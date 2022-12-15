First Lady brings early Christmas cheer

Salvation Army Zimbabwe Medical and Social Services Secretary Major Effort Paswera collects groceries donated by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on behalf of Braeside Social Home of Old People in Harare recently

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

It is all tears of joy this festive season for some underprivileged and vulnerable people nationwide as the compassionate First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, has given them an early Christmas treat following a donation of an assortment of groceries.

In the spirit of showering love and serving, Dr Mnangagwa has led from the front in availing groceries to some care homes and prisons in all provinces through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Other beneficiaries include children, orphans, the elderly, widows, visually impaired, and persons with disabilities.

They collected their groceries in Harare.

Dr Mnangagwa, as the patron of Angel of Hope Foundation, is spearheading various philanthropic works that have seen her sterling works being recognised internationally.

The caring mother gave out foodstuffs including cartons of cooking oil, rice, sugar, salt, washing soap, sugar beans and tonnes of bags of maize meal.

Dr Mnangagwa, who is the country’s health ambassador, also donated dried vegetables (mufushwa), which she personally cultivated in her garden and preserved as she is keen on encouraging nutritious eating found in traditional dishes.

Traditional dishes are not only healthy, but tasty, easy to prepare, store and cook.

Dried vegetables are high in fibre and carbohydrates, and low in fat, making them healthy food choices.

Mr Sanders Musaka receives groceries on behalf of Khami Maximum and Mlondolozi Prisons in Harare last week

Founder of Tariro Children’s Home based in Kadoma, Mrs Pheobeline Magama, said it was an honour and mind-blowing to be remembered by the First Lady, especially during the festive season.

“I feel humbled by the love being showered to us by Amai. The kids are more than grateful, standing tall that their Christmas present is coming from the First Lady, making them feel precious.

“The First Lady, through her Angel of Hope Foundation, has been a beacon of hope to the marginalised. We used to feel neglected in Kadoma, but through her kind heart we feel included in the society,” said Mrs Magama.

Mrs Grace Kamanga of Jairos Jiri for rehabilitation of the disabled and the blind, said Dr Mnangagwa had shown them that there is no better exercise for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up.

“We are more than indebted to be receiving this marvellous donation from our caring Amai to be distributed among our centres.

“She is not doing this for the first time but has done so several times,” she said.

“We are truly grateful to her and pray that the Lord remembers her good deeds at all times. Amai has visited many of our centres having precious time, sharing lighter moments and her insightful teachings.”

A sister from Sunrise Children’s Home in Binga load some groceries they received from the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa into their truck in Harare recently. — Pictures Innocent Makawa

A beneficiary at Chingele Children’s Home in Chiredzi, Tadiwa Nyevera (15), thanked the First Lady for the support.

“We often enjoy Christmas holidays but this year it is going to be a special one through the gifts from the First Lady. We just want to thank Amai for her love that she continuously showers us with and may God expand her territory,” she said.

Chengetanai Old People’s Home in Chinhoyi representative, Mr Douglas Mpofu, said the love from the First Lady was abundant and for all to see.

“We thank Amai for the love she is showing us. She has been generously assisting the elderly whenever there is a need.

“We will always cherish her good works. May the Almighty God continue to bless the works of her hands,” he said.

A beneficiary at Dzikwa Trust for orphans and vulnerable children in Dzivaresekwa Mr Takawira Kindon, said the food will cater for the underprivileged ranging between Grade 1 up to tertiary institution.

“This donation comes at a time when we were about to close our kitchen due to dwindling food stocks. We were indeed struggling to get food supplies to feed during this festive season.

“This donation comes at a perfect time. We thank the First Lady a lot. I am who I am today because of the assistance I have been getting through her support,” he said.

Beneficiaries from Chengetai Old People’s Home in Chinhoyi collects some groceries they received from the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Harare recently

The 35-year-old Mr Kindon said he started getting assistance at Dzikwa Trust at the age of 8 years and was going strong since the establishment of Angel of Hope Foundation which has never neglected their welfare.

Chingele Children’s Home patron Pastor Tariro Nyevera applauded Dr Mnangagwa the early Christmas treat.

“We are very grateful to Amai for such a gesture as it will go a long way in improving the welfare of our less privileged children this Christmas. They will just enjoy this festive season like any other children,” he said.

Harare Children’s Home director Maria Sithole, whose youngest child at the facility is four months old, said they were among the first beneficiaries of Angel of Hope Foundation and are glad that Dr Mnangagwa is still remembering them.

“We are always getting something from Amai. We remain indebted and continue to show our sincere appreciation for her kind gestures. We were actually struggling to make ends meet, but the donation has bailed us.

“Our children can now manage to live a decent life courtesy of the First Lady. We are more than grateful for the groceries,” she said.

Mucheke old people’s home in Masvingo vice chairperson, Reverend Lincoln Dahwa, said the First Lady was a uniting mother who remembers and gives to everyone regardless of background.

“Coming all the way from Masvingo we would like to thank Amai for this gift. We are very much excited as this is not the first time that she has extended her helping hand to us in fact several times.

“So we always look up to her as Mucheke Old People’s Home. This is a timely donation since Christmas is almost upon us. Our grandmothers and grandfathers shall enjoy this delicious food from Amai,” he said.

Mr Takawira Kindon of Dzikwa Trust Home receives groceries from First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Harare recently

SOS Villages Zimbabwe board chairperson Dr Faith Nyamukapa who received groceries on behalf of their Bindura home was glad for the donations from Dr Mnangagwa.

“This is an early Christmas gift for the children. We are short of words to express our gratitude to Amai for her love,” she said.

Braeside Social Home for Old People, Salvation Army Zimbabwe medical and social services secretary Major Effort Paswera said the donation will go a long way in taking care of the elderly at their care home.

“During this festive season it was going to be a mammoth task to provide a decent Christmas meal for our elderly.

“The coming in of this donation is going to help us very much to give these old people a decent meal,” he said.

Among the care homes that received the Christmas treat from the First Lady are Braeside Old People’s Home, Harare Children Home, Dzikwa Trust, Tanyaradzwa, Makumbi and Mother of Peace.

Others are SOS Bindura, Mt Gomery, Ponesai Vanhu, Tariro Children’s Home, Jairos Jiri Association, St Agnes, Chengetanai Old People’s Home.

A truck queues to collect groceries received from the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Harare recently

The other care homes include Midlands Maryward Children Home, Luveve training school, Sandra Jones, Thembiso, Sunrise, Fairfield, Rekai Tangwena Children Homes, Gwanda, Dete and Zororai Old People’s Homes.

Some of the prisons that benefited include Chikurubi Maximum, Marondera Female, Mlondolozi, Khami Maximum and Whawha.