Fines for smoking vehicles

According to the Auditor General’s latest report, Ruwa Local Board has been disposing raw effluent into Ruwa River due to blockages along the sewer network, a pump breakdown, old pipes and the design of the sewer plant.

Mutsawashe Mashandure

Herald Correspondent

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) last week issued tickets to drivers of 150 vehicles that were excessively emitting pollutants into the air.

This was after they mounted roadblocks along all major routes in Harare in a campaign that seeks to reduce air pollution and promote a cleaner environment.

EMA fines go up to $30.

In a statement issued yesterday, EMA’s Harare provincial manager Mr Leon Mutungamiri said anyone who causes air pollution will be fined.

“People should desist from moving about with defective vehicles that emit too much smoke, which is detrimental to people’s health,” he said.

“According to the Environmental Management Act, Chapter 20:27, any person who emits any substance that causes air pollution in contravention of emission standards shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine.”

Mr Mutungamiri said they will continue mounting the road blocks until the end of the year.

“These roadblocks were conducted for vehicles travelling to and from the CBD along Mutare Road, Bulawayo Road, Bindura Road, Masvingo Road, Mutoko Road, and Seke Road,” he said.