Finding therapy in art exhibition

At the Gallery—

The home of comprehensive art continues to grow from strength to strength as this July turns 61 in promoting and preserving art. On July 19, the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in collaboration with Zimbabwe Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Association will officially open an exhibition entitled Art Therapy.

Art therapy, sometimes called creative arts therapy or expressive arts therapy, encourages people to express and understand emotions through artistic expression and through the creative process. Art therapy involves the creation of art in order to increase awareness of self and others.

This in turn may promote personal development, increase coping skills, and enhance cognitive function. It is based on personality theories, human development, psychology, family systems, and art education.

Art therapists are trained in both art and psychological therapy.

Art therapy can be used for counselling by therapists, healing, treatment, rehabilitation, psychotherapy, and in the broad sense of the term, it can be used to massage one’s inner-self in a way that may provide the individual with a deeper understanding of him or herself.

The exhibition comes at a time when the organisation is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It will include artworks from people living with Dementia.

ZARDA was founded in 1998 and is a non-profit organisation managed by a Board of Trustees and an Executive Committee. The organisation is a support group for people with Dementia and their families and friends. Zarda was formed in 1998 and is registered as a Welfare Organisation. The Organisation is a full member of Alzheimer’s disease International (ADI) based in London, UK. Currently the Chairperson is Janet Wood

Aiming to give families and other carers of affected persons, an opportunity to assist, encourage one another and to share and discover information regarding the conditions of Alzheimer’s and related disorders. ZARDA also crafts National awareness of Alzheimer’s and related disorders.

The organisation was founded in order to dispel the myth and stigma associated with Dementia by promoting, educating and training personnel in all parts of Zimbabwe and at all levels of service; in particular, those responsible for the care of patients and their families. ZARDA also facilitates and develops activities aimed at improving the treatment, quality of life and well-being of people with dementia and their carers.