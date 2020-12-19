First Lady Amai Mnangagwa brings smiles to Manicaland

Part of the goods donated to First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Manicaland Bureau

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday put smiles on the faces of hundreds of orphans and the elderly in Manicaland after donating groceries through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

The maize meal, cooking oil, sugar, soap and flour were distributed to six children’s and old peoples’ homes.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, deputy director in her office Mr Lucky Basopo said the groceries had come at a good time to lift the residents’ spirits.

“The First Lady, through her Angel of Hope Foundation donated these groceries which have been distributed to the different homes. As Manicaland, we are happy because this donation comes at a time when we are approaching Christmas and they will bring cheer to the inmates.

“The First Lady has been spreading the message of hope to the vulnerable across the country and we pray that God continues to bless her so that she can continue with her philanthropic work,” he said.

Zororai Old People’s home administrator Mr Gondai Gondo thanked the First Lady and said the groceries would go beyond the festive season.

“We are grateful to Amai and her Angel of Hope Foundation for these food stuffs, especially during this Christmas holiday. This will go even beyond the holiday to feed the inmates for some time to come,” he said.

The elderly at Zororai prayed that God blesses Amai Mnangagwa.

“We are grateful for the food we received from Amai. May the lord bless her abundantly,” said Gogo Neria Tendeni.

Mr Nelson Langeveldt Holland also expressed his joy at the goodies brought by the First Lady. “We are really grateful for these goodies that the first lady brought for us. We really appreciate her and her efforts to make sure that we have enough food,” he said.

Forward in Faith Children’s Home administrator Ms Felistas Mutande said the children will enjoy their Christmas this year because of the First Lady’s gesture.

“We are thankful to Amai Mnangagwa for remembering us especially during this Christmas holiday. She has always been remembering us in the past and we pray that God continues to bless her,” she said.

Mrs Rachel Kapfumvudza, the matron of Chengetai Special School, which caters for children with special needs, said most of their children had been abandoned by their parents and had no one to care for them.

“The First Lady has been going around helping vulnerable people across the country and we are happy that she remembered us this year.

“The children we have here are mostly from poor families. They were rejected by their fathers or sometimes even the mothers reject them because they do not want to be associated with mentally challenged children.

“Some of these children are even raised by grandparents and they rarely get people who bring smiles to their little faces,” she said.