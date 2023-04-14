First Ladies complement their husbands

Since the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s trip to Belarus this month, there has been animated public discourse mainly on social media on what spouses of Presidents can and cannot do in their roles as First Ladies.

Prosperity Mzila-Correspondent

The role of First Ladies has been one of the most intricate, yet very important jobs in any given nation.

Although they do not have a direct role in a President’s administration or Government, they can provide informal advice and appear at public and private events representing their husband’s office as well as the whole country not only in their nations, but also at international fora.

Since the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s trip to Belarus this month, there has been animated public discourse mainly on social media on what spouses of Presidents can and cannot do in their roles as First Ladies.

Lately, their roles have come to involve political participation, management of the official residences of their spouses.

They also champion social causes as well as giving support to the president at official and ceremonial events.

It is, therefore, normal for not only the media, but the public to develop and display interest in the most well-known woman in any country.

In some countries such as the United States (US), First Ladies have taken up ambassadorial roles and even acted on behalf of the president.

They have assumed the position of spokesperson to the presidency, which position necessitates them to appear at public events thereby representing their husband’s office, the whole country, not only in the US, but also abroad.

When Edith Roosevelt, wife to the former American President, Theodore Roosevelt (1901 to 1909), was First Lady she acted as a diplomat giving her husband advice concerning the Russo-Japanese War, held meetings with ambassadors and decoded sensitive messages.

Ellen Axson Wilson, the first wife to President Woodrow Wilson (1913 to 1914), was her husband’s trusted advisor, a discussion partner, speech writer and editor for the president.

She actively took part in public policy, which led her to be the first presidential spouse to have her favourite legislation enacted by Congress.

First Ladies have the responsibility of championing social causes such as philanthropic work or pet projects as they are known in the US.

Recently, Jill Biden, wife to President Joe Biden, the 46th president of the US, had a meeting with the president of Namibia, Hage Geingob, at their own private behest for businesses best known to them, to help better their relations and co-operation between their two countries.

Jill is not the US Secretary of State, but it is a public secret that her trip was in pursuit of her country’s push to endear African countries to her country in the face of the cordial relations which most of Africa enjoy with China and Russia.

Interestingly, the local media was mum about the visit.

This, however, is not surprising. Anything that is done by the West and Westerners is deemed acceptable and above board in the eyes of the local private media and other detractors, but no so when it is done by Government officials or members of the First Family.

At the time of writing this opinion piece, the First Lady, Dr Mnangagwa was in Belarus where she met that country’s President, Alexander Lukashenko, and discussed various issues related to health in her role as the Ambassador for the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Some opposition members and other detractors are questioning why she travelled to Belarus and discussed certain issues when she is not a Government official.

It should be noted that while she is the most prominent person who travelled to Belarus, she never claimed to be a Government official.

In fact, the delegation included the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava.

It is not a secret that Dr Mnangagwa has a heart for and is involved in health and welfare issues through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Although her exemplary and outstanding work is there for all to see, some people would complain if her work was funded by Treasury as if it benefits foreigners.

It is from partnerships forged at such fora that she can secure partners for her work.

For example, as a result of the trip, Belarus intends to invest in a baby food factory in Zimbabwe.

This dovetails with her passion for health and welfare especially for the disadvantaged and the vulnerable.

There is nothing peculiar about a meeting between Zimbabwe’s First Lady and President Lukashenko.

They were deliberating on matters that concern the First Lady in the execution of her philanthropic and humanitarian duties that the Belarusian President can assist with.

These are mainly in the areas of maternity, childhood and healthcare.

Belarus is known for its high technology in the sphere of obstetrics, help for children, especially new born babies as well as for solving child nutrition.

As a mother of the nation, Dr Mnangagwa activated her nurturing nature that is unique to women and pushed for the well-being of her country.

If it meant her sitting at the same table with President Lukashenko, so be it.

Such boldness and focus to deliver back home should be a subject of applause instead of baseless and hate-filled criticism.

For First Ladies to carry out their social concerns smoothly, they have their own staff and financial resources which allow them to focus on social and humanitarian issues.

First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, is no exception; she also has responsibilities to fulfil for both her husband, President Mnangagwa, and the country as a whole.

How she manages to move from point A to B is not to be questioned, that is for her office to consolidate. Her efforts speak volumes as she delivers on her mandate every time she takes up a project.

When Jill Biden flew a jet to Namibia, despite the media’s knowledge that the US is sinking in trillions of debt and about its continued act of printing money, no one raised any concern.

The Americans never question why she flew on jet wings, for the reason they knew that she was most likely to broker a resource deal that would benefit American citizens for decades to come.

As a member of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is sticking to her mandate of leveraging her unique position to advocate for policies that make health services accessible to all as well as to ensure that there is a boost in women and youths empowerment.

The First Lady’s visit to Belarus is set to contribute to the reduction in child mortality, thanks to untiring efforts.

The First Ladies are nations’ social hosts, who are capable of hosting Heads of State from across the globe.

The hosting roles should not be underestimated for social events are an important part of the political process.

They are essential to diplomacy as are formal diplomatic engagements.

It is at these events that First Ladies have direct contact with these powerful and influential people.

First Ladies are compelled at such moments to lobby for assistance in the advancement of their philanthropic and humanitarian work and, if they are lucky enough to get a seat at the table with the Presidents, hearty applause is in order.

At these functions, First Ladies can also influence the President’s public image and even push his agenda.

The First Lady, Dr Mnangagwa, has hosted the likes of President Lukashenko, President Geingob of Namibia, and also the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, among others, at State House residence, which creates a perfect opportunity for an invite in either of those nations.

First Lady Janet Museveni, wife of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, has used her political clout as the leader of that country’s ruling party women’s league to welcome foreign delegates as well as access influential political and socio-economic networks.

Trendsetting is another way adopted by First Ladies in their efforts to promote development in cultural and social norms within their nations.

First Lady Dr Mnangagwa has promoted Zimbabwe’s cultural norms, in villages, schools and at universities. All this is in a bid to take the nation back to its norms and values.

She passionately and successfully pushed for the national dress to be designed and adopted.

Denise Nkurunzinza, wife to former President Pierre Kurunzinza of Burundi, as an ordained Reverend set aside Thursday to be that country’s prayer and fasting day and has used her religion to bolster relations between Burundi and the international community.

Dr Mnangagwa should be commended for being courageous in her execution of duty and in delivering in her mandate.

Last year, she was invited to the exclusive gala cocktail in New York, by the Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in recognition of her philanthropic work which has captured the world’s imagination.

At the function, First Lady Dr Mnangagwa was able to rub shoulders with the who is who of the world.

Only self-hating and sore political losers would find fault and even attempt to score cheap political points over First Ladies’ role and work.