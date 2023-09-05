Fire guts three homesteads in Madziwa

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A veld fire torched three homesteads at Chigwande village in Madziwa, destroying a car and property worth over US$10 000.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Chikasha said the incident happened on August 27 at around 11 am.

He said efforts to put out the fire by villagers were in vain due to the strong wind experienced on that day.

A grass-thatched hut at Fungai Chitatura’s homestead caught fire and she lost clothes, a wardrobe, a bed, a television set, two speakers, an amplifier and 10 blankets.

Also, 20 iron sheets, 6 bags of groundnuts, a solar panel, a solar battery, cash amounting to US$200-00 and other kitchen utensils were reduced to ashes.

Pauline Mandaza’s vehicle Elgrand Registration number ACS 7573 was destroyed together with her kitchen hut, a shed and kitchen utensils.

At Titus Chawira’s homestead a bedroom hut, national identification documents, blankets, kitchen utensils, and other various goods were destroyed by the fire.

A police report was made at ZRP Madziwa who attended the scene.

The total value of goods destroyed was estimated at US$10 270.

“We are appealing to members of the public to ensure that fire guards are erected around homesteads to protect their property,” said Sgt Major Chikasha.

“We encourage communities to set up fire committees at village and ward level to ensure a coordinated response to fire incidents to avoid loss of life and property.”