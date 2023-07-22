First Lady awards recognition for her philanthropic works

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa being congratulated by the Zimbabwean community living in the UK after she received a Global Education Leadership Award from Cambridge International Education Conference for her outstanding contribution to education and women empowerment which was presented by the Mayor of Cambridge Jenny Gawthrope Wood

Masimba Mavaza

THE First Lady of Zimbabwe has been honoured by Cambridge University in the United Kingdom for her philanthropic works. She showed her humility in accepting the award which she dedicated to every disadvantaged women. Her humble actions have motivated us to explore the importance of awards.

The awards are inspired by belief in the community of mankind. The Peace Prize or awards are to be awarded to the person who has done the most for humankind. A person who has been so outstanding in his or her work for the best interests of humanity.

There is no prize in the intellectual realm with the prestige of an award given by the international community and or by a institution of learning. The fountains of education managed by academics do not only flow with knowledge but acknowledgement of the works done by individuals or companies. These are on the same class with the Nobel Prize. They also have a visibility that can hardly be compared to any other. But why are they important? What do they contribute to society? In an age in which we are gradually losing whole sets of values, fundamentally humanistic ones, the awards are one of our last bastions. We seek in them a reference, not only of excellence, but of honesty, enthusiasm, commitment to ideals, that inspires both laymen and professionals.

The origin of awards and rewards could be attributed to the basic need of man – that of belonging and acceptance. When you are rewarded or awards are given, your inner self is given an affirmation that you have done something more than acceptable and thus you belong. This what drives individuals to succeed in any undertakings.

The main reason people leave a job is due to “limited recognition and praise”. It’s the little things that matter, so it’s not as hard as you might think to implement simple things to ensure they feel appreciated.

Many people who are given awards are recognised among their peers as unique individuals, long before they were awarded the Prize. And afterwards they have continued to behave like people with great human qualities. That is why knowing the First Lady of Zimbabwe – an award winner – can be a tremendous inspiration and example for the young, and not so young, who come from all over the world to share their experiences with her, listen to her advice and feel one with her.

Teachers will tell you the critical significance of celebrating and acknowledging little and big achievements. The goal of education is simple – to go leaps and bounds of different levels of learning. The awards and rewards given are upholding this aim by reminding them that a certain level was accomplished and for others – with flying colours.

The positive atmosphere that rewards and awards create in a learning environment is attested by different researches that recognition of one’s efforts and accomplishments is more valuable than any amount of money. Think about the parents who shed tears when they accompany their children on stage or watch them accept certificates of recognition. An award is an honour which simply acknowledges what you are doing. It is in its right a fuel for you to do more.

The spectrum of the positivity that recognitions could manifest goes beyond the confines of small organisations. Nations are apparently reinforced when proper recognitions are given. Coincidently, employers who recognise the efforts of their employees have profound impact on their work performance. The world which recognises the works of others creates a better world for others.

Their findings not only generate progress and allow society to develop, but also help us to know ourselves. Detailed knowledge about the laws and mechanisms governing Nature may have no immediate application, but makes us aware of our own place in the Universe, helps us be more modest, and willing to help each other and especially the downtrodden. As Blaise Pascal said, “The true greatness of mankind is to realise its own littleness.” The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe has disembarked from the high horse of the State House life and descended to the daily lives of the disadvantaged.

“She has embraced the segregated and the disadvantaged. While she fixes her eyes on the suffering, the world fixes its eyes on her.

To that end she was invited to Cambridge to be honoured for her philanthropy.

There is plenty of research to support the importance of awards and recognition. For example, The American Economic Journal reported on a study which demonstrated strong evidence for the motivating power of status and social recognition. In the UK, health and safety awards are used to motivate the workforce. Recipients of a teaching award agreed that the win inspired them to further build on and enhance their skills. Each of us is driven by an entirely different set of compulsions. But the First Lady is driven by the love to help empower and uplift. She is the source of confidence for many. Ambition always begins with a dream, a purpose. And even though money may be an important part of it, I frankly doubt if it really matters that much. Most people strive, excel, and achieve for reasons other than money. It’s the desire to prove themselves.

It is important however, not to confine the awards and recognition solely on the basis of academic performance. In order to be a driving force that creates a significant change in society, charitable works and character and skills are also important.

The First Lady did not receive the award because she loves it but she received it to show her humility and respect to those who offered it to her. She proudly and humbly received the awards not for herself but for each and every girl child, every woman and every downtrodden person.

While it is a great honour to receive awards, the greatest honour is to do the work which made the awards possible.

The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe spends her time lifting the lives of many.

She touched the hearts of many in England. She has been nicknamed Cinderella by the Cambridge Community.

From humble beginnings at a rural family set up, the First Lady has not changed and still carries herself with the grace and humility that background imbued in her. She does not live a lavish life and does not look down on other people. The Mother of the Nation embraces everyone notwithstanding her background. Indeed, she is an Angel of Hope in her own right.