First Lady comes face-to-face with fruits of her works

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa applauds girls who were preparing traditional dishes while Gogo Hatifare Munongi looks on during nhanga/Igota/xhiba programme in Marlborough yesterday.— Pictures: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa-Senior Reporter

FIRST LADY Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday came face-to-face with the fruits of her hard work after she was invited to a culture centre in Marlborough, Harare, which was built to reinforce her mission to mould morally-upright citizens through her all-encompassing and educative Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme.

The centre is owned by Gogo Hatifare Norah Munongi (82), who broke the record as the eldest citizen in university after graduating at 76.

The centre boasts of a fully equipped Gota and Nhanga, where boys and girls, from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to university level, can be taught various household chores and be instilled with discipline in line with the country’s culture.

Gogo Munongi invited Dr Mnangagwa to the centre yesterday in appreciation of her programme where they then conducted the session with children drawn from various schools.

This comes at a time when the country is saddled with cases of drug abuse, teen pregnancies, poor dressing and general lack of respect among youths largely due to Western influences and partly lack of parental guidance.

The First Lady came up with the Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba concept as a way of advocating for a return to the traditional way of life which had inbuilt mechanisms to foster morality.

Said Gogo Munongi: “I was a teacher for a very long time where I taught at Marlborough Primary School. When I heard that Amai is spearheading the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba Programme, we were happy because the children had lost morals. We quickly thought of a way to support her vision and came up with an idea to set up this Mauya Kumusha Cultural Centre. As an old woman, this was long in my mind nekuti vana vanga varasika.

“We did this to support Amai. We want to reinforce her words and we built this place which has a Gota for boys and Nhanga for girls. We did exactly what Amai was teaching us to do as the elderly in communities. She is the one who started this programme and we did not take time and immediately rushed to implement what she said. I work with schoolchildren from ECD level to secondary and some at universities. Some children do not know what a rural home looks like.

“Children living in towns have no knowledge of how a grass-thatched house looks like. They have no knowledge of the Gota so all the children from ECD to university we are inviting them and encouraging them to come here and see what Amai is talking about.

“We thank the First Lady because she came up with a good concept which puts children on the correct path. If these children do not learn, they get lost. We grew up with grandmothers who taught us manners, household chores, cooking, making peanut butter and all things you may think of. We were taught to light fires and cook and that is what our mother wants today’s youths to learn.”

Children of today, said Gogo Munongi, no longer behave properly and engage in early marriages while elderly men were also chasing after young girls.

She said girls must wait until the time is ripe and when they have completed their education.

During yesterday’s programme, boys and girls were separately taught various issues concerning them by elders and the First Lady who was in the company of elders and female councillors.

Girls were taught to prepare traditional dishes and how to pound and grind grains on stone.

Boys were taught to slaughter and prepare goat meat, cut firewood and feed chickens.

The centre was a hive of activity as girls played traditional games like nhodo and pada.

In her teachings, Dr Mnangagwa said it was her intention to ensure that children learnt to do good things from a tender age.

“I have come so that we assist each other to teach these children while they are still young. Raising a child is painful and that is why as mothers and grandmothers, we have decided to put our heads together so that our children are not destroyed by drugs. My children, we love you and that is why we have come to talk to you.

“If you combine good morals and education, your future will be bright. We are troubled as parents by the mischief among children. If you complete your education and get married properly, you make us proud as your mothers,” she said.

Mrs Viola Rupiza weighed in saying girls must not ruin their future by indulging in sexual relationships at the expense of their education.

“My children, as has been said by Amai, your education is important. If you start playing with boys at a tender age, this will affect your concentration in your school studies. It’s important to listen to your parents and teachers at school,” she said.

Gogo Munongi said befriending boys was akin to stirring a hornet’s nest.

“Playing with boys is like stirring a hornet’s nest. When I was at your age, I would beat a boy who touched my shoulders because I valued my education. Think about education, not men. Plan your future and have a vision because you are the Presidents, teachers, First Ladies, lawyers and doctors of tomorrow. But if you do not study hard, you will not fulfill your dreams,” she said.

The First Lady taught the children menstrual hygiene and the dangers of having sexual relationships at tender ages.

“Sexual relationships brings what my daughters,” she asked and the children said pregnancies, diseases and loss of virginity.

“My daughters, humhandara idamba kamwe therefore, keep it because it is important for you. We want children who grow up with exemplary behaviour,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa donated sewing machines, material and all other accessories to the culture centre for the girls to be trained to make reusable sanitary pads for themselves and other vulnerable girls in surrounding communities.

She also donated ready-made reusable pads which she is sewing through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Councillor Estelia Chagwanira warned that there were people who were putting drugs in food to abuse girls.

“There are people who are lacing cakes and scones with drugs and selling them to children at school gates. Once you buy and eat you would be drugged and raped. Therefore, learn to eat food you bring from home,” she said.

The First Lady dissuaded the children from building ties with male teachers outside the student-teacher relationship and appreciated why they are in school.

“We have not come to teach you so that you rush into marriage, but we are here to mould your future. Your first husband is your career. We urge you not to waste this opportunity. You must be obedient and say no to peer pressure from friends,” she said.

Mr Crispen Rupiza, who was in the Gota with the boys, praised Dr Mnangagwa for the educative programme and expressed hope that it will benefit the whole nation.

“I am grateful for this programme which I think will benefit the whole nation. We see her travelling countrywide teaching children whom she is training in our culture. Western cultures are destroying our youths who are now taking drugs and they talk of rights when you seek to correct them. It is our wish that this programme be doubled so that it covers all the corners of the country. Children were taking alcohol, engaging in prostitution, frequenting bars and insulting elders. These children no longer respect elders like we did during our time. The way we see, these children have risen up against the whole country. They are lazy and cannot stand on their own. What sort of people are we creating? Today in the Gota, we taught them many things including what good morals are. These children did not understand what was expected of them,” he said.

The pupils thanked the First Lady for her teachings and promised to remain obedient to achieve their dreams.

Cole Mubaiwa wished the First Lady a long life because of her interventions.

“I am grateful for this opportunity we have been provided to learn our culture and things that make us grow into responsible people. I wish her a long life so that we continue learning good things from her to become better people,” he said.

Equally delighted was Nyashadzashe Zhuga who praised Dr Mnangagwa for her love for the betterment of the people.

“I am very happy for what the First Lady has done for us. She introduced us to things that we did not know and urged us to concentrate on our school work. There is no doubt to believe that she has great love for the people and is keen on taking the youths through the right path. May God bless her so that generations will learn good things from her,” she said.

Addressing the Marlborough community, the First Lady implored the nation to continue observing Covid-19 protocols of washing hands, masking up and observing social distancing, saying the pandemic was not yet over.

“I am gratified seeing people who take what I will be doing through my programmes and carry that forward so that children learn just like Gogo Munongi has done. I am glad that we have taught children and they embraced the teachings such that they will no longer stray from the correct path. As mothers, let us have time to sit down with our children and teach them good manners. We want boys and girls who grow up with self-respect. Children are being ruined by drugs and this leads to death. I am pained that we have lost a lot of children because of drugs. Our tears are on our cheeks. I am glad that today we have moulded a boy and girl who are ideal for our family, community and the nation. You girls have delicate parts of the body and do not allow boys to touch them. I wish here in Marlborough that you will continue with this programme like our grandmother here is doing. I was pleased by the ages of the children who came here because it is good to catch them young. Children belong to everyone and let us all play our part in training them,” she said.

Representing Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire, acting director youth development Mrs Theresa Mupanduki said; “Amai, your work has endeared you to many people from different backgrounds especially communities and young people. Through your Angel of Hope Foundation, Amai you have reached out to the most vulnerable and previously marginalized groups by providing access to social services, education, and economic empowerment programmes. Your Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba programme has since its inception provided a moral compass to the young generation.”

Mbira songstress, Diana Samkange, provided entertainment at the African-themed event.