Fire destroys girls’ dormitory at Nyashanu High School in Murambinda

Rumbidzai Mushonga

Herald Correspondent

Fire broke out at Nyashanu High School in Murambinda yesterday around 8am and destroyed a girls’ dormitory, thereby leaving 70 students displaced.

The inferno started when all staff and students were attending the school’s weekly Monday morning assembly. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and more details are expected as officials assess the damage and work to restore normal operations.

In a letter to parents, Nyashanu High School Head, Mr Dunatuna Jackson said the school is still assessing the loss from the fire and are working towards providing alternative accommodation for the affected students.

“Fortunately, no students were inside the dormitory at the time of the blaze, and all learners are reported to be safe and healthy,” he said.

School authorities have informed Government officials and are making efforts to contain the situation and calm down learners.

Mr Dunatuna assured parents that despite the setback, learning at the school is continuing, adding that they will contact individual families if any urgent provisions are required for the affected students.

Parents have been advised to stay in close contact with the school administration in the coming days.

Nyashanu High School, founded in 1982, is a boarding school operated by the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe.

It has an enrolment of over 800 students from the surrounding communities.