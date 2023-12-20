First Lady donates Christmas goodies to care homes, prisons

Angel of Hope Foundation patron and founder First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and staff from her office pack food hampers for distribution to homes and prisons across the country at Zimbabwe House yesterday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

FIRST Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday demonstrated her continued love for the underprivileged and inclusive approach by donating a consignment of goodies to several children’s homes, homes of the elderly and prisons countrywide ahead of Christmas and counselled the need for adherence to road safety regulations to curb carnage during the festive season.

The First Lady regularly distributes goodies to the needy throughout the country’s 10 provinces on a non-partisan basis, with people from diverse backgrounds benefiting.

Amai Mnangagwa availed the early Christmas treat through the Angel of Hope Foundation which continues to play a pivotal role in lending a hand to the underprivileged across the country.

The goodies included maize-meal, flour, cooking oil, rice, sugar, snacks, juices, powdered milk, sugar beans, salt and tea bags.

The First Lady, who has a passion for the welfare of children, women and the elderly, said homes across the country’s 10 provinces will benefit.

“It is that time of the year when we celebrate Christmas. Here, I have put together goodies to distribute to families out there, our children whom I give annually.

“I do not give them once a year, but I move with them in life. I am sending food to all homes that look after the elderly and children as well as some rehabilitation centres.

“In the prisons, those are our children who are there and we are thankful that they are being taught good manners so that when they are eventually released, they will be responsible people. So I am sending goodies there.

“I do not forget the Marondera Female Open prison which is the only one in the Sadc region where they serve their sentences while being afforded a chance to visit their families. I know that when they come back, they need to find food. All homes across the country’s 10 provinces will get food for Christmas which will be prepared for all of them,” she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa packs Christmas food hampers for distribution to homes and prisons across the country at Zimbabwe House yesterday

The mother of the nation gave special praise to people involved in providing care for inmates at children’s homes and homes for the elderly.

“I also wish to thank those who are charged with taking care of these people. They monitor these people’s eating habits and investigate those who do not eat well with the aim of assisting them.

“They help us monitor how our children will be growing and I wish to thank them for the great work they do. I am extending Christmas cheers to everyone and saying be merry wherever you are and know that your mother has remembered you as usual,” the First Lady said.

Mrs Kumbirai Tipedze of Harare Children’s Home and representatives from other homes load Christmas food hampers they received from Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa into their trucks at Zimbabwe House yesterday. – Pictures: John Manzongo

She also stressed the need for safety on the roads to ensure a safe holiday.

“To those who travel on the roads during this time, there is a spirit which arises this time where you find someone speeding while drunk, playing loud music. They also do not check their rear view mirrors and that causes accidents.

“To bus drivers, how many souls are you carrying? How many families are you carrying? You, the spouses of bus drivers, before your husband leaves home, pray each time and ask God to guide him so that he ferries people safely to their various destinations,” she said.

Some of the homes that were at hand to receive their consignments of goodies praised the First Lady for her thoughtfulness and benevolence.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over Christmas food hampers to Mr Selby Morris Mubaiwa of Mutare Probation Hostel at Zimbabwe House yesterday

Mrs Evidence Tembo from Philadelphia Children’s Home said the First Lady assists the home regularly throughout the year.

“I am grateful to be here receiving goodies from our mother who always remembers us. We look after many children, the young, the grown up with some having no relatives.

“Our children will be happy and satisfied this Christmas. We feel grateful for our mother’s love. Our mother gives us goodies from time to time. She remembers us through thick and thin,” she said while ululating.

Mrs Kumbirai Tipedze representing Harare Children’s home was equally grateful to the First Lady.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over Christmas food hampers to Ms Evidence Tembo of Philadelphia Children’s Home at Zimbabwe House yesterday

She commended Amai Mnangagwa for being a considerate and kind hearted mother who cares for everyone.

“This is not the first time assisting us. You are always supportive of us. Your ongoing contributions will go a long way in alleviating the needs of those in care homes and prisons,” she said.

Mr Selby Morris Mubaiwa from Mutare Probation Hostel expressed gratitude to the mother of the nation.

“We look after children that come from the communities and other children’s homes. Some of the children’s relatives no longer come to visit them, but our First Lady remembers these children time after time. Each year we get goodies from Amai and she is not selective at all.

“Some of the mischievous children are taken away from the society by (Department of) Social Welfare and brought to our facility for rehabilitation purposes,” he said.

Angel of Hope Foundation patron and founder First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over food hampers to Mr Bright Masenda of Philadelphia Children’s Home at Zimbabwe House yesterday

Bright Masenda, who grew up at Philadelphia Children’s Home, sang praises for the First Lady.

“I grew up at Philadelphia Children’s Home and we grew up receiving these hampers from Amai because of her love. We are touched by this kind gesture and we want to thank Amai for always being there for us,” he said.