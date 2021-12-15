Firm Faith celebrates 15 years with 15th album

Arts Reporter

Popular accapella music group, Firm Faith Zimbabwe, will soon launch a 15-track album titled “Inzwa Maungira” with each song symbolising each year the group has been in music.

The album will be launched virtually due to Covid-19.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, group founder and music director Marshal Matsilele said they could have released the album early this year, but a myriad of challenges hindered them.

Matsilele said in a bid to add a touch on their milestone celebration album they featured some household names in the music industry including Don Gumbo, son of the famed Don Gumbo from yesteryear Ilanga Band, Everton Mlalazi, Sharon Manyonganise, a former Zimpraise songbird, and Penial Tambama.

“I could say the pandemic (Covid-19) really affected us, we could not conduct rehearsals, we ended up rehearsing via zoom because of lockdowns,” he said. “However, we thank God, He is a faithful God, we managed to finish the project and all is now set for the album launch.”

Matsilele said: “Due to the new Covid-19 variant we will virtually launch the album, we will use Bluffhill SDA Church YouTube as well as Firm Faith YouTube pages.”

Matsilele said if it was not for well wishers who assisted them with some resources they could have abandoned the project.

“As you know, when the project drags it generally consumes more money, it took us 12 months to finish this project, but I want to thank well wishers who demonstrated that they believe in our ministry, they came to our rescue at the right time,” he said.

Matsilele said they have managed to reach many souls during lockdown as they were highly visible on various music platforms.

“I could say on the other hand Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise as it created an opportunity for us to penetrate in people’s spaces across religions and denominations, now thousands of people listen to our music,” he said.

“During lockdown, radio stations could play our songs. At that time, people were gripped with fear, they needed hope and mainly our songs are full of hope and they encouraged people to hold on, keep the faith and trust God.

“We were played on popular RHI media platforms, Mandara, Bluffhill and Firm Faith social media platforms.”

Some of the songs on the forthcoming album include “Fill My Cup Lord”, “Ten Thousand Angels”, “He Will Do It Again” and “Inzwa Maungira” on which they feature Sharon Manyonganise, “Mweya Mutsvene” featuring Mlalazi and Tambama, among others.