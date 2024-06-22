Finding love with patience, wisdom

Laina Makuzha-LOVE by DESIGN

Here’s hoping Father’s Day was a blast for families and individuals last Sunday.

I must give kudos to those who celebrated fathers and brought the family together.

I get messages that show many are still at the “searching-for-love” stage, so that is my thrust this week.

You see, the search for love can be a daunting task, admittedly, but with patience and wisdom, the journey becomes more meaningful and fruitful.

Patience itself is a virtue that allows us to approach relationships with clarity, discernment, and a deep understanding of ourselves and others — without kungowira,out of pressure.

It is not about waiting passively either, but actively working on ourselves and trusting the process.

As the Bible advises in Proverbs 18:22, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.” This wisdom encourages us to seek a partner with intentionality and prayerfulness.

I love how Ecclesiastes 4:9-12 highlights the beauty of companionship, “Two are better than one . . . For if they fall, one will lift up the other.” That’s a beautiful picture to imagine. What’s not to like, pakadaro?

Marriage authors, Dr Francis Mudiwa and Rev Dr Splendour Moyo, offer valuable insights on dating. In his book “The Art of Courtship,” Dr Mudiwa emphasises the importance of getting to know someone beyond the surface level, while Rev Dr Moyo stresses the need for spiritual connection and shared values in her book — “The Right Match.”

Finding love requires patience, wisdom, and guidance among other things. If we can cultivate these key qualities and seek support when needed, we can certainly enjoy the dating journey, with grace and confidence.

Technology has revolutionised dating with various platforms and apps, which we have discussed before — eliciting mixed feelings from society, as online dating remains a rather sticky subject for some.

There are those who embrace the convenience, while others lament the lack of personal connection.

Interestingly, there have been indications that a physical dating facility could be a refreshing alternative, more like going back to basics somewhat.

What is your take though, I’m curious? In spite of reservations some hold against getting help in finding love, there are some good reports of a most rewarding experience.

If you think about the Bible, teaches us that love is patient, kind, and not self-seeking (1 Corinthians 13:4-5). As we seek love, let us embody these qualities and trust that God’s plan is to prosper us, not to harm us (see Jeremiah 29:11).

I’ve heard some people call themselves “unlucky in love”, but no matter what you’ve been through with love or lack thereof, I invite you to change any negative view of it and rather see the lessons you can pick from your experience.

You are the wiser for it. You can determine in your heart that the coming second half of 2024 will be different, filled with hope and love and this is something you are capable of.

I saw a quote credited to Ydreamtravel.com that applies to life as much as it does in the search for love, even in cases where the road has been tough — it said: “You can rise from anything, you can completely recreate yourself, nothing is permanent. You’re not stuck. You have choices. You can think new thoughts. You can learn new habits. All that matters is that you decide today and never look back.”

So if you are that individual still searching and might be interested in exploring a little help in that regard, that is — if you need, or are considering authentic matchmaking assistance, do indicate on +263719102572 or email [email protected].

There is preparation going on, for something great that’s coming up for those genuinely interested in finding love and building meaningful connection, with God at the centre of it all.

Feedback: email mymrealtalk@ gmail.com./ 263719102572