation status from shrubs to higher canopy trees.

“The trees we are planting today will play a dual role, beautifying the surrounding as well as curbing water runoff and ultimately mitigate against soil erosion into the streams and in addition, trees are known to play a mitigation factor in climate change effects,” said Dr Mnangagwa.

“During the drought periods induced by climate change, people in different parts of the country turn to natural resources for livelihoods. Forests are full of resources like indigenous fruits, umviyo, umnyi, umtshwankela among other fruits.

“As a result of variety of species offered by nature, we are able to get all body-building vitamins and elements, especially for those still growing. This is a constant reminder of the importance of trees and forests in our lives. People from the rural areas collect the fruits and sell them in towns and generate some income to augment their household incomes as well as livelihood enhancement.”

The tree planting programme is being held under the theme: ‘Trees and forests for ecosystem restoration and improved livelihoods.”

Dr Mnangagwa said the theme is in sync with what she had alluded to that trees and forests are important for the environment and improving livelihoods.

“Forests are habitat for wildlife as well as serving as a rich source of a wide range of indigenous medicines. Trees control water rain runoff and as a consequence, curb soil erosion and stop siltation that reduces water holding capacities of our water channels and reservoirs,” said the First Lady.