First Lady calls for mindset shift

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa plants a tree in honour of the late Mr Victor Cohen, who founded Sharon Cohen Special School in Unit K, Chitungwiza, while Chitungwiza Central Hospital chief executive officer Dr Obadiah Moyo and other guests look on. — (Picture by Memory Mangombe)

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa yesterday urged Zimbabweans to complement Government and churches’ efforts in assisting the vulnerable.

She said this at Sharon Cohen Special School in Unit K, Chitungwiza, where she donated an assortment of goods comprising blankets, stationery and school bags to pupils and the teaching staff.

The First Lady also planted a tree in memory of the school’s founder Mr Victor Cohen who died last year.

Sharon Cohen School has 80 pupils who are mentally and intellectually handicapped.

Most of the children are orphans, while others come from disadvantaged families.

The First Lady said it was the duty of every citizen to help those in need rather than wait for Government.

“Vulnerable groups should be embraced. I call for a shift in mindset. People should not to leave everything to churches, but should also assist the disadvantaged. I love children and I will continue to work hard to ensure issues to do with the welfare of children are addressed. Helping does not only mean donating, but making a difference in someone’s life.

“To the pupils, I love you, I am your mother. I am happy you are learning. Each one of you has a special talent. We should persevere, we will tackle problems one step at a time until we achieve our goals,” she said.

She said through her Angel of Hope Foundation, she was assisting the vulnerable in a sustainable manner.

“Collaborated efforts have greater impact and sustainability. Corporates, communities and individuals should unite for the common cause,” she said.

The First Lady applauded the late Mr Cohen and his family for funding the special school and the family for continuing to assist it even after the death of the founder.

“I am touched that there was a doctor who used to offer free medical services to pupils at Sharon Cohen Special School. It is unfortunate that he is now late. Chitungwiza Central Hospital chief executive officer Dr Obadiah Moyo has also assured me that he will continue offering free medical services to the children,” she said.

“I am delighted to spend time with children and familiarise with facilities. It was an uplifting experience.”

Speaking at the same function ZimCare Trust director Mr Nicholas Aribino said disability was natural and could happen to anyone at any given time.

“We want the vision to take us somewhere. We want to rise from the grass to grace. As ZimCare we deal with students who have intellectual disability. Our students are not book smart, but we teach them basic skills so they can be functionally literate and also train them in vocational courses,” he said.

He said Mr Cohen left visible marks because of his contribution in uplifting vulnerable children.

“He did not only offer material things, but even his time,” he said.

Sharon Cohen head teacher, Mrs Chipo Mabaya, said most of the children were orphans who lived with distant relatives while others were being looked after by single mothers who would have been deserted by their husbands due to the condition of the children.

She said the pupils were given breakfast and lunch at school and this was being provided by the Cohen family.

“For some pupils, lunch is the final meal. Our school has land but we do not have enough resources to expand it into a boarding school. We also want to establish vocational training centre.

“We salute the SOS for paying fees for 17 children and Lilian Foundation for paying for 29 pupils. The rest are covered by the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) but we received payments for 2015 this year,” she said.