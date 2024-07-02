First Lady commends church in fight against drugs

Minister of Veterans of the Liberations Struggle Affairs Monica Mavhunga hands over mealie meal to Vapositori veAfrica (Mwazha Apostolic Church) congregants on behalf of First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, as they celebrated Apostle Paul Mwazha’s 106th birthday in Chiweshe on Saturday

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Eradicating drug and substance abuse leads to a crime-free and peaceful society, Health and Child Care Ambassador, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking during an Easter holy communion for African Apostolic Church at Muchirikuenda Nzvimbo Chiweshe tabernacle on Saturday, the First Lady commended the church and its founder Archbishop Paul Mwazha for their sterling work in fighting drug and substance abuse.

The First Lady was invited as the guest of honour at Archbishop Paul Mwazha’s 106th birthday at the tabernacle.

She donated seven tonnes of mealie meal, which was handed over to Bishop Edward Mwazha, the first born of Archbishop Paul Mwazha.

Bishop Mwazha thanked the First Lady on behalf of the church and said in line with the Mother of the Nation’s vision and thrust, the mealie-meal will be distributed to the elderly, child-headed families and people with disabilities.

Amai Mnangagwa, who was represented by Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Minister Monica Mavhunga, stated that Archbishop Paul Mwazha was called to serve the Lord at a young age and took it upon himself to raise awareness among the youth to refrain from drug and substance abuse, thereby cultivating a generation of future leaders.

She appealed to the African Apostolic Church to continue educating the youth and instilling moral righteousness.

“Eradicating drug and substance abuse leads to a crime-free society and peace. We appeal to the African Apostolic Church to continue educating the youth and inculcating moral righteousness,” she said.

The First Lady highlighted the notable and widespread impact of the clergyman’s work in Botswana, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Angola, DRC, and Kenya, bringing people from various backgrounds to Zimbabwe’s cultural and religious heritage. She said the expansion of the church is a clear testament to Archbishop Paul Mwazha’s leadership and strong Christian principles.

She thanked the church for its support and prayers for President Mnangagwa, the ruling party Zanu PF, and the Government, aiming for a prosperous and peaceful country.

Amai Mnangagwa commended the church’s role in preserving the family unit and protecting the vulnerable members of society, highlighting the importance of placing the church at the heart of national development.

“The interaction with this church is our gesture of the need to place the church at the centre of national development.

“This visit will build a firm partnership between the Angel of Hope Foundation and cement the existing relationship between the church and Zanu PF,” she said. “This will benefit thousands of women with economic and educational opportunities.”

Madzimai Maria Mudzingwa thanked the First Lady for empowering women in the church through her philanthropic work, creating safe spaces for women and enhancing their social and economic security.

She affirmed their continued support for the First Lady, the President and the party Zanu PF.

Madzimai Nesia Matete pointed out that the First Lady’s visit to the church in 2022 and her subsequent visit reaffirmed the church’s significance to her.

She mentioned their intention to collaborate with the Angel of Hope Foundation in various projects and praised the First Lady’s non-discriminatory approach to people based on their social standing.