First Govt secondary school for Caledonia

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengi breaks the ground for the construction of Caledonia Secondary School in Goromonzi

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

The materials for the first ever Government secondary school in Caledonia, Goromonzi District, on the eastern outskirts of Harare are now on site.

Artisans from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) will be responsible for the construction of the first two modern school blocks, with the community providing labour and the Goromonzi Rural District Council contributing technical expertise.

Yesterday, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Aplonia Munzverengwi, presided over the ground-breaking ceremony in Ward 16, signalling the start of the construction process.

“It is my pleasure and humility to greet you all in the spirit of increasing access to education in Mashonaland East Province, and Caledonia in particular, as there were no Government schools since 1980,” she said.

“May I highlight that the Government of Zimbabwe, through His Excellency, Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2022, made a commitment to increase access and transform education through the recognition that education is a human right and foundation for peace, tolerance and social transformation, hence the decision to establish Caledonia Secondary School in fulfilment of the President’s mantra of ‘leaving no one and no place behind’ and ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’.”

Minister Munzverengwi said they could not build the school earlier in the absence of clear boundaries indicating whether Caledonia was in Harare Metropolitan or Mashonaland East.

However, as soon as it was decided that Caledonia was under Mashonaland East, she took the request from the area leadership for a secondary school to President Mnangagwa, who granted permission through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

“I am happy to announce that after this ground-breaking ceremony, Harare Province will handover 100 000 red face bricks, 90 cubic metres of quarry stones, 90 cubic metres of pit sand, 36 cubic metres of river sand, door frames and window frames for the construction of the first 2×2 classroom blocks, administration and ablution blocks to Mashonaland East Province.

“Transport will be provided and we expect our youths to do the loading and offloading and providing security for the materials until all systems are in place,” said Minister Munzverengwi.

The Government, she added, is aware that over 30 schools are needed in Caledonia so that quality education is provided to all learners in the area.

Availability of more schools will also reduce the cost of secondary education in the area, which is presently expensive since only private schools are offering secondary education.

The few that seek education from Government schools have to walk for long distances, which is against the desires of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa that says people should not walk for over 5km to the nearest school and clinic.

Minister Munzverengwi said the Government will leave no stone unturned in ensure that more schools and clinics were constructed in Caledonia.

Caledonia residents welcomed the decision by Government to construct the school.

“I do not have enough words to express my happiness. I thank Government for this decision and knowing that our children would access secondary education closer to home. Caledonia is full of private schools which are expensive for us. So a Government school here is a welcome decision.

“We are also appealing for clinics and more schools,” said Mr Peter Mubari of Ward 16.

Another resident, Mrs Evelyn Simbini, said: “We are happy that the Second Republic fulfils its promises. President Mnangagwa promised development here and we see it coming, as he promised. We have private schools only here, so the coming of a Government school is welcome. Private schools are expensive and most of us struggle to afford the fees.

“Some of the children here were not going to school because of high fees. So this is welcome and we thank Government for this. Our wish is for more Government schools to be built here.”