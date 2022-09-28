Firearms submission rush, deadline looms

Crime Reporter

So far 509 unregistered firearms have been surrendered to police as illegal holders of guns continue to take advantage of the amnesty granted by President Mnangagwa which is expected to end this Saturday.

A total of 260 rounds of ammunition have also been surrendered.

The amnesty, which opened last month ends month-end, and from then on law enforcement agents will conduct physical checks and verifications of guns and ammunition in the country amid concerns of rising crimes being committed using dangerous weapons, many with expired licences or stolen because they were inadequately secured.

Under the amnesty, those in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, or who have these with expired licences, can surrender them without any risk of legal charges or any further action.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments after another six weapons were surrendered voluntarily on Thursday last week.

Police still suspect there are significant numbers of unlicensed weapons bought by businesses that have changed hands, some that were owned by people who belonged to gun clubs and have given up the sport, or were owned by dead relatives and never handed in to the police.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a theft at Pamamonya Business Centre, along Harare-Bulawayo Road, on Monday where a thief broke into a parked vehicle and stole a Browning 756 pistol with a magazine of five rounds, a silver chrome book laptop, 500 gigabytes external hard drive and a black Samsung J5 cellphone, Asst Comm Nyathi said.

On Monday again, police in Harare also arrested Misheck Mukwanda (27) and Melody Kanyanga (24) after a robbery when they allegedly attacked a 27-year-old man in Hatfield and stole his US$2 000 after accusing him of having an extra-marital affair with one of the suspects’ wife.

The two are still assisting police with investigations.

Police have also intensified investigations into the case in which a 62-year-old businessman was shot and killed during a robbery in Paradise Park, Marondera, last Friday at around 2am.

Four robbers who were armed with an unidentified pistol, iron bars, and spears, attacked the victim’s house, where they attacked the family before robbing them of US$7 910, a cellphone, and killing the victim.