First Lady celebrates birthday with mothers in hospitals . . . showers them, newborn babies with gifts

Tendai Rupapa-Senior Reporter

TOUGH experiences of motherhood and the love for womenfolk drove First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa to visit Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and Chitungwiza Central Hospital where she spent quality time and gave presents to mothers and their bundles of joy in celebration of her birthday.

Dr Mnangagwa, who was born on March 21, received goods as birthday presents from well-wishers which she then personally handed over to the beneficiaries while celebrating with them.

The presents included baby blankets and food hampers that had rice, maize meal, sugar, cooking oil and salt.

She also gave away toiletries that included sanitary wear, bath and laundry soaps and washing powder.

A selfless person with deep love for children, Dr Mnangagwa could be seen cradling babies and advising the mothers to take good care of the newborns.

She exchanged pleasantries with the women, managing to put smiles on many of them and providing relief to those who had nowhere to start from.

Amai Mnangagwa enthusiastically shared her mission with the delighted mothers.

“I have come to celebrate my birthday with you and say on my birthday I gave mothers some gifts. These goodies came from those who wished me well on my birthday and I saw it prudent to share with you. My mother gave birth to me on 21 March and I thought about this and said there are some mothers that I should be happy with honouring that my mother went through this for me to be there,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa fought back tears when she heard news of 14-year-old pregnant rape victim who was in the theatre and showed great concern.

She also had a discussion with a 16-year-old teen mother whose 21-year-old lover was denying paternity.

“I got pregnant when I was 15. We did everything in agreement, but he started reneging on his promise when I fell pregnant. It was only after the issue was made a court case that he accepted paternity.

“The authorities said they were likely to sentence him to perform community service, but he did not want to hear about the baby. When I told the boy that I was pregnant he rushed to ask how many months I had been pregnant. We were no longer on talking terms. When I went to register the pregnancy, the clinic demanded a police report and that is when we had a docket opened,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa inquired as to whether the teenager had a normal delivery and the nurses said yes.

“So you must be taught to look after the child isn’t it. What about school?” Dr Mnangagwa asked.

“I wish to complete my ordinary Level exams,” she responded.

“You will complete and proceed with education isn’t it mwanangu. This is what we want. Continue with your education and do not be ashamed or think about what other people will say. Focus on school. Wish you the best my daughter,” Amai Mnangagwa said.

Dr Mnangagwa urged the mothers at the maternity wards to look after the children well and ensure they kept them warm at all times to ward off diseases.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa having a heart-to-heart interaction with a 16-year-old teen mother who had just delivered at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Amai Mnangagwa encouraged the girl to go back to school and finish her O’ Level. – Pictures: John Manzongo.

“The children need to be kept warm at all times that is why I have given you the warm baby blankets. The nurses will train you especially first time mothers.

“Look after the children well. I have also brought you foodstuffs and toiletries so that when going home you will have somewhere to start from,” she said.

Mrs Netsai Chitate, who gave birth yesterday, was grateful for the gifts she received from the mother of the nation.

“I am thankful for what Amai has done for me and other women today. May God bless her and give her many years of life. We received food hampers, toiletries and baby blankets. We also say happy birthday to her,” she said. At Sally Mugabe Central hospital, the First Lady also shared lighter moments with the mothers.

“How were the labour pains and how many of you are having children for the first time? Have you been taught how a child suckles? Is it painful?” she asked with a chuckle and all the women laughed sharing with her their hilarious labour stories.

“We want to thank God for the gifts of this nature. If you are new mothers, the nurses will teach you to hold the babies, how to feed the baby and wash her/him so that you do not break their fragile bones.

Mrs Patricia Kanengoni was on cloud nine and could not believe her luck of being visited by the First Lady and receiving gifts from her.

“I thank you Amai for remembering us. I delivered yesterday and I thank you heartily. Things were difficult at home, but now we got somewhere to start from and I know you always remember us as women. I thank you,” she said happily.

Senior nursing officer 2 for Sally Mugabe maternity ward, Dade Getrude Pedzisai thanked the First Lady for always remembering those in hospitals.

She said the gifts will go a long way in assisting the women.

Dr Mnangagwa had words of advice for the new mothers at Chitungwiza Central hospital, whom she impressed upon to look at the new additions to their families well.

“Look at the challenges we face alone as women especially when it comes to giving birth so we have to be strong. In the delivery room you will be alone with your God.

“This is when you need the mercy of God because at that time you will be faced with challenges. Your survival and that of the child. We thank God for blessing us with these bundles of joy. As you see me here today, I am in love with the babies you have delivered.

“I love children and urge you to look after them well. To those who have become mothers for the first time, listen to what the elders say so that you will manage to look after them at home.

“Our husbands at home must also look after us and love us as we grow their families. When you arrive home, advise them that I said no to domestic violence. We do not want GBV in households.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital staff attend to mothers who just delivered during a visit by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa where she handed over newborn baby kits, food hampers and toiletries to the mothers.

When a lactating mother is angered, she fails to produce milk. A woman needs to live well to be able to look after children properly. March was a month for women, so you ended the month well by bringing the gifts from God,” she said.

Sister Doreen Zhou, the Sister-in-charge of the post-natal ward Chitungwiza Central Hospital expressed gratitude to the mother of the nation for her benevolence.

“We thank you Amai for coming here. We thank you for the donations that you brought and we thank you for always remembering us as this is not the first time for you to come and donate goodies to our patients. We are thankful because there are others who had nowhere to start from but today you came and gave them hope.

“We have a 14-year-old rape victim who is in theatre now. We are happy that you assisted her and she has somewhere to start from. We are also happy that the man who abused her was jailed. We wish you a happy belated birthday Mhamha,” she said.

Commenting on the 14-year-old victim, the First Lady urged women to be each other’s keeper and always checking on one another in communities.

She said if one suspects that another woman or a girl child is being abused, they should speak out and report to the police.

Amai Mnangagwa said rape cases were on the rise and sometimes perpetrated by relatives.

Dr Aspect Maunganidze of Parirenyatwa Hospital thanked the First Lady for visiting the women as part of her birthday celebrations.

Health and Child Care Ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with medical staff at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals during her visit to mothers who had just delivered.

“She identified with the women who have just delivered just as she was delivered years ago.

“They were all very happy that the First Lady interacted with them and that they will be able to go and sustain their families well,” he said.