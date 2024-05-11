First Lady appointed SheTech patron

SheTech patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Minister of ICT Tatenda Mavetera and Manicaland Minister of State and Devolution Misheck Mugadza look at a robot designed by Tynwald High School learners and exhibited during the International Girls in ICT Day in Mutare yesterday. — Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa in MUTARE

ZIMBABWE yesterday commemorated the 2024 edition of the International Girls in ICT Day in Mutare at an oversubscribed ceremony where First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa was appointed SheTech patron to promote gender mainstreaming and inclusion in the technology sector and showcase innovative projects and initiatives led by women in technology.

The SheTech concept is designed for women working in technology, students aspiring to enter the technology industry, sector professionals, educators, policymakers and anyone interested in supporting women in technology.

International Girls in ICT Day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in April to stress the importance of girls in ICT and encourage more girls to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Dr Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honour, started the proceedings by touring ICT innovations by high school learners and corporates.

She then handed over tokens of appreciation to Women in ICT gurus for their roles and [provided scholarships to university students under the SheTech university study.

However, she decried the under-representation of women in STEM fields.

“I am very honoured to stand before you as the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe to officiate this momentous occasion, the 2024 National Girls in ICT Day. This day is a celebration of the potential and achievement of our girls in the field of Information and Communication Technology. “Today, we are not just celebrating the potential for one child but of an entire generation of girls who are poised to change the world through their passion for ICT,” she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Minister of ICT Tatenda Mavetera and Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Misheck Mugadza being shown how the anti hacking software which was designed by Manicaland State University students operates during the International Girls in ICT Day in Mutare yesterday

The inclusion of the girl child in ICT, the mother of the nation observed, was not just a matter of equality, but that of national development.

“In today’s digital age, ICT is no longer a luxury but a necessity for economic growth and social progress and yet women and girls are still under-represented in this field. But I stand before you today to say this must change.

“We must create opportunities for our girls to pursue careers in ICT, not just because it is a lucrative field, but because it has the power to transform our country. Imagine a Zimbabwe where girls are not just consumers of technology, but creators of it? Imagine a Zimbabwe where our girls are developing innovative solutions to our country’s most pressuring problems from healthcare to education and to agriculture?” she asked.

A career in ICT can contribute to the development of Zimbabwe in so many ways, the First Lady emphasised.

She said such a career could create jobs, stimulate economic growth and improve the delivery of public services.

“But more than that, it can empower our girls to become leaders, innovators and change-makers. So what can we do to support our girls in ICT? First, we must provide them with access to quality education and training in ICT. We must also provide them with role models and mentors who can inspire and guide them and we must create opportunities for them to gain practical experience and build their skills.

“But most importantly, we must change the mind-set that ICT is a male-dominated field. We must encourage our girls to pursue their passions even if they are not traditional or conventional. We must tell them that they too can code, they too can develop apps and they too can create technology that changes the world. As the First Lady of Zimbabwe, I am committed to supporting initiatives that promote the inclusion of girls in ICT. I am devoted to working with Government, private sector and civil society to create opportunities for our girls to pursue careers in ICT. So I leave you with a challenge today.

“Let us work together to create a Zimbabwe where our girls are not just users of technology but creators of it. Let us work together to create a Zimbabwe where our girls are empowered to pursue their dreams no matter how big or small they may seem. To our girls I say this: you have the power to change the world, you have the power to create technology that transforms our country so go out there and pursue your passions. Go out there and make us proud.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, ICT plays a crucial role in driving economic growth, fostering innovation in solving complex challenges yet women continue to be underrepresented in STEM fields, particularly in leadership positions. It is imperative that we bridge this gender gap and create a more inclusive and more diverse industry that harnesses the full potential of all the young talent. As we mark this special day, let us reaffirm our commitment to ICT,” she said.

SheTech patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over a SheTech University study scholarship to one of the beneficiaries during the International Girls in ICT Day in Mutare yesterday

Dr Mnangagwa said it was critical for citizens to work together for the good of the nation.

“Let us work together to inspire leadership, drive change and empower the next generation of women in tech. I wish to thank you for your attentiveness especially you girls and boys here present. To Dr Machengete, he proposed that I include boys “goldly”, let me say I started working with the boys in the Gota/Ixhiba.

“On my table I have a programme for boys where we need to go into camp. Recently I had a girls’ camp and I am planning a boys’ camp. My sons here present, what would you want us to do at the camp?” she asked.

In response, the boys pointed at ICT projects, mountain climbing, being in the forest and learning about herbs.

The First Lady then gave the children an indication of what to expected at the camp.

“It is at the camp that we teach one another good morals and how to choose friends. This is where we also teach one another that drugs are bad and that we should never come near them,” she said to applause.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Tatenda Mavetera, lamented the underrepresentation of women.

She also said yesterday’s commemorations were a significant milestone in promoting gender diversity and female leadership within the ICT sector.

“We are extremely blessed this year to be graced by you, Your Excellency. The current status of women in ICT reflects a persistent underrepresentation across various domains globally although women now fill 40 percent of our ICT occupations globally.

“Their participation in ICT-related fields is still low. Women continue to be less represented in software development, engineering, technology, research, academia and also policymaking roles,” she said.

SheTech patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa hands over a token appreciation to Ms Nomsa Jowa for being one of the women in ICT gurus during the International Girls in ICT Day in Mutare yesterday

This year’s theme, “Girls in ICT is Leadership” said Minister Mavetera, underscores the critical need for strong female role models in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers. “To thrive in ICT, girls and young women must be exposed to women in leadership positions which also means they need to foster inspiration from them and break down barriers that hinder their progress. We want to be able to encourage female leadership in ICT which we believe is imperative to implement targeted strategies such as mentoring programmes, networking opportunities, educational initiatives and also inclusive policies. “Women leaders play a critical role in shaping girls’ interest and success in ICT through their impactful initiatives aimed at empowering young minds to explore STEM fields. As we celebrate this year’s edition of the Girls in ICT Day, we want to applaud our father, the President, His Excellency Dr ED Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership which has seen me, Your Excellency, being appointed as the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services for the first time in Zimbabwe since 2009 when the ministry was formed. This also saw us, Your Excellency, for the first time in the history as well also having the first female permanent secretary who is Dr Beaulah Chirume. Your Excellency, when you look at this, this is a deliberate move that our President is doing to also make sure that he is incorporating women into critical positions of leadership and indeed Amai express our gratitude to him,” she said.

Minister Mavetera also highlighted why they chose the First Lady as their patron.

“We have asked that you be our patron for the SheTech initiative which allows our girls to venture into technology,” she said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Torerayi Moyo, said STEM education played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation.

“It empowers individuals to think critically, solve complex problems and embrace innovation. However, we must actually there is still a significant gender disparity within the STEM fields. These gender gaps not only limit the opportunities available to our talented young girls but also hinders our overall progress as a society. Today I want to emphasise the importance of providing equal opportunities for girls in ICT education.

“By encouraging and supporting girls to pursue studies and careers in ICT we are not only unlocking their potential, but also fostering a more inclusive and equitable society. We must challenge the stereotypes and biases that discouraged girls from entering the ICT field. We need to create an environment where girls feel welcomed, supported and empowered pursue their passions. It is essential to promote positive role models. Women who have excelled in the field of ICT to inspire and motivate our young girls as the county needs more,” he said.

SheTech patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa looks at forensic software innovation by Oriel Girls High School learners at their exhibition stand during the International Girls in ICT Day in Mutare yesterday

Minister Moyo highlighted Government’s commitment to promoting ICT education for all learners.

“As the Second Republic, we pledge to promote ICT education for all students regardless of their gender. It also entails providing access to necessary infrastructure, resources and mentorship programmes that can guide and inspire girls in their pursuit of ICT careers. Additionally, we must collaborate with the private sector, academia and civil society to create internship programmes, scholarships and industry partnerships that expose girls to the real world applications of the ICT thereby preparing our girls to the challenges and opportunities for the future. Moreover, it is crucial to address societal attitudes and perceptions that hinder the progress of girls in ICT. We need to break down the barriers that discourage girls from pursuing careers traditionally perceived to be male dominated. Let us challenge the notion that certain fields are reserved for specific genders and promote an inclusive environment that values diversity and encourages collaboration to value themselves through your programmes such as Nhanga/Gota and the just-ended girls camp you had with our learners over the April school holidays. I pledge my allegiance to have more collaborations with you and our ministry for the betterment of our learners,” the minister said.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) Director-General, Dr Gift Machengete, emphasised the need to promote the entry of both girls and boys in STEM fields.

“As a celebrated champion of philanthropic work some of which targets vulnerable children allow me to begin by informing you that this year Potraz conducted a child online protection survey which focused on children between the age of 8 and 18 years. Allow me, Your Excellency, to share with you some statistics from this survey which may interest you. Firstly, in terms of Internet use, boys slightly edge out girls with 55percent of boys and 48 percent of girls reported to be internet users. “The age of initial internet use Your Excellency also sees a marginal difference with boys starting at an average age of nine compared to girls at 10 years old. Regarding access to technology, the statistics indicate 40 percent of girls and 45 percent of boys have access to mobile devices while 43 percent of girls and 46 percent of boys have access to computers be they laptops or desktops. In terms of cyber risks, Your Excellency, the survey revealed that 44 percent of girls and 51 percent of boys were exposed to harmful content.

“Furthermore, virtual friendships appeared common among our children with 40 percent of girls and 47 percent of boys reporting having virtual friends, a trend which exposes them to online abuse. My reading, Your Excellency, of these statistics is that while the girl child still lags in terms of ICT access and use, they are fast catching up as there is no marked differences in the usage and access statistics unlike in the past. This shows that efforts at bridging the gender digital divide such as the Girls in ICT Initiative and now the SheTech are actually bearing fruit. From this positive development your excellency, it is my conviction that as we strive to gender equality in ICTs we should now shift focus from primarily elevating the girl child, but the boy child as well. “This principle of focusing equally on both sexes has been fondly demonstrated by you your excellency the first lady of Zimbabwe and our champion. In your Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba Programme where you teach both girls and boys traditional ethos in order to foster values and good morals in them as they grow up. In so doing your excellency, you explore the modern day challenges faced by young people and proffers solutions to those problems in a relaxed environment. Your Excellency, we have been told that whatever you touch turns into gold. As boys we are also saying we cannot afford not to turn into gold as well. Touch us as well. Your Excellency in our quest for gender equality in ICT, it is vital that we acknowledge and address challenges faced by our boys,” he said.

Part of the students who attended the International Girls in ICT Day commemorations which was officiated by SheTech patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Mutare yesterday

Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Advocate Misheck Mugadza, said the First Lady’s presence had raised the stature of yesterday’s event to a befitting high level and will certainly motivate and highly impact on the lives of the girl child.

“Indeed your tireless efforts in empowering the girl child and all the vulnerable members of the society are very commendable and inspiring to all of us. The hosting of this event affords our female students a privileged platform to be exposed to emerging opportunities in the ICT sector and to interact with you Your Excellency, the First Lady of the nation and all other esteemed participants. Your Excellency, I wish to take advantage of this platform to acknowledge and thank the tremendous support provided to several schools in Manicaland courtesy of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Dr ED Mnangagwa since the coming in of the second republic. When provided ICT equipment and infrastructure will certainly narrow the ICT gap between rural and urban-based students. To all the students drawn from all the country’s provinces in attendance today, this is indeed your day. Our guest of honour all the ICT role models and experts are here and we are all happy you are here with us our guest of honour. I once again warmly welcome you our guest of honour Dr A. Mnangagwa, the mother of the nation, vachirera nherera varonorera nedzisi dzavo, champion of the needs of the vulnerable, champion of the empowerment of women and the girl child, a philanthropist par excellence. May this commemoration ignite the flames of leadership within us all and inspire us to champion the cause of the girls in ICT not just today but every day,” he said.

