First Lady brings e-health and e-commerce centres to Chiweshe

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over car keys to her former school Kakora Primary head Ms Tendai Mushore. The vehicle was donated by President Mnangagwa

Blessings Chidakwa and Fungai Lupande

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on Saturday torched wild celebrations among scores of villagers when she visited her home area, Kakora village in Chiweshe, to appreciate the community which raised her.

Amai Mnangagwa’s long-term commitment, as the country’s health and child care ambassador, to improve access to quality health care by vulnerable groups through technology and enhancing women economic empowerment saw her facilitate the establishment of a community e-commerce and e-health centre at Maria Theresa Clinic.

A clinic which she built using her personal resources and named it after her late mother.

The e-health initiative at Maria Theresa now enables community members to go through virtual medical consultations, receive accurate diagnoses and get prescriptions without the need to travel long distances.

The First Lady also donated a vehicle and electric bicycle cart to Maria Theresa and Rosa hospital also received an electric bicycle cart courtesy of the Angel of Hope Foundation and its partners which will be used to pay home visits and deliver medicine to the elderly and patients in hard to reach area.

Amai Mnangagwa also handed over two top notch vehicles donated by President Mnangagwa to Kakora Primary and Secondary Schools where she received her education.

The First Lady is motivated by her desire to meet the needs of less privileged people and she has continued advocating for their upliftment as she was raised in a similar background.

Her wish and passion stems from the way she grew up in a child-headed family, with her being the second child.

Amai Mnangagwa’s dreams are to see a better life for the vulnerable groups and less-privileged communities.

True to the name of her organisation, the First Lady has been an angel of hope who is devoting time and resources to ensure those in marginalised communities are not forgotten.

Former legislators Dr Sekai Nzenza (left), Cde Joseph Chinotimba and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson Dr Tafadzwa Musarara follow proceedings during the launch of the e-health and e-commerce centres in Mashonaland Central province

Through the newly launched e-health facility, a patient in Chiweshe had a medical consultation with a doctor in Mutare and received treatment virtually courtesy of the tele-medicine facility, which connects a patient with any doctor worldwide.

In her address, the First Lady went down memory lane, narrating her upbringing while taking time to appreciate the community that raised.

All she could say was, “Thank you”, as the villagers cheered, ululated and whistled.

Amai Mnangagwa said Kakora village played a crucial role in her upbringing and moulding her into the person she is today along with her siblings among them Chief Negomo.

“I was born at Rossa Hospital. I went to Kakora Primary School wearing slip-ons. Life was difficult after both parents passed on,” she said.

“The community assisted us to be where we are today. For me to learn how to read and write it started at Kakora Primary School.”

Amai Mnangagwa said the donated vehicles were a gift from President Mnangagwa, a token of appreciation to the Kakora village.

There were exhibition stands which were mounted among them one from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The First Lady encouraged Zimbabweans to embrace and protect the new currency.

“Let us protect our money, our economy is on the rebound. Gold doesn’t turn rusty it remains gold so our currency must be the same,” she said.

TV personality Oscar Pambuka who was rehabilitated from drug and substance abuse gives his testimony on the dangers after an invitation by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa during an interactive session with the youths at Kakora village in Chiweshe

A former drug and substance victim, and television personality Oscar Pambuka, was invited by Amai Mnangagwa to give inspirational message against drug and substance abuse.

He thanked the First Lady for giving him another chance to be a better person.

Pambuka said he joined the national broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, in 2000 and in 2016, he started using crystal meth until his arrest last year.

“From wearing suits and reading the news to drug addiction, my incarceration became my turning point. Parents, when you see your children isolating themselves be inquisitive, drug abuse is real,” he said.

“I thank the First Lady for listening to my plight and speaking passionately against drug and substance abuse. Your voice is powerful when it comes to drug and substance abuse, Amai. Tinokutendai sevana venyu,” he said.

Kakora Primary School head Ms Tendayi Mushore said she was overjoyed, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to President Mnangagwa and the First Lady for always remembering them.

“We previously faced transport challenges, but with this generous gift, we will now be able to travel effortlessly, conducting school business and transporting children to sports competitions without the need to hire a car. This vehicle will be a valuable asset for our school.

“At the same time, I would like to extend our deepest appreciation to His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, for supporting Amai to remember us.

“Our First Lady has always been a big pillar of strength for our school, and today we are proud to boast a world-class computer lab, equipped with 42 laptops, a projector, and a whiteboard, making our children’s education a seamless experience,” she said.

Vehicles that were donated by President Mnangagwa to Kakora Primary and Secondary schools, former schools of First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa

Kakora Primary School Development Committee chairperson Ms Eunice Mhondiwa said Amai Mnangagwa was a fountain of humility, love and kindness.

“We are thrilled to receive these cars. It is always a pleasure to receive support from the President and our mother. We promise to use the vehicles wisely and handle them with care, as they are vital tools for our schools.”

Ms Mhondiwa said this was not the first time the President and Amai had supported them, and appreciate their continued kindness.

“We are also excited that our children are attending a school that our First Lady attended, and we hope they will grow up to become accomplished individuals just like her.

“We are delighted that she always remembers her roots and continues to support our community,” she said.

Mrs Nelia Shumba nee-Negomo also showered the First Lady with praises.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the First Lady for her tireless charity work. She founded the Angel of Hope Foundation, which cares for the vulnerable groups and we are extremely proud of her selfless efforts. We take great pride in her compassion and generosity.

“We pray to God to grant her many more years of life, so she can continue her remarkable charity work. Her kindness extends far beyond her home village, as she supports numerous people across the country,” she said.

Some of the traditional foods which were showcased during the launch of community e-health and e-commerce centres by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa at Kakora village

Mrs Shumba said the tele-health facility was a game changer.

“With the clinic she also built in this area, we have been introduced to tele-health. We can now consult with doctors from China, the UK, or any other country through video calls. The modern technology that our First Lady has brought to our community is truly remarkable, and we would like to express our gratitude for her wonderful contributions,” she said.

Kakora Secondary School acting headmaster Mr Samuel Mangwiro also appreciated the kind gesture from the President and the First Lady.

“Previously, we received a donation of 40 computers and she also drilled a borehole for us. Today, she has surprised us with a vehicle donation, and we would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for her generosity.

“We are grateful that she has not forgotten her roots, the place where she was educated, and the community that groomed her,” he said.

Kakora Secondary School Development Association chairperson Brian Mweda said whenever Amai Mnangagwa sets her foot in the area, it brings smiles to the villagers.

“It is a momentous occasion, and I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our President and Amai who have made this day a reality. Kakora Secondary School has faced numerous challenges, including delays in receiving Zimsec exam papers and transporting them.

“However, with this generous gift, those logistical challenges will become a thing of the past. We will jealously guard this gift to ensure it serves the intended purpose and has a lasting impact on our school community,” he said.

About 1 900 health centres will become virtual hospitals and 173 will be connected this year.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa talks to Kakora Secondary acting head Mr Samuel Mangwiro (right) after the handover of a vehicle donated by President Mnangagwa, while Mashonaland Central Minister of State and Devolution, Christopher Magomo (left) looks on

Out of the 173, 10 of the number will be provincial hospitals while 63 district hospitals and 100 village health post.

Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingimuzi Phuti said e-commerce will empower youths, especially the girl child.

“The e-commerce project will see Zimpost digitising its processes and work. No one and no place will be left behind,” he said.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo thanked the First Lady for her philanthropic work.

The minister commended the commitment and dedication of the First Lady to improve the standard of living of the rural populace saying Vision 2030 can only be realised through humility and love for one another.

“The e-health centre has started in Mashonaland Central and it is a great honour. Mazowe district battled a cholera pandemic, through collaborative efforts the cases are going down,” he said.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said Mazowe is proud of the First Lady.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe team who were on the new currency awareness campaign in Mashonaland Central province

Minister Kazembe described the First Lady as a humble and kind-hearted mother.

“She is a mother to the whole country leaving no one and no place behind. A champion of restoring our African identity through traditional gastronomy,” he said.

“Amai is empowering women through various programmes including Agric4She. She is actively fighting against domestic violence, and drug and substance abuse,” he said.

The event was attended by several Government Ministers, Deputy Ministers and legislators among many other dignitaries.

Entrance to the Maria Theresa clinic constructed by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and named after her late mother where she launched the community E-health and E-commerce centres in Chiweshe on Saturday