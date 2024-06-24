First ever economic census to inform crafting of NDS2

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) is scheduled to undertake the first ever economic census in Zimbabwe.



The economic census is expected to run from July 2024 to the end of 2026.

The main purpose of the census is to come up with comprehensive baseline statistics on the size and structure of the country’s economy.

Zimstat acting director-general Mr Aluwisio Mukavhi said the statistics will enable the Government, the private sector, research institutions, academia and other stakeholders to understand the economic landscape of the country, thereby facilitating evidence-based policy formulation, decision-making and strategic planning.

“The results of this census are key as they will inform the crafting of National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2),” he said.