Financial services company loses over US$716 000 to robbers

Crime Reporter

Six armed robbers raided a financial services company in Belgravia and got away with over US$716 000 cash on Sunday.

The robbers attacked a gardener before breaking into the operations manager’s office where they blasted a safe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police PGHQ: Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on February 25, 2024, at a financial services company along Rohester Road, Belgravia, Harare. Six unknown suspects attacked a gardener before breaking into the operations manager’s office where they blasted a safe and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, two small cash boxes, three laptops and a bag. The suspects dropped US$ 5000, two laptops and a grinder at the scene. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

“On the 25th day of February 2024 around 0130hours, six accused persons who were armed with a revolver pistol, unidentified blank pistol, drill, iron bar, bolt cutter and explosives approached the complainant in his bedroom after breaking the door of his bedroom. They tied the complainant’s hands at the back and legs together with an electric cable. They left the complainant under guard by one of them while the other five proceeded to the main office building at the premises where they used an iron bar to break the window of one of the office buildings to gain entry into the office,” he said.

He said the robbers ransacked several offices at the building including the server room, the Managing director’s office, the Operations manager’s office and the board room.

“They blasted a safe at the Operations Manager’s office and stole an undisclosed amount of money. They also stole from the other offices two small cash boxes, three HP laptops and a small monarch bag. The accused used some detonators to blast the Strong room door and gained entry inside. They used an iron bar to open one of the Chubb safes in the strong room and stole cash which they loaded into a plastic bag and cardboard box.

“The accused persons were disturbed by the arrival of the Safeguard reaction team which parked at the front of the offices and they left a grinder, some motor and fuses a bag with two laptops and dropped cash amounting to US$5000 as they made good their escape by breaking durawall panels at the back of the building,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the total value stolen is US$716 340 and investigations are in progress.